CAD/USD: Upside Not Set To Last

Last month, I made the argument that the CAD/USD could see downside ahead. The reason for my argument was primarily based on a heavy fall in oil prices, as well as a significant drop in Canadian GDP growth.

However, the CAD/USD has been rebounding in the past month, along with Brent crude oil prices:

(Source: Investing.com)

(Source: Investing.com)

While some upward consolidation in the CAD/USD is to be expected, this does not mitigate the fact that the US dollar has continued to remain a strong currency against others in the market - with safe havens such as the Japanese yen and Aussie dollar being notable exceptions in the current climate.

In spite of speculation that the Bank of Canada may choose to cut rates further to deal with the fallout from the global pandemic, the central bank chose to keep its overnight rate at 0.25 percent. While real GDP for Q1 2020 was 2.1 percent lower than that of the previous quarter, this drop was not as severe as policymakers had been anticipating. The central bank is expecting a more severe drop of 10-20 in Q2 as the effects of the pandemic on the economy become evident. With that being said, the economy is expected to recover relatively quickly in Q3.

While the CPI index has approached zero, this is primarily due to lower demand for gasoline as a result of lockdown measures. The Bank of Canada’s core measures for inflation currently stand between 1.6 and 2 percent, and this is a significant reason as to why the central bank chose not to lower rates further - inflation still appears to be in an acceptable range, thus alleviating the need for further cuts.

It is also important to bear in mind that before the onset of COVID-19, one of the biggest threats to Canada’s economy was a high level of household debt. With unemployment up and greater financial pressure on households as a result of the pandemic, it is expected that household debt levels may well increase going forward.

We can see that while unemployment levels were hovering at just above 5 percent before the pandemic, this has now risen to above 13 percent, which marks the highest jobless rate since 1982:

(Source: Trading Economics)

Additionally, the surge in oil prices that we have been seeing of late may not necessarily last. As it stands, OPEC and Russia have agreed to extend the current oil supply cuts to the end of July. However, with Russia not wishing to entice further competition from the US shale sector, it is more likely than not that production cuts will end after this point, which means that the upward pressure on oil prices can only last for so long.

In this regard, I expect that when production cuts of oil cease, that will in turn place downward pressure on the loonie, the fortunes of which are heavily tied to Canadian oil exports.

To conclude, I reiterate my bearish view on the CAD/USD. Oil production cuts have provided temporary support, but high household debt levels and an anticipated drop in oil prices upon ceasing of production cuts will place further downward pressure on the loonie.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.