I believe this decline is temporary and I expect see a return to strength as global markets normalize in 2H-20 into 2021.

Dorian was a steady winner during 2019 and peaked on 7 January 2020 at $16.68. LPG has recently dropped as declining US-Asia arbitrage, due to COVID-19, have hurt shipping rates.

The day that article was submitted (13 June 2019), LPG closed at $8.05. I set an initial target of $12/sh, with further upside to $15/sh if rates ran.

Image Credit: Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Overview

Dorian LPG (LPG) is a Very Large Gas Carrier ("VLGC") pure-play focused on transporting liquefied propane across the world. Dorian controls an ultramodern fleet of 24 vessels, 20 of which were built within the past 4-5 years, so they are well equipped to handle recent fuel emissions regulations ("IMO 2020") and their vessels are able to outperform the older variants ran by their peers.

The primary VLGC routes are sources from the Middle East Gulf ("MEG"), the US Gulf ("USG"), and Australia. Top importers include Europe, parts of Latin America, and Asia. These main trade routes are shown in the slide below:

Source: Dorian LPG, February 2020 Presentation, Slide 7

Dorian has a handful of strong time-charters, but the bulk of their fleet has been positioned in the spot market, which has allowed them to capitalize on the surge in rates over the past year. Rates have turned down over the past month due to COVID-19 fallout temporarily removing the arbitrage between cheap US propane and stronger Asian markets, but I expect stronger market conditions to return as the global oil markets begin to normalize and the growth in US energy production resumes in 2H-2020.

Dorian has two key main peers in the VLGC sector, BW LPG (OTCPK:BWLLF) and Avance Gas (OTCPK:AVACF), but both are listed on the Oslo exchange and Dorian is the only direct US-listed company with liquid trading opportunities on US markets. Dorian also has the most modern average fleet and has also installed scrubbers on about one-third of their tonnage, allowing for further fuel savings in the midst of IMO 2020.

Additionally, Dorian has top-notch corporate governance, a US corporate headquarters, and offers full US financial filings (i.e. 10-Q & 10-K reports). For those who might have avoided shipping because of a concern about poor governance or foreign firms with 20-F filings, Dorian offers a clearer approach and easily accessible management. There is clear alignment in this company through management's personal holdings and compensation structure. Dorian has been steadily executing a repurchase program to boost returns due to their massively undervalued stock pricing.

As of the latest filings, Dorian has 50.8M shares outstanding, for a current market capitalization of $430M based on the last close of $8.47.

Previous Coverage & Stock Performance

I've followed Dorian LPG since their IPO in early-2014, but I was primarily watching the stock from the sidelines before building a deep value position during 2018. During early-2019, the global supply/demand balance finally tightened, and I added to this position as rates began to surge. Surprisingly, the stock barely moved at first and the stock remained at a massive discount to its net asset value ("NAV"). I therefore published my first public report on 14 June 2019, titled: "Dorian LPG: The Cash Machine You've Never Heard About." In that report, I concluded:

I believe Dorian is an exceptional opportunity at these prices as they have been held back by terrible shipping sentiment even as rates have been soaring over the past two months with no respite. Even at a 20% handicap to NAV to allow for risks of the market weakening, we still arrive at a 'fair value estimate' of $12.00. At NAV, we're hitting $15, and then adding over $1/sh for each quarter with these types of rates. At the current price of $8.05, this is a remarkable buying opportunity for those who are paying attention.

Ironically, when I submitted that report Dorian had 55.2M shares outstanding, for a market cap of $450M, even higher than today's $430M. As we'll review in more detail below, Dorian has generated significant cash flow, completed a pivotal refinancing, cash holdings have swelled, net debt and leverage have been significantly reduced, and LPG has repurchased a net 8% of their stock, mostly in the past 6 months.

It might seem like Dorian has been 'dead money,' but that was hardly the case as Dorian was a prime jewel in our portfolios during 2019 and generated significant trading profits as well. For those who bought around $8/sh in June 2019, Dorian provided a 3-month return of over 30% and a 6-month return of about 90% prior to peaking on 7 January 2020 with an intra-day high of $16.68 and a close of $16.27 (102% peak return).

