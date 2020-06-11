Data Center REITs: The New Digital Office

Through consolidation and internal development, data center REITs continue to make the right moves to fend off the competitive threats. While expensive, data centers are among the only property sectors that will grow in 2020.

What pandemic? Data center REITs have jumped nearly 20% so far in 2020 even as most property sectors were ravaged - at least temporarily - by the coronavirus pandemic.

REIT Rankings: Data Centers

Data Center Sector Overview

Data Centers REITs are the home of the "cloud," the physical epicenter of the internet. Within the Hoya Capital Data Center Index, we track the five largest data center REITs, which account for roughly $110 billion in market value: Equinix (EQIX), Digital Realty (DLR.PK), CyrusOne (CONE), CoreSite (COR) and QTS Realty (QTS). While not included in the index, business storage operator Iron Mountain (IRM) also operates a relatively small portfolio of data centers as well as non-REIT Switch Inc. (SWCH). Data center REITs comprise between 4-12% of the broad-based Equity REIT ETFs and roughly a third of the Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (SRVR).

One of the newer REIT sectors, data centers have been perennial outperformers and one of the primary growth engines of the REIT sector since bursting onto the scene in the 2010s. Typically housed in windowless buildings surrounded by massive generators and cooling equipment, data centers provide the critical infrastructure - power, cooling, and physical rack space - to a variety of enterprise customers with different networking and computing needs, who generally install and manage their own server and computing equipment in the facilities. Housing millions of terabytes of mission-critical data for thousands of individual customers, physical data security and operational reliability are crucial attributes of data center facilities.

Data center REITs operate in three primary lines of business: wholesale, colocation, and interconnection. The value of each data center is largely a function of its position along the internet backbone, the physical fiber-optic network that links every connected device across the world. Properties within the backbone, or more precisely at the "intersection" of various networks, are able to provide higher-value network-based colocation and interconnection services, which command higher rent per MW and generally have significantly higher barriers to entry due to the inherent "network effects." Properties on the periphery, or those lacking a critical mass of interconnection tenants, typically provide more ubiquitous enterprise-based wholesale services, including storage and cloud-based software applications.

What pandemic? Data center REITs have jumped nearly 20% so far in 2020, even as most property sectors were ravaged - at least temporarily - by the coronavirus pandemic. As we'll expand on throughout this report, we believe that the pandemic may accelerate enterprise investment in cloud computing technologies, as spending on the "virtual office" may replace spending on physical office space. Below, we present our framework for analyzing each property sector based on their direct exposure to the anticipated COVID-19 effects, as well as their general sensitivity to a potential recession. We note that data center REITs fall into the "Low" category in direct COVID-19 sensitivity and in the "Average" category in economic sensitivity.

Despite the substantial secular tailwinds associated with the "cloud computing" revolution, storm clouds do continue to loom over the sector, as intense competition and relentless supply growth have weakened pricing power and slowed earnings growth. As is common across most real estate sectors, the companies providing the behind-the-scenes infrastructure and real estate are not "household names" compared to their more consumer-facing tenants. The companies synonymous with cloud computing - Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), Google (GOOG), Alibaba (BABA), and IBM Corp. (IBM) - are among the largest and most important tenants of these data center operators, and have become even more critical tenants in recent years as a growing share of leasing activity has accrued to a smaller handful of tenants.

Flush with cash, "big tech" has invested enormously over the last five years in enterprise cloud services and building out network capacity, primarily by leasing massive quantities of space from these data center REITs. While certainly a short-term win for these REITs, these "public cloud" offerings are increasingly winning business from larger corporate customers that may have historically deployed a more traditional hybrid cloud solution that involved these clients renting space directly from these data center REITs. While Digital Realty only projects out to 2021, we see hyperscale players commanding a growing share of total data center traffic and processing power, and that more firms will work more exclusively in the "public cloud." Digital Realty expects half of all data center servers to be operated by just a half-dozen hyperscale tenants by 2021, up from 25% in 2018.

Responding to the mounting competitive threats posed by these "hyperscale" giants, data center operators have turned to M&A to regain some degree of pricing power, with a particular focus on the higher-value interconnection-focused facilities. Interconnection, which relies on "network effects," can translate into a competitive advantage owned by REITs that hyperscalers have more difficulty replicating. Digital Realty significantly expanded its interconnection and colocation business through its Interxion acquisition but remains a mostly wholesale-focused entity. Equinix has the highest-"quality" portfolio of network-dense assets, followed by the smaller CoreSite. CyrusOne, QTS, and the majority of non-REIT data center operators focus primarily on more competitive wholesale assets.

