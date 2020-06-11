Growth Gets Back On Track

(Source: Sure Dividend)

I last wrote about PepsiCo (PEP) in October 2019 in the article "PepsiCo Is Getting Ahead Of Itself". At the time, organic revenue was growing at 4.3% but volume growth and core operating profit growth were negligible. This left me bearish on the stock given a P/E around 25 for no EPS growth. When the company first gave 2020 guidance in February, it kept the organic revenue growth estimate low at 4% but expected EPS growth of 6% to $5.88 from the 2019 actual of $5.53 per share. This still seemed like low growth for a 25 P/E stock.

The COVID-19 pandemic hit near the end of fiscal Q1, and PepsiCo withdrew guidance. Nevertheless, Q1 results surprised to the upside with 8% revenue growth, 5.5-6% volume growth, and 10% core EPS growth. (Core EPS excluded a mark-to-market loss on raw material hedging.)

(Source: PepsiCo Q1 2020 Earnings Release)

While the stay-at-home trade had some impact on Q1, which ended on 3/21/20, management indicated that organic sales growth still would have exceeded 5% without COVID impacts.

Based on our internal analysis of how organic revenue growth was faring before and after these changes, we estimate that organic revenue increased in excess of 5%, even when excluding these changes. This represents an acceleration versus the second half of 2019 and reflects the underlying strength of our categories, our focus on market share, and the investment we've made in becoming faster, stronger and better. It is also testament to having a strong portfolio of large, trusted brands in growing categories with expandable consumption trades.



Source: CEO Ramon Laguarta, PepsiCo Q1 2020 Earnings Discussion

Despite the Q1 surprise, management was conservative in forecasting Q2 performance. They forecasted a sales decline along with lower margins due to pandemic-related closures, especially in higher-margin channels like restaurants.

We expect our organic revenue growth to decline at a low single-digit rate and we expect our operating margin to be negatively impacted by the weakness in immediate consumption channels and retail closures and restrictions associated with COVID-19. We expect foreign exchange translation headwind to negatively impact our net revenue and core earnings per share performance by a low to mid-single-digit percentage rate. And the acquisitions of Pioneer Foods and ROCKSTAR and our distribution agreement with Bang Energy will begin to be reflected in our reported results.



Source: CFO Hugh Johnson, PepsiCo Q1 2020 Earnings Discussion

Following the call, analysts took Pepsi’s 2Q EPS estimate down to $1.25, a 17.3% decline from 2019. Since the earnings call on 4/28/20, reopenings from quarantine have been progressing faster than PepsiCo management seemed to expect. The company also has potential upside from its acquisitions in the energy drink category. Additionally, sales gains in Quaker Foods may not fully reverse after the pandemic, and the US dollar may be weaker than originally forecasted, mitigating forex headwinds.

Q2 ends on 6/13, and PepsiCo is expected to report results on 7/13. Based on the progress of reopenings so far, I expect an upside surprise for 2Q and a more optimistic outlook from management. Although I was bearish in October 2019 at only slightly higher levels, I am impressed with PepsiCo’s improving volume and earnings growth since my last analysis. The 7% dividend boost to $1.0225 per quarter is also encouraging, keeping the yield above 3%. With a P/E about in the middle of its 5-year historical range, PEP is not cheap but can deliver steady earnings and dividend growth over the long run.

Expectations Too Low For Q2

PepsiCo management was still cautious about post-quarantine reopenings as of 4/28. Continued closure would impact a wide variety of channels, such as restaurants, convenience stores, and workplace vending machines.

You're right in pointing out that most of the impact in our categories, especially beverages, is related to lack of mobility of people, and then there are particular channels that are very linked to mobility and transportation and, obviously, some of the out-of-home food. Obviously, if consumers are moving around, there will be more consumption, especially in convenience and gas channel and a bit more on workplaces where we have a good business as well. So that should improve assuming that the consumer will stay - will be able to continue to move around for the foreseeable months. Now - but the reason why we're seeing more uncertainty is because we don't think it's going to be a straight line once people go back to moving around. It's going to be a restricted mobility, I think, and with potential second waves in some particular markets. That's why we're staying cautious and we prefer to have that kind of flexibility in our guidance at this point.



Source: CEO Ramon Laguarta, PepsiCo 1Q 2020 Earnings Call Q&A

Since the end of April, reopenings have progressed with little to no rollback, even in hard-hit areas like New York and Italy. Public appetite for continued lockdowns seems to be declining, as new cases also appear to be declining in most areas. There is no guarantee that the public is in the clear as far as further virus outbreaks, but the actual data in May and June should give PepsiCo the confidence to use a less conservative scenario when forecasting 3Q sales.

