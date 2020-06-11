Introduction: Clarifying the Investment Case. What is on offer?

The industry has interesting characteristics, which I will explain in this article, that make it an interesting investment during times of panic, i.e., during periods of high stock price volatility. This is because the industry offers important reference points that reduce the possibility of error if they are followed. For example, it offers:

High valuation visibility through the price/book ratio.

A stable industry structure with high barriers to entry due to large scale advantages. This creates a relatively stable average profitability through the cycle of around 10% return on equity (RoE).

Considerably lower leverage than traditional retail and commercial banks due to more income coming through fees rather than the net interest margin (NIM). NIM only makes up 17% of revenue in 2019 for Bank of New York Mellon (BK).

“Double whammy” effect, as assets under management (AUM) and assets under custody (AUC) will evolve with (1) market conditions as well as (2) business volume. Loans on a retail bank’s balance sheet do not have such sensitivity to market conditions (you could argue they should - but that is an accounting argument).

This combination of factors increases the possibility of receiving attractive returns if one can buy the stock of such businesses at a large discount to book value and the stock is slowly sold as a premium to book value appears to recycle capital elsewhere.

The majority of US custodian banks should be categorised as mature cyclicals, which on average will have a holding period of 1-3 years, and if bought well, offer a potential return on average between 50-100%. The majority of the return comes from re-rating of the multiple and distributions to shareholders via either dividends or share buybacks, as well as potentially from deleveraging as the cycle improves. Such investments offer little growth potential, as the industries are mature and consolidated. There could be potential for margin improvement (but should be limited if business is already well- managed) or through mergers and acquisitions (which is risky, as it often has poor outcomes due to price and integration risk). Hence, valuation is of the upmost importance in such an investment, as growth should not be assumed to get you out of trouble. It is important to have a leading management team when making such an investment to ensure the dominant risk factor is the cycle risk (an industry risk factor) rather than a company risk such as a management team with a poor capital allocation record, or a weak balance sheet. I have invested in the Bank of New York Mellon because it was cheaper than its peers, and because the management seem honest and sensible. I am also familiar with the business due to past investments made in 2012, another period of panic towards US financials. The aim of this article is to summarise the current situation of the Bank of New York Mellon in order to help me decide how to proceed with my position moving forward.

I point out that I have seen the Bank of New York Mellon described as a quality business. By my definition, it is not a high-quality business. This is because its business is too cyclical and its profitability is not high enough, with an average RoE around 10%. It is a good secondary business supported by a healthy market structure, offering an essential service, where large scale benefits create large barriers to entry. The bank's proximity to sophisticated clients also offers mild switching costs, but businesses in this industry are not able to capture this via higher profitability. Instead, this asset has been gifted as time - time to react to the changing technological landscape and the competitive environment of its customers.

However, the biggest concern I have in not calling this business “quality” is because the business is heavily exposed to a number of external factors (which are often cyclical or quite spontaneous). In this case it is exposed to interest rates, which affect the net interest margin, and market levels and market activity, which affect the AUM and AUC as well as demand for its services. The more a business is affected by external factors, the less control the company has of its own future. This is not a sign of a stable business and is often visible in the profitability of the business.

Industry Structure

The asset servicing business deals with the hidden, boring plumbing of the financial system. I’m afraid no charismatic billionaires are found here, unlike the front office of finance such as star asset managers or bankers. Furthermore, the business doesn’t usually deal directly with you or me as consumers, but with institutional customers. Hence, the business is better known within the financial profession than on Main Street.

What the industry lacks in panaché, it offsets in its importance and market structure. As mentioned, this is a consolidated industry with large scale advantages and, hence, large barriers to entry. However, BK's "double whammy" properties make it a high-beta stock during transition periods for the economy, be it to the downside or upside. Hence, buying the business during a meltdown often provides an exposure to a 10% average return on equity purchased at a large discount to book value. We repeat, we believe that 10% RoE is likely to remain moving forward due to the essential nature of its business, the industry's large barriers to entry, and the bank's close proximity to clients making sticky relationships possible.

Below, we can see a snapshot of the three main US players with an indication of current valuation, profitability and growth. Whilst the valuation has improved significantly since my position was initiated in March 2020, Bank of New York Mellon continues to trade just below book.

Table 1: Comparing the valuation, profitability and 3-year average revenue growth of the three main custodian banks in USA

P/B RoE 3Y Revenue Bank of NY Mellon (BK) 0.96 10% 3% State Street (STT) 1.15 10% 5% Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS) 1.95 11.5% 7%

Today, the Bank of New York Mellon is the world's largest custodian. It was established in 1784 by Alexander Hamilton and was the first company listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Northern Trust is the baby of the three main players, being founded only in 1889.

We note all three businesses have a similar structure, focusing on two main business lines: asset servicing and asset management. This would suggest that there are synergies to be had by being involved in both businesses - synergies that likely only increase the barriers to entry in this field, as evidenced by the lack of new entrants. Indeed, the Bank of New York Mellon makes explicit in its annual report how the wealth management business provides valuable banking services to Pershing’s clients (Pershing provides end-to-end solutions that broker-dealers need to transform their business and that Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) need to help grow and serve their clients), how clearance and collateral management systems provide funding tools to Pershing institutional clients, and how asset servicing leverages its cash management products and foreign exchange, securities lending and other markets capabilities.

Like many businesses in the financial sector (and indeed, many industries), BK and its peers are in the middle of investing in automating their end-to-end processes to reduce structural costs and increase quality and productivity. Over the years, there have been many articles concluding how the banks would be crushed by new, nimble disrupters. However, I believe the proximity of banks to their clients, and the intimate nature of the business, create strong switching costs, which have provided time for these larger businesses to launch an attack via enhancing their digital offering and improving their back-office efficiency through technology. Banks have adapted by bringing in talented people from the technology sector, building relationships and collaborating with fintechs, or simply buying them out to enhance their technological platforms.

In general, we see American financial institutions ahead of their European peers. However, some European institutions such as ING are making good progress. Many US banks now use a single (or very few) systems throughout the company, making data analysis far more timely, relevant and accurate. In Europe, few banks I know are anywhere near this goal. In the information age, data is becoming an ever-more important asset, and those that best manage it have an advantage to peers. It is therefore not a surprise to see the only cost that has risen for Bank of New York Mellon and its peers during 2019 is software and equipment.

Valuation

Table 1 nicely summarises the main dynamics between the three main players in the US. I bought Bank of New York Mellon shares because I wanted exposure to the industry, it was the cheapest amongst its peer group, and I am comfortable with the honesty and ability of the bank's management team. Whilst the position is currently up around 29% from my purchase price, I will continue to hold the position until it trades at a premium to book value. Meanwhile the common stock continues to offer a gross dividend yield of 3%. A price above $45 would likely start triggering a reduction in the position size, with the position likely eliminated by $50.

We reiterate, price discipline is particularly important with mature cyclicals, as growth is limited and the primary driver of returns is a re-rating of the multiple. Hence, when the majority of this is done, there is little reason to remain in the position.

Many colleagues have, over the years, debated the RoE of banks and how technological factors could reduce or increase profitability. As the majority of the technology will eventually become available to most players, I suspect technology is not likely to dramatically increase the RoE of players in this industry. I also don't believe smaller disrupters will take the market away from the incumbent banks, as they have reacted well to the risks of not adapting to the technology that is already available. Regulatory risk, I believe, has passed its peak for the industry, and demand remains strong for these services. I see no major factor to make me believe future profitability will be lower than past profitability. Therefore, US custody banks trading at a large discount to book value, I believe, offer an attractive value proposition.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.