Source: Google Finance, LPG Quote, 1y chart, highlight added

We followed Dorian closely during 2019, updating our 'fair value estimate' from $12/sh in June to $13/sh in July as rates continued to surge. In August, I raised our valuation estimate to $14/sh on the back of strong Q2-19 results and the launch of a $50M repurchase program. I also shared a podcast in November 2019 where we interviewed Dorian's CFO, Ted Young, on the latest market dynamics and capital allocation priorities.

This was a massive winner during 2019 as the stock rose to meet each of our expected fair valuation estimates. However, if you simply snapped from early-June 2019 to early-June 2020, the stock price would be shocking. From a zoomed-out perspective, it looks like the firm has simply ran in place. What happened?! The same thing that has slammed many other energy and shipping plays: COVID-19.

In the next section we'll review the key LPG sector macro and illustrate the importance of the arbitrage between US and Asian LPG. If you believe, as I do, that this arbitrage will reopen once global oil markets rebalance and normalize, then VLGC rates are highly likely to return to strength and Dorian is likely to return to enormous cash flow generation. Dorian has a current NAV of over $20/sh and this is using 31 March financials (Q2e NAV is closer to $22/sh), this means that the company already trades at a discount of about 60%.

Financial Returns Q1-19 to Q1-20

The following section will review the highlights of Dorian LPG from their Q1-19 report as compared to the most recent Q1-20 report (note: Dorian's tax year is 3 quarters forward so their Q1-19 was technically 'Q4-19' and reported in their 10-K, likewise the recent Q1-20 was called 'Q4-20').

We'll focus on the biggest highlights: cash generation, net debt, overall leverage, market capitalization, and enterprise value.

As of 31 March, 2019 financials brought forward to my first public report in June 2019, Dorian had net debt (defined as total liabilities minus cash & equivalents) of about $570M. Dorian's net leverage (debt-to-assets, "D/A") was about 41% and they had an unrestricted cash balance of just $31M. Dorian also had pending scrubber capex liabilities ahead of upcoming IMO 2020 regulations. Finally, Dorian had 55.2M shares outstanding ($450M market cap, $1.02B EV).

Using 31 March, 2020 financials against today's fleet valuations, Dorian has completed their capex program and now has net debt of $456M ($114M decline y/y). Dorian's net leverage is about 31% (10% improvement y/y). Following their recent refinancing transactions, they have an unrestricted cash balance of about $76M ($63M cash & st investments + $13M reduction in restricted cash, $45M improvement y/y). Dorian now has 50.8M shares outstanding ($430M market cap, $886M EV).

This is a marked improvement, but share prices would be deceiving. Enterprise value has actually dropped by over $130M despite strong results and marked improvement in all financials metrics. To summarize:

Leverage improved from 41% D/A to 31% D/A

Unrestricted cash more than doubled to $76M

Net debt reduced from $570M to $456M

Scrubber capex program completed for IMO 2020

Refinancing complete, maturities pushed to 2025

Active repurchase, 8% of net shares eliminated

Management believes in the value of the company and with a current NAV of about $20/sh (closer to $22/sh utilizing expected Q2e financials which are just 3 weeks away), the company is trading at an enormous valuation discount. In Q1-20 alone, Dorian repurchased 3.1M shares at $10.99/sh (4.4M shares repurchased since fall 2019 at $11.24/sh).

NAV is over $20/sh, the company was repurchasing hand-over-fist (nearly 6% reduction in one quarter) at $11/sh, the balance sheet is pristine, forward prospects are promising, and the stock trades under $9/sh...

Our next section will review the broad macro setup for VLGCs along with current developments and challenges.

Macro Overview & Broad Developments

As I covered in the intro, VLGCs are focused on the primary trade routes of which the Middle East and US are the primary exporters and parts of Asia, especially India and China, are the fastest growing importers. The slide below illustrates the shift in export-driven market share over the past 6 years - I highlighted the key phrase which drove the amazing shipping rates last year.