The stay-at-home trend and pantry restocking that occurred at the onset of the pandemic particularly benefitted Quaker Foods, which had been one of PepsiCo’s slowest-growing divisions. Quaker North America sales improved 7% and operating profit improved 8% in 1Q. Looking forward, PepsiCo management has indicated they will increase spending to promote these brands, even as costs are being cut elsewhere. The intent is to retain those customers that increased their purchases of Quaker during the lockdowns.

PepsiCo has also improved its growth prospects by expanding further into the energy drink category. Energy drink sales are growing more than twice as fast as beverage sales in general, at least in the convenience store channel. PepsiCo is buying Rockstar Energy Beverages for $3.85 billion after 10 years of having a distribution agreement with the company. While Rockstar sales have slowed down in the last couple years, PepsiCo is looking to gain some synergies with its Mountain Dew brand. PepsiCo also signed a new distribution deal with Bang Energy, which has been growing at a triple-digit pace in recent years.

Finally, PepsiCo expected foreign exchange translation to negatively impact sales and EPS by 3-4% based on exchange rates as of 4/28. Since then, the dollar has weakened, as measured by the US Dollar Index (DXY). At 96.37, DXY is at or below levels it traded at during 2019. If the dollar can stay at these levels or weaken further, that would be upside to PepsiCo’s 2020 earnings forecast.

(Source: MarketWatch)

PepsiCo has more growth levers coming out of the pandemic than it did when I reviewed the company last year. Also, its conservative outlook allows for a potential upside surprise if reopenings around the world continue to go smoothly.

Capital Management

In my October analysis, I noted that PepsiCo’s free cash flow had been declining since 2015 and was barely covering the dividend, meaning additional debt would be needed for buybacks and acquisitions. At the start of the year, the company provided guidance of $6 billion in free cash flow, $5.5 billion in dividends, and $2 billion in buybacks. With that plan, the dividend payout would have been above 90% of FCF, and when including buybacks, total capital return exceeded FCF. The company pulled FCF guidance when discussing Q1 results, but restated the $5.5 billion in dividends and $2 billion in buybacks. I believe the operating cash flow shortfall in the near term can be offset with lower capex, and FCF can come out near the original plan. (Estimates below are for illustration, not a company forecast.) Still, the company also spent $3.85 million on Rockstar, so net debt can be expected to increase by at least $5.4 billion this year.

Interest coverage (Operating Income / Net Interest Expense) has been healthy during the past decade at around 12 times, dipping to 8 times in 2016 and 2018. Given the added debt this year, coverage may again dip into the 8-10 range. This is not yet a concerning level, especially if earnings growth picks up as expected. The 7% dividend increase, to $1.0225 per quarter from $0.955, is a vote of confidence from management. Actual net debt increased by $3.67 billion in Q1. PepsiCo had not yet spent the $3.85 billion on Rockstar, so that is another outflow that will occur this year. PepsiCo’s free cash flow is seasonal, and Q1 FCF is typically negative, meaning once the company pays for Rockstar, net debt should start coming down over the rest of the year.

(Data Source: Seeking Alpha PEP Income Statement)

Risks

Resurgence of the coronavirus would be a risk, although it would be a partially hedged one for PepsiCo. Quaker and, to some extent, Frito-Lay could continue to see buying patterns observed during the lockdowns as shoppers consumed more breakfast food and snacks at home. Beverages would continue to see bottom line pressure from the loss of higher-margin sales into restaurants, convenience stores, and workplaces.

Execution risk on the energy drink strategy is another possibility. Consumer tastes may change, or the company may find little synergy between Rockstar and Bang and PepsiCo’s existing products.

With PepsiCo’s widely diversified product line-up, I do not see these as existential risks to the company, but they could result in PepsiCo eliminating buybacks or limiting future dividend growth. In this case, the premium P/E valuation it currently enjoys would not be warranted.

Conclusion

I was worried in October about PepsiCo’s slowing sales and earnings growth, along with increased operating and capital expense to keep up with the changing food and beverage industry. I was pleased to see that the company started to turn the corner in Q1 with improved sales and income growth in January and February even before the onset of COVID-19. The pandemic itself resulted in lower margins and operating income in beverages but also an uptick in sales across the board, including Quaker Foods.

Management’s outlook for Q2 seemed conservative, factoring in slow, unsteady reopenings from quarantines around the world. Actual experience since the end of April suggests PepsiCo may up its guidance for the rest of the year. The acquisitions in the energy drink category and the focused plan to capitalize on improved sales at Quaker also inspire confidence that the company can return to higher growth.

Back in October, I considered PepsiCo overvalued and had a buy target under 20 P/E, or over 3.5% dividend yield. The stock hit those targets briefly in March during the virus-induced crash. The share price has mostly recovered but still remains below where it was at the time of my October review. With improved growth prospects since then, I see PEP as about fairly valued at a 3% dividend yield and 25x earnings. Deep value investors may want a higher margin of safety, but those with a dividend growth strategy can get a higher yield than the S&P 500 with lower volatility at a similar valuation.

