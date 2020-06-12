We break down what happened in the market's reaction, and also what the underlying theses look like for the months and years to come.

We've done two recent episodes on the consumer-facing side of the software as a service space, Zoom (ZM), Slack (WORK), PagerDuty (PD), which is a little less consumer-facing, but still we've been looking at those sorts of names. They all reported last week. So what happened and what does it mean? We break down Zoom's greatest software report ever, how it skewed expectations for the other companies that followed the apparent disappointments and where things might be headed.

We'll disclose any positions in any stocks discussed at the end of the podcast, though of these big SaaS names or any related, I'm long Dropbox (DBX) and PagerDuty. Akram is long PagerDuty and Slack.

So Akram, where do you want to start with last week’s earnings?

Akram’s Razor: I mean, I guess, we start where anybody should start, which is what you were talking about there with Zoom, Zoom, Zoom, Zoom. And the greatest beat in the history of beats in all time, or as I would call it, the worst modeling exercise in the history of the sell-side.

But I think Zoom is good, because we’ve gotten into it, obviously, like I’ve had my roller coaster experience with Zoom dating back to last winter. And the stock had rallied significantly the two days before its report. And despite nobody taking any numbers up, right, look, this consensus on Zoom was $925 million.

I had been modeling Zoom at $1 billion before the coronavirus to put things in perspective. So I mean, I don’t know what you want to say about not taking numbers up, but they had disclosed that they went from 10 million to 300 million meeting participants. We’ve gone through all the whole thing about how do you decipher that interpreted and what translates into revenue and what doesn’t translate into revenue.

But the bottom line is pretty much everybody on Wall Street when it came to Zoom was like, what, we’re just going to wait and see, we have no clue. And I took a crack at it. And I was actually taking a crack at it several times. And when I did that, I published a Seeking Alpha piece.

So I modeled Zoom as when the stock was about $155, $160, with a base case of $1.4 billion in revenue for this year. Basically saying like for me to get long the stock, they’ve got to go $1.4 billion to $2.2 billion, $2.2 billion, $2.3 billion. If you got to hit 2 point like, basically, the way I looked at is like, you got to think this company can hit $2.3 billion in revenue by fiscal 2022, i.e., January of 2022.

So when you look at what they reported, I mean, it was gangbusters, but the stock was also up 33% before. So you’re just like, huh, the press release and the script for earnings manages to leak out somewhat. But a gangbuster number, but like the thing about Zoom versus Slack or PagerDuty or Okta or anybody else you’re talking about in software, it’s like Zoom is the ultimate exercise in pull forward.

So I mean, if you go back and you look at the numbers, Zoom reported that they went from – last year was 60,000. They classify a customer as a business with 10 or more employees. And they went from 60,000 to 265,000. So they added like roughly 200,000 businesses year-over-year. So they more than quadrupled their measurable metric customer base of paying customers year-over-year.

They also disclosed that they went from 20% to 30% in the quarter for Prosumer, which is Zoom Social Hour, anybody who felt like they needed to get on Zoom, maybe some educational overlap and whatnot. And I think I thought that was interesting, because if you look at their guidance, I don’t know how close they looked at it, Daniel. Did you look at it at all?

DS: I looked at their guidance for the year. Yes, whether, I think, what do they end up at $1.8B or something for the year.

AR: Yes. So they’re telling you $300 million – they did $335 million. They’ve guided to $500 million for next quarter, and then they’re telling you 1.75 to 1.8 for the year. And it just assume typical size you’re low balling some.

But their guidance for the year assumes that they’re essentially from next quarter. They’re down on the second-half, because you’re hitting $500 million, annualized run rate is $2 billion. So you’re saying you’re going to do about $980 million is your guide for Q3, Q4, combined. That’s essentially saying that we go to negative growth sequentially?

DS: So – which is where your argument that this is a pull forward comes from? Is that…

AR: So I mean, we spend so much time valuing these freaking SaaS stocks on EV to sales multiples. I mean, but I don’t want to hear about anybody talking about EBITDA, or PE. And the exercise is, what are you paying for? And what’s the growth rate on the top line? And I mean, this one is crazy, because you’re going to go from 200% to essentially 0%.

So when you compare that like, when that reports and it does what it does, and you got people trading short-term and you’re an options or whatever, particularly in my case, for example, I mean, like Slack’s had a huge run rate. I mean, I have some Slack shares that I bought in the teens in March. And the Slack calls, I mean, the thing was up 50%. And you’re still thinking, it’s got to go higher.

But when Zoom reports, and then you step back, and you’re like, all right, I mean, every single person is going to look at this report. And this is just going to ruin things for these for anybody who reports after them.

To tell you the truth, if I was – I mean, I really wanted to send, because I’ve been long these names for over a month-and-a-half, these two in particular. And these two, in particular, are reporting on the same day, they’re reporting after Zoom. When you think about this from like a prop trader standpoint, like putting that hat back on for myself, I had event scenarios here.

If you look at my charts, it’s all my friends and people at hedge funds. I’m like, I’ve got them both reporting after Zoom. And I’ve got them both reporting ahead of an employment report that I think is going to confound and frustrate everybody. Because I’ve also been in the camp that you’re about to get the best economic data ever from perception because of all these weird gyrations that have gone on in both the stimulus, the CARES Act, unemployment insurance and then like seasonal opening up and coronavirus are all coinciding, then there’s like this really negative sentiment.

So when I looked at Slack and PagerDuty, which is why I saw most of my Slack calls before they reported, I didn’t like the fact that I’m after Zoom and I’m into that employment report for the work from home off recovery trade-on for the cure back on trade, like I need to be in.