Source: Dorian LPG, February 2020 Presentation, Slide 10

As one can see from the chart, the US doubled its global share from 2014 to 2019 (18% to 36%) even as the total global market was also rapidly growing. This is bullish for shipping because the largest level of import growth is coming from Asia, and USG-Asia, especially US-India routes are roughly double the distance of MEG-Asia routes. Some of this distance gap can be mitigated by the Panama Canal, but US-India is still markedly further and the Canal also has frequent transit delays. The US-China trade war provided a negative backdrop, but as shown from 2018-2019, the tiff did little to disrupt overall Asian flows.

Source: Dorian LPG, February 2020 Presentation, Slide 11

Finally, key bottlenecks in both US LPG export throughput and US fractionation capacity are rapidly lifting. Unfortunately some of these projects have been delayed due to COVID-19, but we should be back on track by 2021.

Source: Dorian LPG, February 2020 Presentation, Slides 13-14

As mentioned above, all of these dynamics led to exceptional rates during 2019; however, rates are now falling back down. Why is this? There is definitely an impact from muted demand growth in parts of Asia, but the biggest factor is the elimination of the arbitrage between US LPG prices, quoted in $/gal (Mont Belvieu LDH Futures) and Asian LPG prices, quoted in $/metric tons (Argus Propane Far East Index Futures). The current spread between June US prices and July Asian prices is about $82/ton (521 gal/ton conversion ratio). During 2019, the average spreads were closer to $200/ton.

Source: Clarkson's Shipping Intelligence Network

The best way to look at the arbitrage spreads is by using the futures curves I've linked above (US: Mont Belvieu, Asia: Argus Far East Index), but in generalist terms the spread will tend to track the spread between US natural gas prices (Henry Hub) and global oil prices (Brent Crude). Asian LPG and LNG markets tend to correlate heavily with global oil prices whereas US domestic propane markets will compete with natural gas prices. If one expects the global economy to continue to recover and for oil markets to normalize, this spread is likely to recover. We can already see this happening in the LPG futures themselves, with the Dec-Jan arbitrage set to expand to $98/ton.

Current Challenges: US Exports & Supply Growth

The EIA (US Energy Information Administration) turned heavily pessimistic in their April 2020 Short-term Energy Outlook as shown below in a clear slide by BW LPG. The EIA is calling for a 11.4% decline in net exports in 2021, which would be very challenging for shipping markets.

I believe this forecast is exceptionally pessimistic and doesn't match the level of likely production improvements into 2H-20, rapidly growing fractionation capacity, and newly launched export terminals. We are likely to see 2020 levels fall short of the 15.7% projected growth, however.

Also keep in mind the April forecast was made when 'Shale is Dead' was the mantra. We now know that OPEC has completely folded and US shale is already starting another comeback. Things are clearly a bit different (COVID-19 impact, larger base glut), but it's hard not to feel some deja vu when thinking back to the 2015-2016 oil markets.

Source: BW LPG, Q1-20 Presentation, Slide 9, marks added

Nevertheless, US export growth (or the lack thereof) is the major challenge to watch for this sector. If the LPG arb doesn't return and the US cannot continue to grow global market share, then VLGC rates are unlikely to return to the $50-$70kpd ranges.

Supply Growth?

Those who invest or trade in shipping know that orderbooks (i.e. forward supply growth) are always a key focus item. The VLGC orderbook itself is fairly healthy, just 35 ships (12% growth) through 2022, but the downside is that the global fleet is much younger than some other shipping segments. We're therefore unlikely to see a lot of demolition to act as a 'safety value' in case rates enter a prolonged downturn.

