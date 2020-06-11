However, if its tenants go bankrupt or close stores, AFIN may see a year or more of below-normal revenue and low dividend payments.

American Finance Trust (AFIN) is a retail REIT that has taken a heavy hit due to the coronavirus as many of its customers are without business and are struggling to make rental payments. The vast majority of AFIN's single-tenant portfolio is in the retail industry (70%) with the remaining being distribution and office spaces. The company's higher risk multi-tenant portfolio is 50% retail and 50% "experiential/E-commerce defensive"; however, it is essentially all in the retail space which is heavily impacted by the lock-downs.

While PPP loans help keep these small businesses afloat, they are often not enough to make lease costs. In fact, nearly half of all retail rents in the U.S. were not yet paid in April and May.

The impact has not been as bad for AFIN with the company reporting 80% of rent being collected in April. Importantly, nearly all of its large "top-ten" customers have continued to pay rent while only around half of multi-tenant customers made April payments.

With lock-downs being lifted across the country, AFIN has risen 75% from $5.5 to $9.70. However, it has since declined slightly. The REIT currently pays a 9.3% dividend yield which is attractive to many investors, but it was recently forced to cut its dividend by 23% due to an increase in non-paying customers.

Across financial markets, there seems to be a clearly growing bullish/recovery consensus among investors. Months ago, it seemed possible that a company like AFIN would go bankrupt. Today, most investors look at the company like a value opportunity, but that does not mean it is without risk. As you'll see, these risks are quite high.

Estimating the Financial Impact of COVID

Obviously, we cannot know with certainty how the virus will impact the company. However, AFIN's recent investor presentation had a few solid hints. According to the company, it received 79% of its April cash payments with the rest in deferral (or negotiated to be in deferral). In any quarter, the company generally sees $75M in revenue and spends around $65M-70M in interest and operating expenses. See below:

Data by YCharts

If we assume cash revenue will decline 20% while overhead will be unchanged, it will lose around $5-10M in cash over a quarter. Of course, May and June could have seen greater rental income, but since the skew in non-payments was heavily weighted toward multi-tenant properties, the opposite could also be true.

Regardless, the company increased its short-term liquidity last quarter and ended with over $200M in working capital, so these losses are unlikely to materially harm the company. As you can see below, it is in a very strong financial position today:

Data by YCharts

If we make the assumption strip-mall type retail will see a recovery (enough that rent can be paid), AFIN is in a strong situation and is unlikely to see a significant balance sheet deterioration. While I'm not too bullish on the economy, I believe this is likely as its portfolio is heavily diversified. The biggest potential concern is a second wave of the virus that results in a lasting recession into 2021 and perhaps beyond. If the company's negative cash flow worsens, it could certainly see balance sheet deterioration.

What is AFIN Worth?

Overall, it is very unlikely that AFIN sees financial difficulties due to its large cash holdings. In a very negative scenario, the company's equity value would decline around $50M in a cash draw-down; however, its book value of over $1.6B more than compensates for this potential loss.

As you can see below, it is trading at a significant discount to its book value, at a high double-digit dividend yield (using its historical dividend it will likely return to), and at a very low TTM price-to-FFO of 5.5X:

Data by YCharts

Overall, the firm's NAV is likely below its book value. In recent years, the company has seen an annual cash operating income of around $180-200M (that is OI plus depreciation). Using a higher 8% cap-rate, we can assume its properties are worth around $2.38B. The company also is likely to have $150M in cash after the crisis is over, or a total asset value of $2.53B. Subtracting its financial debt of roughly $1.8B, we come to a NAV of $730M which is slightly below its current market-capitalization.

However, the company has many solid properties at lower cap-rates of 5-6%. By the same math, its NAV at 6% is estimated to be just over $1.5B. Obviously it has a bit of leverage, but I believe it is clear that the stock is at fair value and more likely below it by 10-20%.

Beware Short-Run Volatility

Fundamentally, I believe AFIN is a solid long-term value stock. However, the current investing environment seems to place high weight on short-term volatility from news. The stock has risen around 75% from its trough, so it is due for a pull-back. As such, I personally do not plan to buy the stock unless it declines below $7 per share since it would be undervalued using even my higher 8% fair-value cap-rate estimate.

Overall, I believe the company's large liquidity will protect it from COVID effects without creating long-term damage to its balance sheet. However, if retail firms it leases to go bankrupt or out of business, long-term revenue impairment is possible. This could result in low dividend payments for more than a year.

In the long run, I believe its stock price will rise to or above what I estimate to be its fair value of $11, which translates to the lower-bound cap-rate NAV estimate. However, I do not expect the ride higher to be without material volatility and a possible fall-back toward March lows.

Interested In More Long-Term Investment Ideas? If you're looking for (much) more research, I run the Core-Satellite Dossier here on Seeking Alpha. The marketplace service provides an array of in-depth portfolios as well as weekly commodity and economic research reports. Additionally, we provide actionable investment and trade ideas designed to give you an edge on the crowd. As an added benefit, we're allowing each new member one exclusive pick where they can have us provide in-depth research on any company or ETF they'd like. You can learn about what we can do for you here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.