Asian Pay Television Trust's recently announced rights issue and cut in distribution per unit could be a drag on the trust's unit price in the near term.

I maintain a Neutral rating on Singapore-listed Taiwanese pay television and broadband business trust Asian Pay Television Trust (OTCPK:APTTF) [APTT:SP].

This is an update of my prior article on Asian Pay Television Trust published on February 14, 2020. Asian Pay Television Trust's unit price (excluding distributions) has declined by -25% from S$0.171 as of February 13, 2020, to S$0.127 as of June 10, 2020, since my last update. Asian Pay Television Trust trades at 10.4 times consensus forward next twelve months EV/EBITDA, and it offers a forward distribution yield of 7.8%.

Asian Pay Television Trust's recently announced rights issue and cut in distribution per unit could be a drag on the trust's unit price in the near term. On the flip side, the potential increase in revenue contribution from data backhaul services is a key re-rating catalyst for the company in the medium term. As such, I maintain my Neutral rating on the trust.

Readers have the option of trading in Asian Pay Television Trust units listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the ticker APTTF or on the Singapore Stock Exchange with the ticker APTT:SP. For the units listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low, and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For the units listed in Singapore, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the units in terms of trade execution, given that the Singapore Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $300,000, and market capitalization is above $160 million, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors who own Asian Pay Television Trust units listed in Singapore include The Vanguard Group, Charles Schwab Investment Management, Norges Bank Investment Management, and State Street Global Advisors, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ:IBKR), Fidelity, or Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Rights Issue And Cut In Distribution Per Unit

On April 28, 2020, Asian Pay Television Trust announced that it is proposing a rights issue where 361,270,970 rights units will be issued at S$0.128 with the aim of raising S$46.2 million for the trust. One rights unit will be issued for every four existing units held by Asian Pay Television Trust's unit holders.

Considering Asian Pay Television Trust's flattish revenue growth, elevated capital expenditures and high financial leverage (8.4 times debt to trailing twelve months EBITDA as of end-1Q2020), the writing was on the wall for a while with regards to an eventual equity fund raising.

Asian Pay Television Trust's Flattish Revenue Growth

Source: Asian Pay Television Trust's 1Q2020 Financial Results Presentation Slides

Asian Pay Television Trust's Elevated Capital Expenditures

Source: Asian Pay Television Trust's 1Q2020 Financial Results Presentation Slides

A rights issue is likely to be disappointing for existing Asian Pay Television Trust unit holders who have to commit additional funds just to maintain their proportionate interest in the trust. However, there are a few minor positives associated with the proposed rights issue.

Firstly, the overhang on Asian Pay Television Trust with respect to a potential equity fund raising will be removed, as existing unit holders' fears have been realized.

Secondly, the proposed rights issue will enable Asian Pay Television Trust to slightly reduce its financial leverage and financing costs. The trust had outstanding debt of S$1,604 million as of March 31, 2020, and its interest expenses was approximately S$53 million in FY2019. Going forward, Asian Pay Television Trust expects annual interest cost savings of S$2.9 million, after the trust pays down its debt with the bulk of the proceeds from the rights issue.

Thirdly, Da Da Digital Convergence Co., Ltd., the proposed future majority shareholder of the APTT Management Pte. Limited, Asian Pay Television Trust's trustee-manager, has undertaken to "to subscribe for their full entitlements of Rights Units and any balance of the Rights Issue" as per the trust's rights issue announcement. The trustee manager and its related entity Hong Han Investment Co., Ltd. have more than a 3% equity stake in Asian Pay Television Trust.

In my prior article on Asian Pay Television Trust published on February 14, 2020, I mentioned that Da Da Digital Convergence has proposed to acquire a 65% equity interest in Dynami Vision Pte. Ltd. which is the sole shareholder of trustee-manager APTT Management Pte. Limited. The acquisition is currently still pending approval from Asian Pay Television Trust's lenders and Taiwan regulators. Da Da Digital Convergence is a Taiwanese company controlled by Mr. Dai Yung Huei, who is the founder and director of Taiwan-listed cable television company Dafeng TV Ltd [6184:TW].

Da Da Digital Convergence's undertaking to subscribe for the proposed rights issue is an indication of its commitment to Asian Pay Television Trust. This is important, as there are potential synergies between Dafeng TV and Taiwan Broadband Communications (Asian Pay Television Trust's sole asset), which are both leading cable television operators in Taiwan.