And I mean, you’ve seen it. It’s really ridiculous. It’s disgusting to me, because I bought weekly calls on Carnival Cruise Lines (CCL) and Boeing, the week before just to punt, then I was like, I’m just going to wait till these two things are out of the way. And I’m putting the cure trade back on in an aggressive manner. And if you look, I mean, like what you would have made 100%, I was buying calls 10 days ago on Carnival at $13, is $25 this morning, like why am I trading these stocks, forget SaaS type of thing mentality.

Going back to that, it’s like a minefield. And if I’m a SaaS company, and I’m investor savvy and I’ve been doing well and I make no mistake, Slack and PagerDuty have done really well in terms of what I was looking for. Why would I want to report after Zoom? I want to report before Zoom.

DS: Let me ask one more question on Zoom before we get into that dynamic even more, which is one thing that’s interesting about Zoom is – and I – this sets up Slack, especially is, they – it’s such an easy off-the-shelf product and I’ve seen chat about this. And one of the questions was, can they up-sell? Can they – is there anywhere else for them to go? Because it’s so easy to use as a free tool and then okay, fine, you use it as a pro tool, but how much higher can you go? Does that enterprise number that 60,000, would you say, 60,000 to 260,000 number? Does that…

AR: Year-over-year, yes.

DS: Does that give them – you’re arguing that’s pull forward, given their guidance. But is there any sign that, oh, maybe they now have legs to actually expand? It really has an opportunity for them to up-sell?

AR: Yes. You’re absolutely right. And I would be very concerned if I was RingCentral and anybody else and UCaaS, because I’ve actually talked to two different people at the enterprise level who accelerated that word again.

DS: There we are.

AR: They’re Zoom Meetings. They onboarded that and like they’re replacing their Avaya with Zoom Phone. So they’re going all in Zoom.

DS: Right. I mean, it just – it does seem like it’s weird that the sell-side just and I tell this again, somebody made that tweeted about, just the sell-side is very weird about when they decide that it’s worth updating somebody iced?

AR: The – it’s very simple. If you’ve been doing this for 20 years, they will update when you hold their hand. They will not. I mean, I went through this with Nvidia, thank you. Don’t even like it’s not you’re surprised. But this one was so extreme that it was just like, yo, guys, just everybody take it up 10%, there’s no way you’re going to be wrong with that, right? They didn’t want to do that.

DS: Right. Just the fact that their guidance or their earnings number got doubled by guidance after the first quarter. It’s just – but it is whether that’s thesis changing at all for Zoom as far as the fact that they’re able to, it’s showing that they may actually be opening more doors than even you when you were trying to model this aggressively, even you may have expected $50.

AR: I mean, this whole pandemic thing is an exercise and the crystal ball has broken. You constantly are changing your views. You have to look back. There’s two things to look at with Zoom. So they tell you they’ve gone from 20% to 30% in Prosumer. So assume that if that happened in the quarter, and you’re modeling monthly recurring revenue, that they’re really the run rates 40%. Because if you’re looking at it from an annualized basis, like when you’re – the exit rate by the end of the quarter, I would guess Prosumer is about 40% of revenue.

So the reason they’re giving you the guide they’re giving you is they’re assuming an elevated churn in Prosumer. I mean, I’m sick of cooking like I’ve been like, I’ve been – I was on a boat yesterday and I’ve been playing tennis, like, get me outside, right? So I’m not sitting here saying like, hey, that’s like a friend messaged me yesterday and he was like, let’s do a Zoom Social. Nobody has responded to that WhatsApp group.

DS: Right. Yes. That momentum is definitely…

AR: It’s like see ya. So like, I mean, I don’t know how many people want to be paying more than a Netflix subscription. We’re not focusing on streaming, but like I read this because it’s a little segue strategically took a crack at Quibi today. And it was such a good note, because someone had written a note about a Quibi’s failure.

Like Katzenberg came out was like we launched during the pandemic, it was stupid, because everybody is at home and like they’re not on the go. And that’s what like that’s poor competing against the big screen and we don’t have a big screen and we’re competing against all these content choices. It was a bad idea. But we’re going to manage through it.

And this one person who I was talking to about it was like, yes, but that argument doesn’t make any sense, because mobile screen uses times up 35%. And I’m like, yo, bro TikTok, Instagram. Quibi is not competing remotely like if I’m on the phone, it’s like one of those three. And if I want to watch something, I’m getting – like I’m getting off. There’s the whole user generated content argument.

And the fact that you’ve kind of hit a wall and like I’m looking at like I cancelled Quibi, I cancelled CBS all access. Someone was making fun of peacock yesterday, right? I mean, like it’s like I don’t even know what the deal is with that, but I know they do have the office of 30 rocks. So like, that’s actually may suck me in to watch old stuff.

But Disney+, our old favorite and a discussion. How many times I’ve opened Disney+ since I subscribed to it, maybe four times, three times, it’s single digits.

DS: I cancelled my subscription. I couldn’t as much as I like the Simpsons. I just didn’t care enough to pay for it.

AR: It’s basically Netflix, Prime, Hulu, HBO, sorry, but there’s too much, I can’t anymore. So like, it’s – when you start thinking about that, there’s like that there’s also like, someone was complaining about Roku. I’m like, dude, Pluto TV and the Roku chat. When am I going to find time to watch any of that stuff?

I mean, it’s literally turned into cable and the 500 channels on cable. And if you look at what my father watches, he just watches law and order, I think, 500 channels. It’s like law and order, CNN, these days.

DS: And sports is coming back soon.

AR: Yes. And then you bring back sports. I mean, it’s just – I mean, it’s crazy.

DS: Well, let’s – so talk us through a little bit more of why the Zoom report messes up. It’s implicit what’s going on there. But I want to hear a little bit more. I don’t know if you actually e-mail them or not. But what would your pitch have been to Stewart Butterfield and Jennifer Tejada to move their earnings timing?

AR: If I was talking to Jennifer Tejada, I would have a lot of things to say. I don’t know what’s going on. First, they had technical difficulties with their conference call again. I don’t know if you listened.

