There are multiple ways to expand a business. The most common way is through organic growth, which involves competing with incumbent players in your space that might be situated in the new market you’re interested in. Another, more peaceful, way can be through mergers and acquisitions. This second method is what was agreed to by shareholders of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCPK:TKAYF) and Grubhub (GRUB). The food delivery market is still fairly small, even in the countries that utilize it the most, but the growth prospects make it fertile ground for M&A activity. Instead of trying to kill one another, JET and Grubhub decided the best way is to work together. For shareholders in the former, the upside to this merger is in the ability to rapidly enter a new and massive market. For the shareholders in the latter, the upside is a nice payday and immediate international expansion. Clearly, Grubhub appears to be the winner from this marriage, but it would be a mistake to say that both players aren’t walking away stronger from this transaction.

After a potential acquisition by Uber Technologies (UBER) fell through wherein that company could have bought up Grubhub, the latter struck a deal to be merged in with foreign rival JET. According to the terms of the arrangement, shareholders in Grubhub are set to receive 0.6710 ADR’s (American Depositary Receipts) in JET for every one share of Grubhub that they currently own. Using JET’s share price from June 9th, this works out to a price per share for Grubhub’s investors of $75.15. That implies upside of 27.3% compared to the $59.05 that shares of Grubhub closed at on June 10th.

Following completion of the transaction, which management believes should close sometime in or at the end of the first quarter next year, Grubhub’s investors will own 30% of the combined entity. In all, the deal, from the June 9th value for JET used, works out to an equity value for Grubhub of $7.3 billion. Grubhub will, at least for now (and probably forever), continue to operate on its own, but JET alluded to operations it has in Canada and elsewhere that it believes could create some opportunities for the combined company to run more efficiently.

At first glance, the purchase price for Grubhub looks absurd. And in a way, it is. $7.3 billion works out to some pretty high multiples. Last year, for instance, Grubhub generated operating cash flow of $182.6 million. This was actually down from the $225.5 million the firm saw a year earlier. This price/operating cash flow multiple comes out to about 40. EBITDA was at a similar level, totaling $186.2 million for the year, down from the prior year’s $233.7 million. Full net income for Grubhub in 2019 was -$18.6 million, but it’s important to not punish the firm too harshly for one-time blips. In the five years ending in 2019, aggregate profits for the firm totaled $246.5 million.

One thing can be made very clear: Grubhub and JET are not prospective investments for value-oriented investors. They are all about growth as the trading multiples I stated show very clearly. For investors who believe in the growth prospects of this space and who don’t mind playing the very long game, there is definite rationale behind JET’s move. Consider, for instance, just how fast growth has been. Between 2015 and 2019, Grubhub’s number of active diners surged from only 6.75 million to 22.62 million. Between just 2018 and 2019 alone, the growth rate was 27.9%. The value of food ordered on the platform rose from $2.35 billion to $5.91 billion over the timeframe covered, allowing the company’s revenue to skyrocket 262.5% from $361.83 million to $1.31 billion. Another way to measure Grubhub’s success is to consider its daily average ‘Grubs’. This number back in 2015 came out to 227,100. By 2019, it had grown to 492,300.

This kind of growth is attractive, but what’s most important is that it continues. So far, the data is encouraging. In the first five months of this year, the company delivered 86 million meals. This is 11% higher than the same period last year and it’s in spite of a weak market in the US caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Perhaps even more impressive is the growth seen in April and May of this year. Total orders here totaled 39 million, about 28% higher than the 30 million seen in the same two months last year.

As impressive as Grubhub’s performance figures have been, JET’s have been even better. The company delivered 208 million orders in the first five months this year, up 23% from the 169 million seen in the same five months of 2019. In April and May, orders of 96 million trumped the 68 million orders seen in the same two months last year (implying a year-over-year growth rate of 41%). What these figures show is that the food delivery business is alive and well.

In addition to seeing robust growth recently, there’s also the fact that JET and Grubhub, despite being in the same industry, aren’t in the same markets. Grubhub is essentially a US-based operation. JET, on the other hand, is well-diversified across multiple key markets. The big ones are the UK, Germany, and the Netherlands. It also has a rapidly-growing stake in Canada, where year-over-year growth so far in 2020 has been 51%. About 29.8% of the firm’s 208 million orders this year came from the UK, followed by 19.2% for Germany. Its Rest of World segment, meanwhile, accounted for 27.9% of orders for the year so far. This shows the firm has itself well-established into other, smaller markets.

Together, Grubhub and JET will succeed in capturing four massive markets for food delivery. Grubhub has a larger physical footprint, with more than 300,000 restaurants connected to its platform as of the end of its 2019 fiscal year. This is nearly double the 155,000 connected restaurants that JET caters to. That said, the concentration of users is flipped entirely. As of last year, the nearly 23 million users on Grubhub’s platform were dwarfed by the 48 million on JET’s properties. JET’s 413 million orders resulted in a value of orders made worth $9.4 billion, which was 59.3% higher than Grubhub’s.

Looking at the deal, it’s clear that Grubhub’s investors are walking away with a pretty sweet arrangement. The premium paid for Grubhub, as expressed by the trading multiple applied to last year’s results, is significant. This isn’t to say that JET is a loser in this transaction though. In exchange for paying a hefty fee for Grubhub, the company’s investors receive immediate entry into a massive market that might be impossible for the firm to get if it were to try and expand here on its own. In the very long run, this deal will end up being accretive for JET’s investors too, but patience will be key in investors recognizing it.

