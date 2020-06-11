Since then, the recovery has been fantastic, as management has demonstrated that it can generate enough cash to maintain its dividend and stay afloat.

Introduction

Last year, my calls on Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) were quite timely. I placed the stock on my watchlist in May, and eventually initiated a position in October. In January, after the stock had gone up 13%, I wrote a piece on VLO, claiming it was a conviction pick for 2020.

Needless to say, two months later, I was feeling quite silly when the stock was trading 70% below the price in my article. While Sam & I had certainly discussed scenarios in which the Covid-19 pandemic could become global, we didn’t believe it was unavoidable, our bank stocks and energy stocks got punished. It was a time during which we decided to not panic, and to take stock of what was happening.

I was looking forward to reading the first quarter earnings report, and after it came out in late April, I was convinced enough to buy more shares. This decision was communicated when we initiated our model “All Weather Dividends Portfolio.” Since then, the price has shot up 30%, yet remains 10% cheaper than when I made that “conviction pick” call.

VLO is currently trading at $75.62 and yields 5.18%. Our MAD Scores give VLO a Dividend Strength score of 84 and a Stock Strength score of 88.

After having looked at it from every angle, I believe VLO’s dividend will be maintained, and that purchasing it with a yield above 5% is an absolute bargain.

The following article will analyze this top refiner’s dividend profile before considering potential for capital appreciation from current levels.

Dividend Strength

Sam and I have spent an unusual amount of time thinking about dividend investing. Many of our fellow investors simply pick a strategy which suits them and go with the flow. We, however, have become obsessed with some details which would seem mundane to most, but extremely valuable to us. We get excited about discussing the standard deviation of dividend growth among US stocks. My wife, and Sam’s girlfriend alike, are not as impressed as we are with the minutiae of our work. But to us it is crucial. And at the center of our work, lies the concept of dividend strength. The idea is that to be successful at dividend investing you need to pick stocks with 1) a safe dividend and 2) which have a good combination of dividend yield and dividend growth potential. Both are sine qua non conditions for success. To make it easier to identify stocks which might meet both these criterion, we established a Dividend Strength Score, the details of which can be read in this guide.

This idea guides how we analyze a dividend stock. We first seek to identify whether or not its dividend is safe. If we believe it is, we look at the combination of dividend yield and dividend growth potential. If we’re satisfied we move on to Stock Strength.

Dividend Safety

Valero Energy Corporation has an earnings payout ratio of 383%. This makes VLO's payout ratio lower than only 4% of dividend stocks.

VLO pays 33% of its operating cash flow as a dividend, which is better than 42% of dividend stocks.

VLO pays 99% of its free cash flow as a dividend, which is better than 23% of dividend stocks.

31/03/2016 31/03/2017 31/03/2018 31/03/2019 31/03/2020 Dividends $1.9000 $2.5000 $2.9000 $3.3000 $3.6800 Net Income $7.17 $4.57 $9.57 $6.54 $0.96 Payout Ratio 27% 55% 31% 51% 384% Cash From Operations $10.22 $11.45 $10.72 $12.22 $11.28 Payout Ratio 19% 22% 28% 27% 33% Free Cash Flow $6.16 $7.68 $6.32 $3.37 $3.70 Payout Ratio 31% 33% 46% 98% 100%

The first quarter was a tragedy for any company involved in Energy. The world came to a stalemate, which still concerns everyone today as economies slowly get going again. Yet looking at a TTM level, Valero still generated enough free cash flow to entirely cover the dividend in the past year, despite losing money in the first quarter, and seeing operating cash flow turn negative.

In the earnings call, management cemented its view on its dividend claiming it was a non-discretionary use of cash:

We've got this capital allocation framework in place that we've adhered to for years. And within that framework, we consider the use of cash for sustaining CapEx and turnarounds, and then the dividends to be non-discretionary. And then the discretionary uses are acquisitions, growth projects and share repurchases.

They also stated:

We continue to prioritize our investment grade credit rating and non-discretionary uses of capital, including sustaining capital expenditures and our dividend.

VLO has been rising its dividend every year for the past 10 years, and has been doing so at a very attractive rate. Management seems totally confident that they have sufficient cash flow to continue paying the dividend. Listening to the earnings call and reading the transcript was enough to convince me to place my trust in this management team, which has proven itself during the past decade.

While there is some risk, like there is in most energy stocks, I’m quite confident in VLO’s ability to maintain their dividend.

Dividend Potential

Valero Energy Corporation has a dividend yield of 5.18% which is higher than 82% of dividend stocks. Let’s get one thing clear: While Valero’s dividend yield shot up above 12% during the panic in March, 5% is still an unusually high dividend yield for Valero, which has yielded a median 2.67% during the past 10 years. Over that period, in only 2.7% of trading days did VLO’s stock price close with a dividend yield higher than it currently is.