Through consolidation and internal development, we believe that data center REITs continue to make the right moves to fend off the competitive threats from their ever-more powerful tenants. While their "big tech" tenants are literally some of the largest companies the world has ever seen, the size and scale of these REITs are nothing to scoff at either. Data center REITs own roughly 30% of investment-grade data center facilities in the US and command roughly a fifth of data center capacity globally. Outside of these five REITs, other companies operating in the space include a mix of international, private and "c-corp" entities, including Zayo Group (ZAYO), Switch, Flexential, Cyxtera, TierPoint and Cologix.

Data center REITs are not only among the fastest-growing property sectors, but are also some of the most well-capitalized REITs, operating with some of the lowest debt ratios across the sector, which has been rewarded by investors amid the pandemic. As a result, data center REITs are also some of the most "expensive" and the lowest-yielding companies across the REIT space, but that's not necessarily a bad combination of investment characteristics for a REIT. In our recent report, "The REIT Paradox: Cheap REITs Stay Cheap," we discussed our study that showed that lower-yielding REITs in faster-growing property sectors with lower leverage profiles have historically produced better total returns, on average, than their higher-yielding counterparts.

Two of the five REITs offer preferred securities, tracked in our new iREIT Preferred REIT & Bond Tracker. These include a suite of six preferred issues from Digital Realty (DLR.PC, DLR.PJ, DLR.PI, DLR.PG, DLR.PK, DLR.PL), all of which are standard cumulative redeemable preferred securities that currently trade with an average yield of roughly 5.5% and trade at modest premiums to par value. A suite of two issues from QTS Realty (QTS.PA, QTS.PB) are also listed, the latter of which is one of the few convertible preferred securities issued by REITs, while the former is a standard cumulative redeemable security. These eight issues have underperformed their respective common stock by an average of 13% in 2020, the worst in the REIT sector.

Data Center REIT Stock Performance

As discussed in our REIT Decade in Review, at the real estate sector level, three themes dominated the 2010s: 1) The Housing Shortage, 2) The Retail Apocalypse, and 3) The Internet Revolution. Producing an annualized rate of return that is more than double that of the broader REIT average since 2015, data center REITs have ridden the thematic growth trends associated with the boom in outsourced IT spending. The coronavirus pandemic has done little to slow down these secular trends, as the Hoya Capital Data Center Index is one of just three REIT sectors in positive territory for the year, gaining 17.3% compared to the 13.5% decline by the broad-based REIT average.

The strong outperformance this year comes after a 44.2% surge in 2019, outpacing the still-solid 28.6% total returns from the broad-based REIT index. All five data center REITs are in positive territory this year, led by Equinix, QTS Realty and Digital Realty. Of note, however, data center REITs have lagged significantly amid the "reopening rally" over the last month as investors have rotated into some of the more beaten-down property sectors.

Data Center REIT Fundamentals Remain Cloudy

While the "stay-at-home" themes have certainly helped, this outperformance from data center REITs has been driven by solid earnings results through the first half of 2020. Leasing activity - the most closely watched earnings metric - surged in the first quarter to the highest level since mid-2018 as the sector continues to ride substantial secular tailwinds. Together, these REITs combined to report $169 million in incremental leasing activity, representing a 62.5% jump from 1Q19. Leading the way were Digital Realty and CyrusOne, which each reported their best quarter since 2Q18 with incremental leasing revenues of $75 million and $60 million, respectively.

Solid leasing data was a welcome relief given the continued uncertainty over global IT spending - particularly in the European and Asian markets - and over domestic hyperscale demand. In its most recent forecast in May, Gartner revised lower its 2020 Worldwide IT Spending Forecast, projecting an 8.0% dip in overall global IT spending this year. The Data Center and Enterprise categories, reflecting the critical drivers of data center spending, are expected to dip by 9.7% and 6.9%, respectively, before rebounding in 2021. Given the faster-than-expected economic rebound and our projections of an increase in data center spending resulting from increased adoption of work-from-home arrangements, we believe that spending will surprise to the upside in 2020.

While much of the investment community remains hyper-focused on leasing metrics, which we see as volatile and prone to false signals, we remain focused on re-leasing spreads as the key forward-looking indicator of underlying pricing power and on supply/demand conditions. Digital Realty, which we view as the industry bellwether, reported a 1.5% decline in cash renewal spreads, the second straight quarter of negative growth after a one-quarter bounce in 3Q19, and sees a 3% decline in "same capital" NOI growth in 2020, reflecting the continued (and perhaps underappreciated) competitive challenges facing the data center sector, particularly the wholesale segment.