DS: I saw you mentioned that some in the quarter.

AR: Yes, the web conferencing provider. I – you’re always on reliability, you’re talking about Zoom and everybody else and everyone is depending on you. And it’s like listening to a 1985 long distance AT&T call. I don’t know what, like what was going on there. Like why – like, maybe they’re under a contract and they can’t switch, that surprised me, number one, I mean, whatever it’s communications and aesthetics, but like, optics presentations, it’s not good.

But I mean, in their case, I would say this. You beat on the top line, you beat on the bottom line. And when I say beat for them, what they beat by is notable, about $1.8 million or whatever, I mean, it’s – again, Saas’s guide to beat. That’s just common sense. But when you’re doing under $50 million in revenue and you’re beating by 7% to 10% or whatever, it’s a big deal.

And then you beat on buildings, which notable stood out to me, and then you gave a guidance for next quarter, which beats consensus. And here’s the best part. You’ve been missing on net dollar attention the last two quarters. That’s been – your net dollar retention is stable for the first time you’ve as a public company. It is like bang, bang, bang, bang, bang. The stock reports that a week ago, it’s up 30%, knee jerk.

That’s exactly what you should be thinking, because take Okta at 40 times sales, they report – they essentially tell you, look, Q2 and Q3 are going to be tough. Despite like the secular trends around digitization being accelerated, we have longer sales cycles. We have some customers who are under duress. We’re providing some flexibility to some customers. We expect things to, by Q4, normalize.

So you – like if you’re an Okta shareholder, guidance hasn’t changed since December, stocks up like 120%, that’s the measuring stick presume elastic reports. They took down their guidance. Again, they had a really good quarter, but they’re like, look, it’s just – coronavirus has caused such havoc for like a normal. Like basically, if you weren’t Zoom, which was let us replicate the office experience immediately over video conferencing, because I can see the people I work with. Because we could do it all over the phone.

You didn’t have to get on video conference. I mean, we record completely audio. We don’t sit and stare at the screen. There’s no eye-to-eye contact between you and me. When you think of it from that context, outside of that everybody else like I mean, PagerDuty is critical. I mean, like they called out everybody who up spend with them. And it’s like the who is who attack like, Twilio and Zoom and these guys and Netflix and whatever, depending us more than ever.

My thesis on this company had been very clearly confirmed by research, that it’s an enterprise play. It’s Fortune 2000. That’s where they dominate. I don’t – the SMB is not interesting to me, because how many seats can there be? I want 20,000 seats at Apple and 20,000 seats at IBM as far as customers versus 1,000 startups as a customer.

Within the context of that, she decided to talk about SMB churn being somewhat elevated and like being cautious with respect to verticals like travel and Carnival Cruise Lines as a customer, retail gap as a customer, Expedia as a customer. Expedia’s Head of Platform was on Twitter. I retweeted it like talking about data dog crashing and its problems and it’s like, PagerDuty hit me for 16 hours straight, like tweeting about that, interestingly we got through it. It’s like an advertisement for you.

And we’re in the midst of the next morning is a positive job print. The President has declared victory on the economy and the NASDAQ is making a new high. And she is talking about the stuff you would have been talking about a month-and-a-half ago. And Stewart did the same thing. They talked tailwinds, but they also talked headwinds.

So when you get into this whole economic forecasting element, it’s like look, the opening up trade is on like, I don’t want to hear about Carnival Cruise Lines being out of business, because it’s up 150% this week, right?

DS: But what – so what I thought was interesting. And obviously, as listeners know, I’m certainly not on the same level as far as the depth of understanding of this space. But I looked at – I studied up Dropbox. I – actually the weekend, they were in Barron’s. But without knowing they were in Barron’s, and I eventually opened a small position then, just since we talked about PagerDuty, I opened a small position as well.

The interesting in both cases and these are just examples is that their guidance, Dropbox specifically talks about – I forget the metric they use, but they said number of people trying us or something like that is up 30% might have been teens percent. But there was some big spike in usage and yet their guidance, I think, also increased the low-end of their range, and didn’t go up. PagerDuty did the same thing for the year.

And when I looked at Dropbox, I’m like, oh, they must be sandbagging. Like that does – that just doesn’t make sense if they wouldn’t be able to up at all. But I’m wondering if that – you’re talking about the traders’ mentality, but there is still that scar in the economy. And as good as the jobs report seemed, as you mentioned, there’s a lot more to it than just the headline number.

So does it throw any question as far as PagerDuty is still on pace, the guidance is pretty solid. And as you said, the near-term stuff is all pretty good. So I’m not saying that, but that acceleration may not be as immediate as it seemed to us when we’re talking the call before we had Justin on?

AR: Yes. So, no, I mean, look, we could spend through the next three hours talking about the economy. Slack and PagerDuty’s numbers did not surprise me one bit. That’s what I expected. I didn’t expect any Zoom nonsense. I don’t expect Apple to wake up on a Tuesday that 10,000 more seats in the midst of this crisis. So I expected some benefit. But remember, this is already a company that in of itself is 40% remote.

So when I’m talking about DevOps and digital IT infrastructure, it’s there. There’s stuff you had to add. But there’s also customer support this stuff tied to retail, where you may not – you may have reps that are inactive or not working. They have a value proposition, for example, in retail, where like if you look at what they’ve been using gap as like their poster child and it’s one minute of downtime cost you this much money.

So for me, it’s like PagerDuty’s argument now is like, look at how much business you’re doing on your website and how it saved. You take Williams-Sonoma, for example. I was long guide into its earnings. And people were like, just like Zoom. When Williams-Sonoma reported, they reported positive comps and revenue was up year-over-year in the quarter. And it’s a quarter where there’s 700 stores across Pottery Barn, West Elm and Williams-Sonoma were closed half the quarter.

