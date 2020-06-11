Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) as an investment option at its current market price. Over the past few weeks, I had been downgrading my outlook on most investment grade bond funds, as I felt the rebound has been a bit too far, too fast. However, as equity prices continue to climb, I have once again been adding to some core fixed-income holdings. Further, the Fed has signaled it is intending to keep interest rates at record low levels for an extended period of time, which is bullish for bonds. Finally, the Fed has room to increase its holdings, especially in the mortgage bond space, which could serve as an important source of demand in the months ahead.

Background

First, a little about AGG. It is an ETF with a primary objective "to track the investment results of an index composed of the total U.S. investment-grade bond market." Currently, the fund trades at $117.66/share and pays monthly distributions, with yield of 2.47%. This is my first review of AGG, and has come about as I am looking for broad, passive exposure to the bond market. As both equity and bond markets seem a bit frothy, I do not think it is the time to take on risk. Therefore, I see AGG as a solid pick for our current environment, and I will explain why in detail below.

The Fed To Keep Rates Low For Longer

To begin, I want to touch on the biggest news of the week so far, which came out of the Fed meeting on Wednesday. While keeping rates low is nothing new, the Fed took myself, and many investors, by surprise with its announcement that interest rates may stay near zero until 2022. Fed Chairman Powell struck a very dovish tone, by declaring "(The Fed) is not even thinking about raising rates" and that the buying of treasuries and mortgage-backed securities (MBS) would continue "at least at the current pace." Both of these statements gave a shot of adrenaline to bond markets, which was further amplified when the Fed's updated "Dot Plot" became public, as shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

What this graph illustrates is that the Fed does not see rates budging at all from their current level all the way through the end of 2021. It is not until 2022 that the majority of Fed officials see rates moving up.

Of course, this is just a forecast, and could change any time. But it speaks to the general outlook for the Fed, which is very dovish. While I have been concerned about rising bond prices and declining yields, it seems that it still makes sense to put cash in funds like AGG that yield around 2.5%. With the benchmark rate to sit just above 0% for the next 18 months, locking in AGG's yield now could still make sense. Going into the week, I began to see the yields offered by aggregate bond funds as not worth the risk. Given the Fed's sentiment from Wednesday, I am changing my tune.

Mortgage Holdings Could See More Fed Buying

My second point moves beyond absolute interest rates, and will discuss some of the underlying holdings within AGG. As I noted above, the Fed is planning on continuing to purchase both treasuries and agency MBS at a fairly high rate. This is particularly beneficial for AGG, as those two sectors combine to make up roughly two-thirds of total assets for the fund, as shown below:

Source: iShares

Clearly, the outlook for these two sectors is important for AGG. For this review, I want to focus on the MBS space, because this is an area that is receiving a lot of Fed support. While U.S. treasuries form the bulk of Fed asset purchases, MBS has also served as a core component over the past decade. While Fed buying over the past few months has undoubtedly helped the sector, I believe more gains are yet to come. A key reason for this is because Fed support this year is actually lower than it has been in years past. When we consider Fed holdings against the total amount of (agency) MBS outstanding, we see the Fed's current allocation is actually below the levels from 2013-2017, as shown in the graph below:

Source: Yahoo Finance

My takeaway here is the Fed has plenty of room to increase its MBS holdings without getting outside its historical range. That means it is very reasonable to expect the Fed to follow through on its pledge to buy more agency MBS. Investors should realize the Fed has plenty of room to keep on buying and still maintain a portfolio consistent with the strategy it has used every year post the 2008-09 recession.

A similar argument can be made for treasuries, considering the Fed reiterated its commitment to supporting that sector. While prices may seem a bit rich at current levels, we need to remember the Fed is essentially price-agnostic. Therefore, expensive bond prices will not stop them from buying, and this leaves time for investors to continue to front-run the Fed before the continued buying spree gets underway.

Equity Markets Seem Too Complacent

My final point touches on the state of the equity market, and why I see warning signs that signal buying bonds, as opposed to equities, makes sense right now. As investors are surely aware, equity prices have rallied substantially over the past few months. Given the dramatic fall in the market earlier this year, this is not surprising. But what is surprising is the sheer size of the gain, and the short time period it took to recover the majority of losses. Simply, for investors willing to take on risk when things looked bleak, they were rewarded handsomely. However, we have to keep in mind that 2020 has actually still been a negative year for stocks overall, and bonds have actually out-performed. To illustrate, consider the two charts below, which compares AGG's performance against the S&P 500. While the first chart shows equities have rallied in the past few months, the second chart shows the year-to-date winner has been AGG:

Source: CNBC

My point here is that 2020 has been a rocky year, and investors who have gone risk-on, but also risk-off, at the right times would have done well.

I bring this up because many investors have short-term memories. While the dramatic sell-off occurred just a few months ago, investors are now focusing on how high the market can go, with less thought of the downside. The recent trend has been bullish, and the options market is suggesting investors expect that to continue. This makes me extremely nervous. To illustrate what I mean, consider the current put-call ratio for U.S. stocks. This is often a measure of how bullish or bearish the market sentiment is at a given time. Recent figures show the put-call ratio is at the lowest level in a decade, as shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

As you can see, this is a dramatic turnaround, as the ratio hit a decade high just three months ago. What this tells me is the market is getting far too complacent, especially considering how far equity prices have rallied. With stocks sitting within striking distance of their all-time highs, investors should be adding to their hedges, not decreasing them. Simply, I see this extreme as a key reason to be a contrarian now. To do so, I am lessening my equity exposure and increasing my bond holdings, with AGG as a prime candidate.

Bottom-line

This market has had quite a run, and I think now is a great time to take some profits. With equity prices rallying hard, I am de-risking my portfolio and moving some assets over to bonds. AGG is a great way to do this, as it is a broad fund that holds multiple different asset classes. The largest two sectors of the fund, U.S. treasuries and agency MBS, are getting direct support from the Fed, which helps drive up asset values. Further, the Fed has stated it will keep rates lower for longer, which is a tailwind for fixed-income as a whole. Finally, the equity market is flashing a red flag to me, as investors are seemingly very complacent despite a challenging economic environment. Therefore, I am looking to buy AGG for my portfolio, and would recommend investors give this fund some consideration at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AGG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.