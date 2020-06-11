Without a doubt, the biggest news story affecting the financial markets this year was the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, although the recent widespread riots may have supplanted it in some areas. This outbreak had a sharply negative impact on the prices of many financial assets and ultimately spurred both the United States government, Federal Reserve, and other central banks around the world to take unprecedented actions in an attempt to rescue the economy from complete collapse. This may have introduced another problem though - that of inflation - that may provide an opportunity for investors in the form of precious metals. While investors playing this thesis have thus far been piling into gold, there are reasons to believe that silver may be a better option right now. In this article, we will take a look at what I consider to be the best silver fund on the market and why the Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) offers an appealing opportunity right now.

The Federal Reserve And Inflation

As mentioned in the introduction, the U.S. government and the Federal Reserve have both undertaken unprecedented interventions in order to protect the economy from complete collapse. Without a doubt, everyone reading this is familiar with the CARES Act that was passed to assist individuals and businesses that are suffering from the economic shutdown in response to the coronavirus pandemic. This law, which had a price tag in excess of $2 trillion, was the largest spending bill ever passed by the United and was financed exclusively through the issuance of new debt. Contrary to popular belief though, this new debt was financed exclusively by the Federal Reserve, which we can clearly see by looking at the central bank's balance sheet. On March 27, 2020, CNBC reported that the central bank's balance sheet reached $5.3 trillion, a 12.4% week-over-week increase. As you may recall, that was the same week that the CARES Act was passed by Congress. That is not the only thing that the central bank has done in response to the pandemic. It is also injecting liquidity into the market by purchasing corporate and mortgage bond ETFs. Indeed, back in April, it was revealed exactly which ETFs the bank would be purchasing. Here is the full list:

Source: Zero Hedge

This has all resulted in the bank's balance sheet reaching unprecedented size, putting it at $7.09 trillion as of May 20. Prior to the COVID-19 crisis, the bank's balance sheet had an all-time high of $4.52 trillion, which was reached in May 2016. We can see some of the impact of this policy by looking at the money supply in the United States:

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

As we can see, the total money supply in the United States has nearly doubled over the past decade. This is concerning because of the impact that it can have on inflation. Economists would define inflation as a general rise in the prices of goods and services in an economy over a given period of time. In practice, it is caused when the supply of money in an economy increases more rapidly than the production of goods and services in the economy. This is because the growing amount of money results in more money trying to buy a limited quantity of things so the economic law of supply and demand would cause prices to rise. Clearly, this has been the case over the past ten years. The Federal Reserve however states that inflation has been relatively muted over the period but this could be due to much of this new money staying in the financial markets. This may not always be the case though and once people begin spending their newly created stock market wealth, we could very easily see inflation.

Why Invest In Silver?

Precious metals such as gold and silver and other real assets such as land have the ability to protect against this because they benefit from the same dynamic that causes inflation. In short, the supply of these assets is limited as they cannot be printed out of thin air like fiat currency can. Thus, as a growing supply of money is chasing after the same quantity of precious metals, the price of these precious metals should increase.

Therefore, one question that readers are likely asking is why I am recommending an investment in silver over one in gold. One of the reasons for this is that silver is historically cheap relative to gold right now. In ancient times, gold and silver were used as money, which is something that was essentially true until the Nixon Administration. Over nearly all of that time, the value of the two metals was generally between ten and twenty ounces of silver to one ounce of gold. In the 20th century, the range has changed so that one ounce of gold trades for about fifty to eighty ounces of silver. As of the time of writing, it takes 97.20 ounces of silver to purchase one ounce of gold. Thus, silver appears to be historically cheap relative to gold.

Another reason why I am recommending silver over gold is that silver may have more growth potential. This comes from the fact that silver is not only a precious metal but also an industrial one. Silver has a variety of uses in industry including as a conductor in electronics, in photography, in brazing and soldering, and in chemical production:

Source: United States Geological Survey

This use of silver in industry is one thing that may have kept the price of silver suppressed relative to gold in the current environment. This is a result of the global economic shutdown that has reduced the demand for silver from industry. It seems reasonable that the price will begin to increase as economies come back online and industry gets moving again. Gold will not benefit from this to the same degree.

Another thing that could convince the demand for silver going forward is the growing popularity of solar power. According to the 2020 Annual Energy Outlook published by the Energy Information Administration, the use of solar power will grow more over the next thirty years than any other form of renewable energy:

Source: Energy Information Administration

This is important because the construction of solar panels requires a great deal of silver. As I have explained before, it requires approximately 20,000 milligrams of silver to construct a photovoltaic cell. This is substantially more than the 200-300 milligrams of silver that it takes to construct a cellular telephone and the 750 to 1,250 milligrams that it takes to construct a laptop computer. Thus, we can see that as solar power begins to take off it will drastically increase the demand for silver, which should prove to be quite beneficial for the price.

Why Buy This Fund?

In the introduction to this article, I suggested that the Sprott Physical Silver Trust may be the best way to invest in silver, or at least the best alternative to buying the actual physical metal. This is due to the structural advantage that it has over the various exchange-traded funds such as the iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV).

First of all, the Sprott Physical Silver Trust owns its silver in a fully allocated account at the Royal Canadian Mint. This means that the fund actually holds title to specific serialized bars located in the custodian's vaults. The exchange-traded funds use an unallocated account, which means that they do not hold title to any specific bars. Rather, these unallocated accounts simply mean that the custodial bank has simply promised to hand over the precious metals on demand. In addition, in an unallocated account, the owner of the metal is simply an unsecured creditor of the custodial bank and the bank is free to lend metals out of its vault for its own activities, which has led some to speculate that the exchange-traded funds do not actually have all the metals that they claim to have. Thus, the exchange-traded funds have a degree of counterparty risk that the Sprott Fund does not have.

We can see evidence of this lack of counterparty risk in the fact that all shares of the Sprott fund can be redeemed for the actual precious metals. Once a month, any shareholder with enough shares to equal a London good delivery bar can convert their shares into the actual metal to be shipped anywhere in the world. A London good deliver silver bar is a bar of 99.9% pure silver weighing about 1,000 ounces depending on the manufacturing date. Thus, it would cost about $17,740 at today's price to obtain enough shares to perform this exchange at the current price of silver. Of course, it is certainly possible to make a smaller investment in the fund should one so choose but this feature should still provide confidence that the fund actually has the metals that it claims to.

Conclusion

In conclusion, there are certainly some reasons to be positive on precious metals. The continued growth in the national debt and the money supply has the very real potential to spark inflation and precious metals can help an investor protect their wealth in such an environment. Silver could be a better way to play this than gold today due to its historically low price relative to gold and the fact that it is both a precious metal and an industrial metal. The Sprott Physical Silver Trust appears to be a better way to invest in silver than any of the exchange-traded funds due to its myriad structural advantages.