So like people were in shock. And this was already a big omni-channel player, right? They were like 60%, that 55% to 60% digital before the virus. So for half a quarter, they were 100% and more than offset their entire physical presence being gone. If you take a company like that and say, “Hey, your website’s down for a day, that’s a lot of money.” So that’s what – that’s being left on the table.

So when you look at the pitch that they were making, based on a gap and say, here’s the ROI, it pays for itself. You’re like, it’s a no-brainer, their value proposition just got better and everything is clicking, and there is going to be some benefits and there’s going to be some of in terms of headwinds.

Yes, you’re going to have startups with a few employees are going to be like, we need to stay in business. You’re on call. We’ll shift to like just use the Slack channel for this. That’s not how you run a Fortune 500 company. And remember, Opsgenie was out there with free from Atlassian and it hasn’t been closing the gap with against them in blue chips.

So when I look at it, and I would look at what Slack reported, I’ve been calling Slack work from everywhere. I was really irritated with work from home dubbing of it, because it’s like it’s – you’re using workplace chat and everything it integrates the system of record and it’s an integration platform. And you go back to that whole argument or around it, and it’s like back and forth between what Stewart has argued regarding Microsoft Teams and user experience. And I mean, you saw by the way.

Slack. I mean, they announced a deal with Amazon. That’s a big announcement. And they’re saying that they’re going to use chime for video, which you can think about how that works in terms of the focus more around the quality of the video product being integrated with respect to like replacing Zoom for one on ones, maybe what they saw usage-wise and wanting to up their game there.

But Amazon making it available for 750,000 employees and basically saying, “Look, it’s that much better than the free products out there.” Now you can say there’s politics, but they’re essentially saying our employees want to use the best, they’re happy with it. So in both of their cases, there’s nothing that you look at it and you say there’s anything wrong.

There are two management teams being prudent with their disclosures. I’m saying it from the context of a shareholder. If you look at those two reports, strip out Zoom to understand what – how Zoom screwed everything up if you want to – if you understand the point I’m making and go look at the reports of Workday, Salesforce, pretty much everyone, but let’s say Zscaler and Twilio. I mean, particularly Twilio on the meter uses. But then Twilio had been in the doghouse for two quarters in a row and like there had been separate issues there and like they talked about Flex and the Flex uses cases.

But like Jennifer Tejada is talking about use case expansion. And like she – by the way, they took a shot across the bow against Everbridge, which I loved. Because every time we talk to somebody about Everbridge, as far as on call, they just laughed. They’re like, who would use that? I mean, yes, Everbridge is doing very, very well. And let’s call it their digital asset tracking and disaster scenario information monitoring.

But as far as like IT infrastructure monitoring, they’ve been a competitor. They’ve been around – in the market the entire time PagerDuty has been there and they’ve failed miserably, because the product isn’t good. When you’re working on a short thesis, you look for arguments to back yourself up. And like, I basically like spent a little time on the Everbridge and I was hoping that I’d be like, “Okay, this is a threat here like, because its valuation at the time relative to PagerDuty didn’t make sense and that has flipped completely in the other direction.

So when I look at it from that context, and I say, if Okta reports and they’re trading at 39 times sales, and it manages to essentially go nowhere, but with a warning and saying that we’re going to have a little bit of a headwind here and their guidance hasn’t changed.

And PagerDuty, which has been in the doghouse for two quarters, delivers a flawless across the Board, exactly what you would have wanted, and the stock is down 5%. And Slack is essentially flawless and it’s down, what was it at 1.15%. But like Slack is up 60% in four weeks, I was looking at it, I’m like how greedy am I being here? I’m up 700% on these calls.

DS: So let’s just drill in one more time. The Zoom throws this off, because those stocks get wrapped, because yes, Slacks chart, it’s basically back down to where it was three weeks ago. So Slack got run up a ton. PagerDuty less so and dropped off less. But is – the mess up that there was so much excitement and then Zoom was kind of a – Zoom, by the way, is also flat since its report?

AR: Yes. Zoom rallied 32% in the two days before it reported, number one, which was another annoyance, because as good as Slack has been, again, it didn’t move that much. And PagerDuty is trading at that single-digit EV to sales multiple. So when Zoom moves that much in advance, you’re just like come on, is people talking about Zoom security issues, maybe all of Zoom’s Chinese R&D team is buying the stock, right? I mean, like, who knows, it leaked.

There’s no question with a move that it had. Somebody had to – had a good idea that I’m going to pile into this, because the number is going to be so good. And by Tuesday, it got a muted reaction when it reported 1. – guidance of $1.75 billion to $1.8 billion, 200% revenue growth for the year and $300 million in operating income, right?

It’s anything that I had raised about it being like, under like the R&D being an under investment issue, you can really now step back like you were saying and make the case, Zoom just on boarded 260,000 customers. They’re going to cross-sell them Zoom Phone. They’re going to cross-sell them Zoom Rooms. There is usage as the transcription other things that you can cross-sell into it.

So you got to like Zoom’s position. But Zoom also told you that 40%, while they told you 30%, but on a monthly recurring basis, I’m going to assume, it’s about 40% presently, that 40% of their business right now on an MRR basis is Prosumer and like changes the billing terms. That’s another thing.

I mean what – like what do people get pissed off? Like I talked to two guys that I find it like Zoom, Slack pulled the billings guidance. I’m like, so what? It’s – there’s so much noise in that right now, they better pull it. It was interesting Friday morning before, after these two reported who was on CNBC was Barry Diller. And he was like, let’s just get rid of guidance.

DS: I saw that.

AR: So you saw that, that whole – like to me that argument was an interesting exercise, because these companies reported really strong quarters. And they gave one quarter guidance, that was also forward really strong. But then they tempered it with like, let’s call it, annual headwind talk and metrics stuff that they didn’t have to do. And that you can say it’s like TMI.

I mean, if you’re short, you’d be like, “Oh, but what’s going to happen here? You’d be making these calls.” But you’re long, you’re like what, like, are you trying to stop the stock from going up? What’s going on here? I mean, Elon Musk does it with a tweet, just get on Twitter and say, my stock is too expensive and it goes another 20%.

If you want to do that, go – like go do that – well go through that exercise that works. But like, what predictions are you making about the global macro that’s better? I thought Stewart did a great job. It’s basically explaining the fact that he wants flexibility with his customers. They onboarded 90,000 new customers, 12,000 net paid, which is more than they onboarded in the last two quarters combined.

When you consider that people like, “Oh, well, yes, that that’s no Zoom.” Okay, but like, there was a lot of disruption. Slack is in there. It’s an enterprise tool. So there’s a process for onboarding that are rolling it out company-wide type of investment decision. It’s an integration platform. You want to integrate it with so much stuff in the background.

They have taken an initiative from a free standpoint, where like, they should be very confident in from a funnel to convert a lot of people, that’s when you go back to like a Dropbox, like you’re pointing out who is the ultimate, like their original, how many free users do we have and we’re still converting them to this day?

DS: Well – and I don’t know if you saw a similar point made by Chamath Palihapitiya.

AR: Yes. I mean, he is Mr. Slack.

DS: Well, he made the point that it’s – it is that you just – it’s basically you get your tentacles into more and more places. And then they fill – the – they fill out like it’s not a turn on overnight and all of a sudden your Zoom has tripled their guidance or whatever. It’s a – it’s that incremental, but so much incremental that it will start to kind of fill in and that’s where you’re hoping to see, I guess.

And I guess, that’s what the question is, right? And why these companies might be giving you guidance, more detailed guidance on the back-half of the year or admitting that they can’t give super clear guidance is that, it’s that whole game of what’s pulled forward, what’s acceleration, what’s going to stick around and what’s not. And that’s where there’s going to be nuance here as far as figuring out does Zoom going to be able to raise their guidance, again, after Q2 earnings? Are they going to be able to say, actually, we’re going to hit $2 billion this year and then?

AR: I mean, you – like if you were to model that one out, you would be aiming for that they would have that when things normalize. Their salespeople are going to be very busy. Like I said, I’ve had conversations, they’ve selected Zoom Phone. I’ve actually started to think a big thesis around RingCentral, which has been a hot stock, is they caught this deal with Avaya, which has like a huge installed base, traditional telecommunications infrastructure.

If you’re talking about Zoom Phone, being a major player in enterprise UCaaS, unified communications as a service, that this has opened a door where those two are butting heads and competing. Like I’m just going to – I’m going to use Zoom for video conferencing. Why isn’t Zoom replacing my phone and the portability that they have to do that?

At which point, you do wonder about the value of that Avaya partnership if Zoom can execute on that, because like you said they got their tentacles in. And like there’s – without question, you look back at that and you say, like did that put them in a better situation.

But again, Zoom has to execute on everything at the size they’re at, because there are plenty of players in this space and this space will have a certain fragmentation. And they have gone from a young darling to a goliath quickly. But where I think things are interesting with them is like if I’m going to go from Zooming seven times, 10 times a day to like, once a week, maybe a couple of times a month, that Prosumer what is it?

There should be an estimation that that comes back down to 20 times between FaceTime and Hangouts and Meet and whatever Facebook gives you and whatever is free is going to be good enough. Why am I paying for Zoom?

DS: I mean, that’s yes, that – you would think that’s less sticky?

AR: Yes. When do I buy – like this – the reason I initially brought it up when we got off of it quickly, the streaming is, Apple TV is free. I have gone into it once. Quibi was a three-month free trial. I used it for 24 hours. I’m on a lockdown, like when you got to think about a measuring stick, I – and I like to shows, I like this splash that flipped was hilarious. But like, between podcasts and this and that, like you’re just, it’s too much.

So like going back to the familiar and watching some old shows and whatever is like the Paradox of Choice element. When you sit there and you look at it, you say free is a problem. And you can’t convert someone on usage habits, there’s two sides of the Zoom argument.

But I think, as far as fatigue from a consumer standpoint, I’m going to be looking probably there’s going to be a lot of people who are going to be looking at their using Truebill or something or whatever, or just paying attention to the subscription services. And they’re like, why am I paying for this still? This is twice my Netflix subscription. And I used it how much in the last two months?

That’s where their churn assumptions come in. And like, that’s where you’re like, “Okay, you may continue to do well in the enterprise, but like Prosumer is 40% right now, how much are you going to lose?”

DS: And that’s where the – when we’ve talked about Zoom, the first time we talked about how they are likely to get boxed in and we talked about them almost 100% ago. But how they’re likely to get boxed in by Facebook and by all these other that they’re not allowed to get to the social network.

But this all blurs together this your social media versus your – it’s all your attention. It’s all that attention game and there’s only. And so there’s only so much that can go around. And so when you look at a PagerDuty or you look at a Slack, at least, they do have the benefit of – they’re not playing that game. I mean, Slack is fighting for your attention, but it’s at your job, essentially. I mean, they’re not?

AR: Well, I agree. I mean, like there’s – they’re not in that – they have a steady type of growth parameter, let’s say. I think, one of the things that Zoom really screws up is that, at $1.8 billion in revenue and $200 million, $300 million in operating income or whatever, Zoom is like at 33, 34 times forward.

And when you compare that to the rest of SaaS, again, you’re like, “Oh, wait, Zoom, which had this like hundred x sales multiple is actually not that expensive.” But then if you look at Zoom and you say, all right, but like it’s 33 times forward, but like, it’s going to go to negative growth, maybe sequentially for within six months forward and it’s going to maybe rebound to like, let’s call it, 15% growth for the next year.

And these two software companies are going to grow still 30%. They will have gone through some, let’s call it volatility, but it’s more Steady Eddy. It’s the tortoise versus the hare. And I think that like in the very, very short-term going into that with like, Cramer getting on CNBC, like it’s the best quarter I’ve ever seen the history out there and I’ve been doing this for a very long time. You’re like, “All right, hey, it’s not going to end well.

DS: Right. There is a lot of, I think, the Stephen Alpher, the Managing Editor of our news team made the point the – there is a lot of things you don’t hear at a bottom about that Zoom call. There is a lot of enthusiasm in the room for that?

AR: Look, I mean, I was long Zoom too early fad. And it was – I watched to basically trade like an inverse ETF for like the peak coronavirus, like March. Zoom and Everbridge honestly bucked the trend. They never went down. They didn’t have a collapse. They didn’t get dragged down with everything else.

The lowest Zoom trade-in was like it came to like 97, 98 for a half second during the virus and Everbridge was like 95. And like both of them held up outstandingly well throughout all the volatility. They were a place to hide and then Zoom got up to like 180 and then it came down.

When we were talking about it last and I didn’t Zoom out and Slack, it was like 155, right? And I was just like, “Look, if I’m going to buy this thing here, this is what I need for an upside. And remember, we’re flying blind. There’s two camps, like, there was – there are people saying like, “Hey, we’re doing Zoom.” People are paying for Zoom. Subscribers are there at the individual level. And clearly, that’s the case and maybe trailing and lagging.

And then as far as an indicator and people are starting to cancel it and you got to think of how it’s gone. But there obviously was a window, where a lot of Prosumer signed up and paid. And I thought I actually do find it surprising, because they’ve been giving away the extra meeting time for free for like the last four weeks.

So I feel like anyone signed up to get past that 40-minute limit kind of got screwed, because they just had to like they opt in that to compete with everybody else entering the market and just match them. So I don’t know who is paying actually, who is like discovering that they’re just getting ripped off, because they’re not using any of that. Like if you’re not using the storage and the transcription and all that stuff, you have that issue.

But in contrast, going back to one thing you brought up, you asked about Dropbox. And, obviously, I did a Dropbox short thesis last summer. And I also kind of flipped on that and Dropbox actually had Ben (Axler) at Spruce Point, came out with a short thesis this year. Like I was like, “Hey, look at where it’s trading and look where everything else is trading. This isn’t Dropbox at 27 last summer, Dropbox at 16 saying, it’s going to this with where SaaS valuations have gone now.

And the fact that Dropbox, based on my checks, they just came out and they’re like, “Hey, if you switched from monthly to annual, you can keep your price. If you do this, you can – I don’t know like it turns out, there’s a lot of people are lazy. And despite a lot of people making a lot of noise last summer, I was actually surprised when I went back and did a follow-up on it. More than three quarters of them were like I didn’t – I refuse to cancel it. I just – I got angry, but they offered me this.

There’s the percentage that does nothing and just renews. And then there’s that amount of people who are just like make the noise and they get turn them from a monthly subscriber to an annual, or they give them their price for another year and they’re willing to do that.

I mean, obviously Dropbox has his own problems. But like from a cash flow standpoint, and other things like last quarter, Dropbox seriously took things up. There’s a good argument. And I have a friend that has fun to actually ask him if he wants to come on and talk Dropbox and maybe he will, who – he is on a lot of work on Dropbox and he really likes Dropbox.

And we got into this conversation and he thinks Dropbox is maybe going to be sold. There’s obviously some issues with the share class and you’re using it on the Facebook board and whatever. But there’s a compelling case that based on whatever, like Dropbox has got like a $30 exit of some sort.

Now, I look at this space and I say, “Well Slack is doing this. Zoom is doing that. Is Dropbox sticky enough? Do I want to buy this like the sinking? And I mean, like, what’s the big take on Dropbox is the sinking?” Like I actually started using something called Docusend.

DS: Okay.

AR: …as an experiment. It’s kind of doing what – like what Dropbox was all, like there’s like Dropbox paper and like a share – like sharing a workspace, like Dropbox already has your folders. But what Docusend actually allows you to do is like, I can do e-mail verification.

So like, let’s say, like I always have people like, “Hey, can you send me this report you did back when you were whatever, right? And I’ll go. I’ll spend all this time looking something up and I’ll do this, like why don’t I just drop you a link, you want to read some old research report I did on or some short thesis that I’ve done, and stick them in a folder and I can – you give me an e-mail address and it’ll send you an e-mail. I don’t want anyone else being able to access it. But like you can come in and out of my folder with e-mail verification.

So it’s like high permissions enabled. So like when you think about that there’s like so many little sub niches. But the Dropbox argument like I would say for – from my end is that, they already just took things up significantly from an EBITDA standpoint last time, so I wouldn’t read too much into that as like not benefiting.

DS: Yes. And I haven’t done enough homework as far as looking at past quarters to see the trajectory of guidance or anything. I just – I mean, I do think it’s – the listeners may laugh at me, because, of course, I would go for the closest to a value stock in this space. But I liked. It just seems like they are – I obviously read your report from last summer, it feels like they’ve managed to continue to grow paying users at a reasonable rate. They’re definitely getting. ASP is definitely driving some of their revenue growth. But the fact that you can do that, like that’s not to be taken for granted that you can pass along.

AR: That’s a better version of JCOM. Are you familiar with JCOM?

DS: I think we’ve brought it up. It’s in some context before.

AR: But the e2Fax company that has grown revenue every quarter as a public company since like the 1990s, consistent acquisitions role in and this like never dying eFax business, because like it’s been sticky in healthcare. HIPAA has been a thing that’s worked out very well for that. I mean, in terms of Dropbox, like once you’ve got a person who’s got who is using something, the portability becomes an issue.

DS: Yes. I mean, that’s – the switching pass on. And I think they – they’ve got a – they’ve got at least Elliott has a position in them. And I feel like there’s more activist buzz around them. It just – so, yes, it’s – it – for me, it just seems like an interesting way, given that we’re spending so much time on this space that I can understand it and apply what we’re talking about to them.

I did come back to PagerDuty and Slack. So let’s go back to that sort of guidance. Do you – based on what you’re seeing, do you feel that they’re ultimate long-term, let’s say, not super long-term, but let’s say, two, three, four-year revenue trajectory. Do you feel that that’s ramping as compared – like are they benefiting from this? And is that maybe where you are not seeing eye-to-eye with the market, because the market doesn’t seem to…

AR: So here’s the interesting thing about these stocks, which is why I have not – I mean, I didn’t sell any PagerDuty. I sold some Slack calls – I sold some in the Slack stock. And it was very tempting to trade around 41. We got close to it. My rationale with both of them is, they’ve been in the doghouse independently of the rest of the sector.

All of last year, PagerDuty obviously – I had a short thesis on Slack. I almost published the same type of report that I did on PagerDuty. I just get essentially like it fell too quickly. I shorted it. I was working on it. And I had the whole nice segue of Slack basically being Dropbox 3.0, like Dropbox was this darling of darlings.

And the social capital you brought up Palihapitiya. And there was a guy who just left who essentially has written a fantastic paper about like, why he bailed on Dropbox in 2015. And like part of his argument was Slack and how it changed the dynamic.

I think if you look at it, there’s a lot of overlap, right? And it’s like who emerges here. Like the Amazon deal is an interesting deal, because is this Amazon playing slash sugar daddy in the war against Microsoft, AWS and Slack together kind of as a team versus Azure and Teams? I don’t know.

I mean, like, is that a setup for like this is an acquisition candidate for Amazon. But some of these partnerships sometimes don’t lead too much. But like if you look at it with Slack, Atlassian went after them. We talked about this with Justin. They threw in the towel, they cut a deal, and port in the users over and then they invest in. And now, Amazon is doing a deal with them in their sub-license technology. They’re also a big investor in Loom. They’re a seed investor in Loom, which is asynchronous video messaging.

DS: Yes.

AR: And they’ve also invested, I think, in the second or third round. I don’t know if they’re planning on rolling out their own version of this and how this chime stuff works. But Slack is obviously very busy and there’s a lot of stuff going on in video with – that comes back to Slack.

So, like we said about Zoom in the beginning, like I had made the argument that like Zoom sweet spot is virus explodes, everyone gets on Board, and we go back to work pretty quickly, work from home, doesn’t drag as like, sorry, we put it this way. The lockdown doesn’t drag, like there’s ability to return to the office, because then, like it’s been a big onboarding and they’re like a default video conferencing tool, which makes anybody else competing a bit of a problem.

I think for PagerDuty when you look at what’s happened to retail customers. Their sweet spot is like the same thing, right? You get back to work immediately, because everyone would be like, okay, we became so dependent on this here. Being always on is easy. So if I’m a sales rep for that company, I got to think like, I go to any retailer, and I’m like, I whip out Williams-Sonoma’s earnings.

I don’t know what’s been going on with the gap as well. And I say, look, there you go, guys, can’t be down at PagerDuty. It’s that simple. This got accelerated. This is what’s going on here. No problem. And we are ahead of everybody in this and they’re so far behind and you’re playing catch up and use the gold standard. And that’s kind of what’s been happening at the enterprise level.

For them, sure, and at the low-end, you eventually want to get rid of those customers. You want to force them off anyway, like I have talked to two people who are not using PagerDuty and have used Opsgenie, who have pointed out that they would switch to PagerDuty, if it was – if the demand of their startup went up, because it’s a more reliable needed product once you’re past that point.

So like, if you’re a business that surviving, or making really good progress, you’re going there. If you’re still in that, like, “Hey, we need to prioritize certain types of costs, you may still be managing on that. I was just a little annoyed that like that both of them chose to go out. Like I mean, look, you know what, in Slacks case, who cares? But PagerDuty like for the fact that they from an optics standpoint for investors, at the end of the day, management does answer to shareholders.

And from an optic standpoint for investors, it’s like you already knew all this. You went through this exercise. She did a conference. She did a podcast recently with, I think, it was Bessemer and somebody else, where she talked about how there has been some acceleration and there has been this and so on and so forth. And it’s like, just like if you’re reporting these numbers, report them before Zoom. If you are somewhat like what it shows me is a lack of savvy as far as the market.

Now you can counter and say, what I’m running a business for the long-term, I don’t care about the monthly gyrations. But I try to explain that to everyone in an IPO that’s face planted. Like I saw people now come on Twitter. They’re like, screw this guy. He wrote a short report of this. Don’t listen to him. I’ve done 60% because of that. Like I said, it’s not my fault. Things did go as kind of expected on X, Y, and Z.

Here’s what’s changed. You still haven’t communicated clearly. And then, of course, there is that variable of what is SaaS worth, right? Like you talked about macro, we talked about work from home. And like right now the market is the hottest stocks are Boeing (BA) and ExxonMobil (XOM), things change quickly.

DS: Hertz (HTZ), don’t forget Hertz.

AR: It’s Hertz up. I mean, I saw luck in coffees tripled in the last week.

DS: I mean, I don’t know where Hertz actually is. But it’s been very crazy given that they’re still, I mean, I’m not working closely, but I feel like…

AR: Could you see that….

DS: They’re up 62% today.

AR: There was a – that’s just crazy. There was this thing from – just like AMCs like whole, like it’s already bankrupt, but it’s not. There’s little capital did like a quick, I don’t know if you saw declared the pandemic over.

DS: Okay.