All five data center REITs provided guidance in 1Q20, which was certainly reassuring after the vast majority of REITs pulled guidance amid the pandemic. Three REITs - CONE, COR, QTS - maintained full-year guidance, while EQIX reduced guidance as a result of foreign exchange pressures. DLR, which did not provide guidance in 4Q because of the pending Interxion acquisition, posted a surprisingly weak full-year forecast, expecting a 10% dip in Core FFO from last year related primarily to equity issuance to finance the acquisition and currency headwinds. Overall, while industry average revenues and EBITDA are expected to grow another 10% in 2020, AFFO per share is expected to grow by 1.5% in 2020, down from the 5.5% rate in 2019. For REIT investors, some growth is better than negative growth, and data center REITs should be one of the few sectors to record full-year growth in 2020.

With flat-to-negative "same-store NOI" growth rates, external growth continues to be the modus operandi and primary driver of growth for these companies, as data center REITs have been relentless developers and acquirers over the last half-decade. After cooling in 2019, the development pipeline has shot up to new record highs in Q1, climbing to $3.4 billion, representing roughly 5% of REIT market value. Supply growth remains a continued headwind, and while development remains fairly disciplined and responsive to demand, it's unclear whether there are any meaningful barriers to supply growth in the wholesale segment that could lead to a positive inflection in same-store pricing metrics.

Consolidation remains a continuing theme in the data center sector as these data center operators attempt to fend off mounting competitive pressures. Digital Realty shook the data center landscape last October with its announced $8 billion acquisition of European data center giant Interxion (INXN), the eighth-largest operator in the world. The fourth major acquisition for DLR since 2015, the firm acquired Telx in 2015, fellow REIT DuPont Fabros in 2017, and Ascenty in 2018. Equinix announced last week that it will acquire 13 data center sites across Canada for $750 million from Bell Canada.

Dividend Yield of Data Center REITs

We have tracked 54 equity REITs out of our universe of 165 equity REITs that have now announced a cut or suspension of their common dividends, but data center REITs have not been one of them. Data center REITs pay an average dividend yield of 2.3%, which is below the REIT sector average dividend yield of around 3.4%. Data center REITs pay out just 59% of their free cash flow, however, leaving ample capacity to increase dividends or reinvest in growth.

Within the sector, we note the differences in yield for these five REITs and an estimation of their approximate payout ratios. CoreSite yields a sector-high of 4.0%, followed by Digital Realty at 3.2%, QTS at 3.0% and CyrusOne at 2.7%. Equinix remains the most "growth-oriented" REIT, paying a yield of just 1.5% but retaining more than 50% of free cash flow.

Bull and Bear Thesis for Data Center REITs

Below, we outline five reasons why investors are bullish on data center REITs.

Below, we outline five reasons that investors are bearish on data center REITs.

Key Takeaways: The New Digital Office?

Work-from-home winners? Data center REITs have jumped nearly 20% so far in 2020, even as most property sectors were ravaged - at least temporarily - by the coronavirus pandemic. Leasing activity - the most closely watched earnings metric - surged in the first quarter to the highest level since mid-2018 as the sector continues to ride substantial secular tailwinds. We believe that the pandemic may accelerate enterprise investment in cloud computing technologies, as spending on the "virtual office" may replace spending on physical office space, which has positive implications for not only technology REITs, but also the residential real estate sector as households look to upgrade living arrangements to accommodate the "WFH lifestyle."

Storm clouds continue to loom over the data center sector, however, as intense competition from the hyperscale giants - Amazon, Microsoft, and Google - and relentless supply growth have weakened pricing power and AFFO growth. Through consolidation and internal development, however, we believe that data center REITs continue to make the right moves to fend off the competitive threats and see the "WFH era" as a positive catalyst to drive continued outperformance.

Disclosure: Hoya Capital Real Estate advises an Exchange-Traded Fund listed on the NYSE. In addition to any long positions listed below, Hoya Capital is long all components in the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index. Index definitions and a complete list of holdings are available on our website.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EQIX, DLR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Index performance cited in this commentary does not reflect the performance of any fund or other account managed or serviced by Hoya Capital Real Estate. All commentary published by Hoya Capital Real Estate is available free of charge and is for informational purposes only and is not intended as investment advice. Data quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy.