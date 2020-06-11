Masco Corporation (MAS) completed its transformation, which started in 2013, at the best possible time. The company is now leaner and 90% targeted towards the repair and remodel (R&R) market should be more resilient to recessionary environments.

The market has taken notice of Masco’s transformation. The company’s results have been improving each year since the restructuring took place all the way back in 2013. Most notably, Masco has been improving profitability measures which translate to more profits available to shareholders. Masco’s shares have appreciated by 292% in a 10-year period.

Currently, the market is putting a premium over close competitor Fortune Brands (FBHS). On a forward basis, Masco’s EV/Sales multiple stands at 2.46x, while the market is assigning a forward sales multiple to FBHS of 2.13x. The two companies are well-managed quality businesses. However, with the recent run in Masco’s share price (completely recovering from the broad market sell-off in March) there is a less favorable risk/reward opportunity as shares are been fairly valued. Weighing on our decision to stay on the sidelines, for now, is the cloudy economic environment following COVID-19 pandemic, which has still not been contained. With shares trading at fair value, the added uncertainty is not worth the risk. That said, Masco is a company we like to keep on our watchlist.

Masco’s transformation process

Source: company filings

Looking at trends within a firm’s operating results provides investors with good clues about where to start the research process to better understand the business.

In the case of Masco, we see the first big change in trend in 2013. As a side note, the decrease in revenues and, to a lesser extent, expenses in 2013 is due to a restatement of the financials after the spin-off in 2015 of their Installation and Services operating segment into a new public company. Not adjusting for the spin-off, operating margins still saw an increase of 260 basis points. Another way to look at it is that by spinning off its services and installation segment, Masco improved its profitability by 90 basis points.

As noted in the 2013 annual report, the company started aligning its cost structure as a means to return, the now divested Cabinet segment, back to profitability. Cabinets and related products were a weak point within Masco for an extended period:

Source: 2013 annual report

The restructuring of the Cabinets segment was a big step to better margins. One-third of total fixed cost reductions were attributable to that segment, or $200M, lowering breakeven points at lower levels of revenues. Other reductions in fixed costs and COGS were due to “supply chain savings and implementing lean principles and production process improvements” as disclosed in the shareholder letter of that year. It would take two more years for their cabinetry products to achieve operating profitability.

From then on, we see an impressive ability of management to control COGS at a constant level, while growing the top-line. From 2014 to 2016, revenues at Masco went from $7B to $7.4B, or an increase of 5.7% while COGS declined very slightly. As a percent of total sales, COGS went from 70.2% in 2014 to 66.6% by 2016. Management also had very tight control over SG&A expenses, which showed no growth during the same timeframe, something not commonly seen in growing companies. A growing top-line with the same operating costs (in dollar amounts) translates to growing profit margins, as seen by Masco’s results.

Masco’s transformation was completed this year with the divestiture of its cabinet segment. The company also divested its windows business in 2019. The two transactions raised on a pro forma basis, around $1.3B in cash, solidifying a balance sheet with 2.8B in total debt.

Behr is a big contributor to Masco’s stability

Behr, acquired by Masco in 1999, is the crown jewel of the company. Behr has an interesting relationship with The Home Depot (HD) which goes all the way back when Home Depot was just starting out. Behr was one of the first suppliers to Home Depot and is exclusively sold in the home improvement retail giant. That exclusive partnership allows Masco to leverage Home Depot’s distribution channel and brand awareness. Behr can gain market share along with Home Depot’s continued expansion. That is a huge benefit and competitive advantage, as Masco would allocate more resources into research than sales and marketing, improving the quality of the product, which benefits the consumer, Home Depot, and Masco. Other paints and coatings manufacturers do not enjoy the same luxuries. With that said, the biggest risk also comes from their greatest benefit, and that depends on having that exclusive relationship with Home Depot intact. We believe the probabilities for Home Depot to end ties with Behr to be very minimal. Behr is deeply ingrained within Home Depot and their decades-long relationship not only includes shelf space but also mind share within their customers. For that reason, we believe there is minimal risk in Behr’s customer concentration.

Masco is led by a quality team

CEO Keith Allman took the reigns of Masco in 2014. Under his leadership, the company achieved a successful turnaround with a transformed business structure. The selling of the windows and cabinet businesses should decrease the cyclicality of the company, as it now depends less on growth in new housing starts. As we have also seen, the cabinet business was low margin and with many years of operating losses. Divesting those businesses made strategic sense, as it will improve overall profitability and more resources could be reinvested in growing their remaining segments: plumbing and their decorative architectural products.

The company is also very shareholder-friendly. From 2014 to 2019, Masco has reduced its share count from 345M shares outstanding to 275M shares. During the same timeframe, dividends have increased from $0.35 to $0.50 per share, for a compounded annual growth rate of 7%. The share reduction at Masco and a better cost structure, has allowed the company to grow EPS at a CAGR of 26%.

Until now, the current management team has focused mostly on improving profitability by aligning cost structures and divesting non-performing businesses. The new challenge for management is reigniting top-line growth. Since the market is already a mature one, growth is going to come mostly from acquisitions. The purchase of Kichler in 2018, was the first big acquisition for Allman as CEO of Masco. Although we believe the lighting business does not offer any competitive advantages, it is still too early to judge the investment decision. There might be some cost synergies the company can capitalize on, boosting efficiencies.

The bottom line

Masco is guiding for 20% to 25% decline in sales in their second quarter due to the economic impact of COVID-19.:

With the numerous shutdown and shelter-in-place orders, we anticipate second-quarter sales to be down in the rage of 20% to 25%. – Q1 2020 call

That number is higher than competitor FBHS, which has guided for a range between 10% to 20% but weighted towards the mid to low teens. That comes as a surprise, as FBHS has more exposure to new housing starts (24% of total sales) than Masco with only 10% exposure. Management also expects decremental margins of 40% to 45% because of declining sales, while FBHS sees decremental margins between 20% to 30% assuming sales decline less than 20%.

The market is pricing Masco on a forward EV/Sales basis at 2.46x compared to FBHS forward sales multiple of 2.13x. Masco is also trading on an LTM EV/EBITDA multiple of 12x, well within its EBITDA range of 10x to 12x for the past 10-years:

Source: tikr.com

Given the guidance by both companies, with a bigger impact of COVID-19 to Masco’s operations, we believe Masco’s slight premium to FBHS is not justified. There is also not much upside at current levels as the company is trading within its 10-year average EBITDA multiple.

That said, we like Masco’s turnaround story and believe the company is now better positioned in its market. We are keeping this stock in our watchlist waiting for opportunities to invest at favorable multiples.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.