AR: It’s like a little video. There’s like one scene, where there’s just like a bunch of people jumping up and dawdling music bouncing. One group is companies like the sub – subheading is like companies that should be bankrupt. And I think like bouncing with them up and down and bobbing his head is like Jay Powell. It’s just like, yes, there is an element of that, just happened. And I think one of the – I mean, he was actually on TV today to Druckenmiller.

DS: Yes.

AR: And he was like, I underestimated the Fed. Everybody freaking underestimated the Fed. That’s where you get annoyed where we’re not going to do a macro one, because I think that’s – it would be a fantastic exercise, again. But you do have to realize stimulus is a short-term benefit.

When you do a massive amount of stimulus and like that’s essentially we’ve had both fiscal and monetary, it’s literally measured in the weeks that’s initially administered. And the cost of it is measured over years and people are taking that frame of mind here, whereas so many people are so caught up in the fact that the market has been able to make new highs.

And that it’s a reminder of how arbitrary things are in a monetarily-driven environment, where like, no one is sitting and saying, well, you’re just devaluing the dollar, like how low are you willing to go in the dollar? What does this imply for the dollar for trade globally as a store of value? If you’re a foreign investor in the United States, how low are they willing to go?

And how like, I think, the Fed, there’s – there was an argument that don’t do too little always overreact type of thing. And the people did frame it like, “Hey in 2008, they were slow.” No, at 2000s – from the beginning of 2007 through 2000 – March 2009, it was kind of a rolling bust. There was over speculation in real estate globally. There’s just no getting around it.

So like there’s – there was no reason to react quickly to save anyone. What are you saving a bunch of real estate speculators with interest-only loans like it’s – that’s – that shouldn’t be bailed out. But here, there is a perception that everything got bailed out.

The focus in the near-term has just been on like, “Oh, well, these returns are generated and like the markets up and the people who are like don’t panic are taking like a victory lap.” But to me, like Joe Kernen taking a victory lap on CNBC and fighting with Andrew Ross Sorkin is just comical, because it’s like, dude, you didn’t know what the Fed was going to do? Nobody did.

Like, yes, some of us saw what they did, saw the CARES Act and changed. Like if you were to go back and look at the conversations you and I were having in February?

DS: Yes.

AR: Early March, like what turned things for me was the CARES Act. And when I saw the Fed, essentially, guidance become no guidance. That to me was like, all right, “This is just – nobody is allowed to liquidate their portfolio, because there’s too many other problems.” And though they’re going to unleash a monetary inflation here, that for the average Joe, psychologically, you don’t sit there and look at things going up and say, there’s something wrong about this.

Like you don’t sit there and say, like, who is actually looking at the Fed balance sheet? I mean, the goddamn thing is up. It’s doubled in nine weeks. Did this – does anyone think that’s normal? Does anyone have any clue? Do you remember the taper tantrum, Daniel?

DS: Yes.

AR: Okay. What the hell are we going to be dealing with what the Federal Reserves decides to stop buying assets? Can they even ever stop? I have no clue.

DS: Well, and I just think I’ve been trying to think of the tweet to express this, but the bull market geniuses of the last 10 years versus the bear market geniuses of early March versus the bull market geniuses of the last two months like who you got, who is the big, like the number of people who have come to me talking about how great they are because of their pause the last few weeks. And I’m not engaging with the sort of day trader crowd.

But just, people in the game, it’s like, yes, you’ve – like I’m happy for you. Yes, I want you to succeed. But also keep in mind, everybody who didn’t run away from the market in March looks like a genius right now and it’s not.

AR: If you were a deer in the headlights, you were fine. The brakes worked on the car right?

DS: Exactly.

AR: That’s how I look at Joe Kernen. Like you just sat there, you had nothing to say for two months and then like what the President’s like taking a victory lap, because the markets up. You’re all decided like see you. You guys were worried about a virus, ha-ha-ha.

DS: All right. Well, so very good stuff on the SaaS. So I think people hopefully enjoy that update post earnings, good follow-up, given how much we talked about it. Any other positions you need to disclose based on the name?

AR: No. No, I mean, the – I’ve been sitting just PagerDuty and Slack and Facebook whatever. But the focus on the reopening trade has intrigued me a little bit, but I have nothing to disclose there.

I mean, the other thing we didn’t get into on PagerDuty is, I think, like they should just sell the company. I mean, like there’s like that – there’s that possible argument to it here. It’s still – it trades at a level where if I’m a buyer and I’m like ServiceNow or whoever, where you’re just like, I can get this deal done at $40. I mean, I think I could sell that to the Board.

Why wouldn’t you take $40? And I’ve – and it’s, at this juncture where like, you do have to think about SaaS multiples are going to expand forever. And like there will be a point in the future where the growth is validated, but maybe finally hit on multiple compression, because the multiples in this sector have just been the most volatile things I’ve ever seen.

I mean, if you can consider the roller coaster, we’ve seen multiple-wise, because a lot of people will come to you, but like there’s a lot of SaaS genius investors right now. Like I own each one of these names for each niche, right? Like you were talking about, your value picking. Forget the value picking. There’s the thematic ones who are out of control on Twitter and other places like I own this for analytics. I own this for business spend, I own this video conferencing, this for chat, this for endpoint security, that it goes on, on on on, cloud-based CDN blah, blah, blah, blah, blah.

And you’re like, listen, you guys aren’t geniuses. They’re essentially walk through each one of these things. It’s not like there’s 10 of them. And it’s like the same trade 10 times over, because the – what’s explaining your stocks performance for 95% of the time is the EV to sales multiple of a SaaS stock which can move like no tomorrow.

DS: Yes. And that’s it. Yes. So that’s it. The tide is not out right now. And so we’ll see what happens the next time it goes out. But all right, Akram great stuff. Yes, let’s do this again soon.

AR: All right, bro. Take care.

DS: All right. Take it easy.

Daniel Shvartsman is long PD, DBX, and GOOG.

Akram's Razor is long WORK, PD, and FB.