Another disappointment for existing Asian Pay Television Trust unit holders relates to distribution payout. Although the trust has guided for the total quarterly distribution payout for the 2Q2020-4Q2020 period to increase to S$4.5 million (from S$4.3 million in 1Q2020), quarterly distributions per unit will be reduced from S$0.003 to S$0.0025 as a result of an enlarged unit base following the rights issue.

Assuming existing Asian Pay Television Trust unit holders don't subscribe to the rights issue, they will receive lower distributions going forward. Furthermore, there is little incentive to subscribe for the new rights units at the issue price of S$0.128, when Asian Pay Television Trust's current unit price is lower at S$0.127.

On the positive side of things, Asian Pay Television Trust has sufficient free cash flow to sustain its quarterly distribution payout of S$4.5 million. I estimate that Asian Pay Television Trust generated around S$25 million in free cash flow (adjusted for interest expenses) in 1Q2020, which covers the trust's quarterly distribution payout of S$4.5 million multiple times.

More importantly, Asian Pay Television Trust is guiding for "capital expenditure trending downwards in 2020" which implies a potential YoY increase in free cash flow in FY2020. The trust's capital expenditures declined by -24.5% YoY from S$14.7 million in 1Q2019 to S$11.1 million in 1Q2020, and this was partly due to capital expenditures being deferred to subsequent quarters as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Nevertheless, Asian Pay Television Trust's capital expenditures for FY2020 are expected to be lower compared with FY2019, albeit not to the extent of the -24.5% YoY decrease in 1Q2020.

Potential Increase In Revenue Contribution From Data Backhaul Services Is Re-rating Catalyst

Asian Pay Television Trust's core cable television business is on a secular decline, as younger consumers in Taiwan are not subscribing to cable television services as they get content from alternative sources which includes pirated content. It is also challenging for the trust's broadband services business, as mobile or wireless broadband is a popular alternative in Taiwan due to intense price competition by Taiwanese wireless operators which have brought down the prices of mobile data plans significantly.

As a result, Asian Pay Television Trust's key growth driver in the medium term is expected to be revenue from data backhaul services provided to wireless operators.

Asian Pay Television Trust or Taiwan Broadband Communications was the first in the industry to provide data backhaul services to wireless operators in Taiwan. Historically, wireless operators in Taiwan either built their own network infrastructure or leased network infrastructure from Chunghwa Telecom (CHT), Taiwan's largest telecommunications company. Building one's own network infrastructure implies a significant increase in capital expenditure outlay which is undesirable for wireless operators. Also, if wireless operators had alternatives, they will be reluctant to lease network infrastructure from Chunghwa Telecom, their largest competitor.

The first 5G spectrum auction in Taiwan was conducted in January 2020, which suggests that the pace of 5G network roll-out in Taiwan will be accelerated. Asian Pay Television Trust or Taiwan Broadband Communications is expected to be a key beneficiary, as Taiwanese wireless operators consider relying on data backhaul services to meet part of their 5G network infrastructure needs. There is also a potential for Taiwan Broadband Communications to collaborate with Dafeng TV on the provision of data backhaul services, which is part of the synergies of having Da Da Digital Convergence becoming the majority owner of Asian Pay Television Trust's trustee-manager.

Notably, Asian Pay Television Trust has guided in its 1Q2020 financial results announcement that "data backhaul is expected to become a material part of our business in the next few years." In the trust's 3Q2019 financial results announcement, Asian Pay Television Trust had earlier guided for data backhaul services to "become a material part of our broadband business within five years" instead. The change in wording from "within five years" to "the next few years" suggests that the potential increase in revenue contribution from data backhaul services could possibly happen earlier than expected.

Valuation

Asian Pay Television Trust trades at 10.9 times trailing twelve months EV/EBITDA and 10.4 times consensus forward next twelve months EV/EBITDA based on its unit price of S$0.127 as of June 10, 2020. As a comparison, the trust's historical three-year and five-year mean forward next twelve months EV/EBITDA multiples were 10.2 times and 10.3 times, respectively.

Asian Pay Television Trust offers a historical FY2019 distribution yield of 9.4%, and a forward distribution yield of 7.8%. The trust has guided that its quarterly distributions per unit will be reduced from S$0.003 to S$0.0025 (or an annual distribution payout of S$0.01) as a result of an enlarged unit base following the rights issue.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Asian Pay Television Trust include revenue contribution from data backhaul services falling short of expectations, and a further cut in distributions per unit going forward.

Note that readers who choose to trade in Asian Pay Television Trust units listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than units listed in Singapore) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