Source: BW LPG, Q1-20 Presentation, Slide 10

As the chart above should help illustrate, supply growth itself isn't a major point of concern, but at the same time the overall supply-side isn't super appealing because of the heavily modern fleet (55% of ships built between 2013-2022). What does this mean for investors? It means that demand growth is everything and we need to watch US export growth as well as import growth in key countries such as India, China, and Brazil. Those imports, especially in China and other SE Asian countries, faltered in Q1-20 directly due to the impact of COVID-19. These imports need to resume for rates to perform.

Source: BW LPG, Q1-20 Presentation, Slide 8

Current Valuation Estimate Ranges

My primary methodology for valuing Dorian LPG is based upon net asset value, but I believe we should apply a discount for market uncertainty. Trailing NAV (Q1, 31 March) is about $20/sh and Q2e NAV is close to $22/sh. I've set my personal 'fair value estimate' at $18/sh, which is a discount of about 15-20% to Q2e NAV. If market conditions fail to improve, we could see a correction in secondhand vessel prices, which would pressure NAV.

One of the best parts of LPG in this environment is that their leverage is very low (31% net D/A) and they have no major debt maturities until 2025, so there is extremely low probability of any types of financial distress. Additionally, if vessel valuations correct, even to the extreme range of 25-30%, NAV levels will remain resilient.

We can stress forward NAV by applying corrections to projected asset values. The previous all-time peak in VLGC asset values occurred in late-2014 and modern assets subsequently declined about 30-35% before troughing in mid-2018. Assets have already declined about 10% from the recent January 2020 peak (which was already significantly below the 2014-2015 levels), so another 25% drop would exceed record levels of stress.

Dorian's current fleet is valued about $1.48B per the latest figures from VesselsValue, so if we apply an additional 25-30% haircut, this would hit NAV by about $370-$440M, or a $7-$9/sh impact. This means that in a worst-case reasonable bear scenario, Dorian's forward NAV would be about $13/sh ($22 Q2e NAV minus $9/sh impact of a 30% all-time record high vessel collapse).

In a bullish case where rates return to strong levels by 2021, asset prices would stabilize and might appreciate slightly higher. Additionally, LPG would be capable of generating more than $5/sh in annual cash flow. Therefore a bullish outcome share valuation range would be north of $25/sh into 2021-2022, which is roughly equivalent to stable asset prices plus about one year of cash flow potential.

Conclusion: $18.00 Fair Value, 112% Upside

This update report has reviewed the past year of performance from Dorian LPG along with an assessment of the overall macro environment and current challenges. Investors should pay close attention to US export growth levels, which can be roughly predicted based upon the level of US-Asia LPG arbitrage. This report includes links to the relative futures curves, which I recommend investors to bookmark and check in the future (US: Mont Belvieu, Asia: Argus Far East Index).

The market has provided investors with the gift of an extreme skew. There's no logical model or framework which can justify the current LPG pricing of less than $9/sh and even if asset prices are impaired more than we've ever seen before, Dorian still has a reasonable NAV of around $13/sh.

I've set my base case 'fair valuation estimate,' or what I believe Dorian is worth today, at $18/sh, which implies 112% upside compared to the last market close pricing at $8.47/sh on 9 June. Bearish valuation is around $13/sh and bullish valuation would be north of $25/sh. I believe this valuation primarily exists due to investors lack of understanding of this sector and a hefty degree of correlation to other energy stocks and shipping sectors such as crude oil tankers.

As the market becomes more educated, I expect Dorian to rapidly correct northward regardless of market conditions as there is 53% upside even to bearish valuations. I also expect Dorian to continue repurchasing significant quantities of stock as long as net operating cash flows are positive.

Guide Your Shipping Investments These markets are offering unprecedented value and growth opportunities, as volatility remains high, strong research is more important than ever to select quality firms and avoid pitfalls. Deep value research is our specialty at Value Investor's Edge as we produce profitable trading opportunities & allocations. We've identified several opportunities to play the global recovery and we have recently rebalanced our model portfolios for Q2-2020. This is a great time to try our service: we have re-opened free trials through the rest of June. Link to Zero Obligation Two-Week Free Trial

Disclosure: I am/we are long LPG, AVANCE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.