On Wednesday, June 3, 2020, Canadian energy giant Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) gave a presentation to its investors. In this presentation, the company discussed some of the current trends in the industry as well as the company's own position in it. Admittedly, the bulk of the presentation focused on the company's own operations. One thing in particular that we see here is that Canadian Natural Resources is very well-positioned to navigate the current low energy price environment and continue to generate a high level of free cash flow due to its remarkably low production costs, which may be surprising given the company's significant presence in the oil sands. We also see the company boasting a substantial reserve base compared to many of its peers, which adds to its sustainability over the long term and this is an advantage that no investor should ignore.

Canadian Natural Resources is one of the largest energy companies in the world, boasting operations in Canada, the North Sea, and offshore Africa. This gives the company a diverse resource base consisting of natural gas, bitumen, and both heavy and light crude oil:

Source: Canadian Natural Resources

This is important because some of these resources have different dynamics. For example, the 2020 Annual Energy Outlook published by the Energy Information Administration states that the consumption of natural gas will increase much more than the consumption of crude oil over the next thirty years. We can clearly see this here:

Source: Energy Information Administration

This makes some sense as nations around the world have begun to implement policies that are meant to mitigate climate change. Natural gas burns much cleaner than oil or coal and while renewable energy production will clearly increase dramatically going forward, it is unlikely to completely replace fossil fuel consumption within our lifetimes. Thus, we will likely be seeing natural gas consumption increase much more than other fossil fuels. For this reason then, it is nice to see that 20% of Canadian Natural Resources' production is natural gas since this provides it with the opportunity to take advantage of this forward consumption growth. With that said, the demand for oil is clearly not going to go away and we can see that the company has exposure there.

In various past articles, I discussed the importance of an energy company's reserves. The oil and gas industry is an extractive one, which means that these companies literally obtain their products by pulling them out of reservoirs in the ground. Since these reservoirs only contain a finite quantity of resources, an energy company needs to keep discovering new resources to replace the ones that it extracts or it will eventually run out of products to sell. While Canadian Natural Resources has this problem as well, its assets, primarily in the Canadian oil sands, give it the ability to hold out for much longer than many of its peers. As we can see here, the company's reserves are significantly larger than those of its peers:

Source: Canadian Natural Resources

We can see that the company boasts a reserve life of 27 years. This means that the company has sufficient resources in the ground to continue to produce at its 2019 level for that length of time without managing to discover any new deposits. In comparison, potential investor favorite Exxon Mobil (XOM) has a much lower level of 1P reserves. This should appeal to investors since it adds to our confidence that the company's production is sustainable over the long haul.

As I have discussed in various past articles, such as this one, one of the big problems with shale oil production, which has been one of the primary drivers of North American energy production growth over the past decade, is that it has a very high decline rate. This means that a well's production falls off quickly from its initial levels.

Source: Dr. Andre Loose

As we can see, the decline rate can be quite severe, with the output from some wells being less than 30% of initial levels after only two years. This means that producers in these areas need to continually drill new wells in order to simply maintain, let alone grow, their production. Canadian Natural Resources does not have this problem. This is one of the advantages of producing in areas like Canada's oil sands and offshore Africa. These areas have a substantial amount of resources that are accessible from one well or mine, which is something of a different geological structure than what we find in the Bakken shale and other shale plays. As we can see here, Canadian Natural Resources has only a 10% decline rate across all of its operations in aggregate:

Source: Canadian Natural Resources

The fact is that shale wells need to be constantly redrilled in order to maintain production results in shale companies having relatively high capital costs. This is one of the reasons why I have expressed concerns about a wave of bankruptcies in the sector given the current low price environment. This is something that is not unique to the shale sector as even many integrated and conventional producers have substantially higher decline rates than Canadian Natural Resources and this also results in them needing to spend more money to maintain their production. As we can see here, the company has one of the lowest capital maintenance expense levels of any of its peers:

Source: Canadian Natural Resources

This is something that should appeal to investors in the company. This is because the low maintenance capital requirement means that the company should be able to generate a higher level of free cash flow for a given level of oil prices than its peers. Free cash flow is something that is very important for an energy company or indeed any company. This is because free cash flow is the money that is left over from a company's ordinary operations after a company pays all of its bills and makes all necessary capital expenditures. Cash is necessary for things such as paying down debt, paying dividends, or funding expansion projects. Thus, the more money that a company is able to generate, the more it is able to reward investors.

In fact, Canadian Natural Resources does have a long history of rewarding its investors. We can see this by looking at the company's dividend. Canadian Natural Resources has steadily been growing its per-share dividend for the past twenty years:

Source: Canadian Natural Resources

As we can see too, the increases have resulted in a 20% compound annual growth rate over the period. This is a very impressive growth rate that easily exceeds what many of the American dividend aristocrats have managed to deliver over the same twenty-year period. This is likewise something that should appeal to many investors since it results in a steadily growing income and compounding returns.

At the current stock price, Canadian Natural Resources boasts an attractive 5.78% dividend yield, which is comparable to any of the other energy majors. As is always the case though, it is critical to ensure that the company can actually afford the dividend that it pays out. This is because we obviously want to ensure that we can avoid a dividend cut. In the first quarter of 2020 (the most recent for which data was available as of the time of writing), Canadian Natural Resources had a free cash flow of $976 million. However, the company only had to spend $444 million to cover its dividend. Thus, it appears that it is generating more than enough money to cover its dividend. With that said, the fact that oil prices were much lower in the second quarter than in the first means that the company's free cash flow will likely decline but its strong balance and low maintenance capital requirements should ensure that it can maintain the dividend even in the current environment.

In conclusion, Canadian Natural Resources appears to be quite well-positioned to weather the current challenging conditions in the industry. The company's combination of high reserves and low maintenance capital enable the generation of a tremendous amount of free cash flow. This should help to preserve its dividend even as other energy companies are forced to cut theirs as well as position it well to grow it as the industry slowly recovers.