Let’s not use the immediate past to conclude on whether this opportunity still exists. VLO has never traded above 5% for a sustained period of time, and I don’t expect it will last forever this time either.

The dividend grew 9% during the last 12 months which is lower than the company's 5-year average dividend growth of 20%.

The explosive growth of the dividend means that while 5 years ago, only about 20% of CFO was used to pay the dividend, it is now about 30%. VLO has ramped up the amount of its cash flow it dedicates to the dividend. This means that dividend growth will probably decline to high-single digits over the next 5 years.

Yet with a dividend yield of 5%, this is just fine. When I look at 5%-yielding stocks, I usually only require dividend growth of 2 or 3 percentage points. AT&T (T), is a good example of the type of stock I’m comfortable purchasing when it yields 5%. Next year’s dividend growth, will depend on what sort of recovery we see in the next few quarters.

I believe it will likely be low single digit, and following years will go back to high single-digit growth to low double-digit growth.

Either way, I believe VLO’s dividend potential is stellar given its abnormally high current yield.

Dividend Summary

VLO has a dividend strength score of 84/100. I believe the dividend to be safe. I’ve decided to put my trust in a management team which has proved itself through thick and thin this last decade. The commitment to dividend growth, and relatively low payout ratios in normal conditions, tell me the dividend will likely continue to grow attractively. In the meantime, the current yield make VLO a bargain.

Stock Strength

Once I’ve analyzed the dividend profile of a stock, I turn to factor analysis. Here I try to determine how I believe the stock will behave over upcoming quarters relative to the market. This is not an exact science, and I’m not always right. The key goal is to avoid the bright red flags which might pop up. Generally speaking, I’m looking for stocks with decent value, momentum and quality. While I can invest in stocks which aren’t perfect across the board, I want each factor to be given some attention. These factors are combined into a Stock Strength Score, the details of which can be read in this guide.

Value

VLO has a P/E of 78.77x

P/S of 0.29x

P/CFO of 6.70x

Dividend yield of 5.18%

Buyback yield of 2.39%

Shareholder yield of 7.57%.

According to these values, VLO is more undervalued than 85% of stocks, which is very encouraging. The buybacks will most certainly be 0 for the next twelve months, as cash is scrambled to keep CapEx and the dividend going. The P/E is abnormally high because of the first quarter operating loss, yet VLO’s Value Score is still high. What is going on?

The stock trades at a very high dividend yield, a very low multiple of sales and cash flow. P/E is just one metric among multiple which I look at, and across the board, VLO looks quite cheaper than the median US stock, and also quite cheaper than the median energy stock which commands a Value Score of 57 / 100.

Value Score: 85/100

Momentum

Valero Energy Corporation trades at $75.62 and is up 19.86% these last 3 months despite being down -19.22% these last 6 months. Year over year, the stock is somehow up 1.19%.

This gives it better momentum than 62% of stocks, which is encouraging. VLO is trending again. Its 200-day SMA is around the $84 mark, and its 20-day SMA has just crossed the 50-day SMA. In this volatile market, this is likely a signal for more upward swings to come.

I believe the stock will come up and challenge its 200-day SMA in the next few weeks. This will likely happen somewhere between $80 and $83. If VLO can push through it, the stage will be set for a total recovery.

Momentum score: 62/100

Quality

VLO has a gearing ratio of 1.5, which is better than 50% of stocks. The company’s liabilities have declined by -6% over the course of the last 12 months. The company’s operating cash flow can cover 15.9% of liabilities. Each dollar of assets generates $2.2 in revenue, which is better than 95% of stocks. VLO has a Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -15.1%, which is better than 83% of companies.

The company can cover its interest expense twice. The combination of these ratios suggests that VLO’s quality is better than 54% of stocks. The low level of gearing is definitely appreciated, as is the high asset efficiency and large cash flow generation relative to liabilities. I believe VLO’s quality to be good enough to purchase without any major concerns.

Quality Score: 54/100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stock's profile, we get a stock strength score of 88/100 which is very encouraging. While the elephant in the room is obviously the rate at which this economy will recover, which will have direct impacts on VLO’s own recovery, the stock looks unusually cheap and has been trending for the past month. As long as the story being told by the markets is that we are going for a recovery, we will see VLO continue to show strength.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 84 and a stock strength of 88, Valero Energy Corporation is a great choice for dividend investors. If you hadn’t found the time, cash or courage to increase your exposure to VLO at lower prices, doing so now is still a good idea.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VLO, T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.