I took a $13.2K loss on 6,000 shares (or a 20% loss) and am on the sidelines for now.

On June 5th and 8th, I took advantage of the big short squeeze rally that took place in value stocks by selling all of my Macy's share.

Since my writing return, the first week of April 2020, after a 14 month sabbatical, I have written about Macy's (M) twice.

As I very publicly started in both pieces, I think Macy's is a great company and that Jeff Gennette is very smart and capable. I have also articulated that Macy's unfairly gets grouped with Sears and recently bankrupt JC Penney (OTCPK:JCPNQ). In my most recent piece, I reminded Mr. Market that Macys.com is an awesome business, with lots of future growth in front of it.

However, on June 5th and June 8th, I sold all of my Macy's shares. As I shared, on June 2, 2020, I was long 6,000 shares with a cost basis of $11. However, at the time of publication, Macy's shares were trading around $6.30 per share.

Enclosed below, year to date, I lost $13.2K on Macy's.

Source: Snapshot of my realized losses in my Fidelity account.

Now readers might be scratching their heads and wondering why I took a $13.2K loss? As after all, that is a nasty loss.

I took this nasty loss because I have evolved as an investor. On April 29, 2020, I wrote this really important piece:

Moreover, here is what I told my subscribers when I alerted them I 'exited stage left' on Macy's. And I am happy to share it with the public site.

Source: A real time alert that I sent Second Wind Capital subscribers on June 8th

If you want to ever become a good investor, you have to understand that losses are par for the course. In case you can't read the fine print of the alert, here are the highlights.

I don't fall in love with stocks. The next idea is around the corner. And I practice what I preach: I take My Medicine (Losses). It is very liberating when you take losses because you admit to the universe that you are human, you make mistakes, and it frees your mind and bandwidth up for a new idea. No more TILTING AT WINDMILLS for me.

Source: My quote enlarged in chance the print to too small.

As an investor, if you don't understand this then you will never fulfill your investing potential. Now loss taking is an art form and if you sized your bets correctly at the outset then it is much easier to let the chips fall where they may. For example, if you sized a high conviction bet at 3% or 5%, and as long as the fundamentals are intact, then it is much easier to let it ride.

Candidly, I was way over the tips of my skis on Macy's and out of position, from a sizing position. Incidentally, in 2019, I made a rule that I would never allocate more than 15% to any individual equity, yet I broke that rule on Macy's and it cost me.

For perspective, Macy's was trading at $5 per share on May 20th. It briefly pierced $10 in after hours on June 8th and opened at $10.36 on June 9th. Early this morning, around 4:30am EST as I write this, with the S&P 500 futures set to open down 2%, Macy's is indicated to open around $7.50 per share.

Source: Fidelity

Now people might ask me, how will you recover that big loss. And my answer is that I already have. Year to date through June 10, 2020, my portfolio is up 15.6% and I have 42% in cash (as I suspected that the Psychedelic Market couldn't last). I haven't seen those levels of froth since 1999.

Source: Fidelity Performance Tab of my account

Exhibit A for forth is Hertz Global Holdings (HTZ). Let's think about this for a second. Carl Icahn losses $1.6 billion on Hertz and sells his entire 39% stake at less than $1 per share. And yet, speculators run the stock up from $0.50 to $6. Remember, Hertz filed bankruptcy and there will be no recovery for the equity holders. There is no hope for an equity committee as your biggest would be advocate, Carl Icahn, 'exited stage left'.

This aptly fits Seth Klarman's definition of trading sardines.

You can't make this stuff up!

Source: Fidelity

Secular Decline of Malls

Anyway, let's talk Macy's.

The fundamental reason why I sold Macy's was because I am super, super bearish on malls. And I truly believe that malls are in secular decline. The only question, at least in my mind, is the rate of decline (Eastman Kodak type mid single digits negative comps or low single digit negative comps).

For perspective, I wrote two articles recent on malls.

So despite my conviction that malls are in secular decline, I thought Macy's was compelling enough to be buying it. A bit of cognitive dissonance on my part.

However, the more I thought it, during the recent run up, from $5 per share to $10.40 per share, I asked myself why make this investment game hard than it needs to be. As good an operator as Macy's is, as good as its trophy urban real estate is, and as valuable as Macy's.com is, at the end the day Jeff Gennette and team to have confront this secular decline of malls. It is like waking up every morning to winter. It is grueling and these secular headwinds forces Macy's management team to be that much better as the terrain is so rugged to traverse.

Jeff has even been more vocal about this very topic, albeit subtlety.

For example, on February 4, 2020, Macy's announced its three year Polaris Strategy.

Store optimization was a big part of that plan.

The company completed a rigorous evaluation of Macy's store portfolio. This included a store-level assessment of each store's overall value to the fleet, including predicted profitability based on consumer trends and demographics. As a result, Macy's plans to close approximately 125 of its least productive stores over the next three years, including approximately 30 stores that are in the process of closure now. These approximately 125 stores currently account for approximately $1.4 billion in annual sales.

Source: Macy's February 4, 2020 update

On February 25, 2020, when Macy's reported its Q4 FY 2020 results and issued FY 2020 guidance, the company made the following statement.

Optimize the Store Portfolio: Continue the Growth treatment for stores in the best malls, expand off-mall profitably, and test and prove a retail ecosystem model with a mix of Macy's store formats within a geographic market.

Source: Macy's February 25, 2020 update

Switch gears, on June 8th, after the bell, Macy's announced that it successfully raised $4.5 billion. This is good news, as only a few weeks ago, market participants were afraid Macy's would be unable to tap the credit market at economic terms. Because of Macy's very valuable and trophy urban real estate, Macy's was able to secure that real estate to tap the debt market on fairly reasonable terms. 8.375% is certainly much better than feared.

This give the company plenty of liquidity and breathing room, but they still have a lot of wood to chop.

Source: Macy's IR (June 8th)

No question Macy's is a survivor, and management deftly navigated some icy waters, but now comes the harder second act of operating the business during the reopening. I loved Macy's at $5 and the low $6s, but I felt like it was closer to fairly valued in the $9s and low $10s per share. We still don't know what the economic recovery will look like, when there will be a vaccine that is widely available, and how consumer purchasing power and behavior has permanently changed post Covid-19.

Moreover, it is still unclear what Macy's true balance sheet looks like post this recent debt raise and after the extreme shifts in working capital normalize (think delayed payments to vendors, and canceled purchase orders).

Takeaway

Macy's is a great company. Macy's owns great urban real estate, Macy's.com is a gem, the company has consistently had strong EBITDA power, and is a great place to buy fashion at a reasonable price (especially when taking advantage of sales). However, as I was way over the tips of my skis on this bet, I decided to monetize my losses and after all the puts and takes, and the tally was a loss of $13.2K (a 20% loss). I'm totally fine with that loss and I am 'moving on', as Patriots Coach Bill Belichick famous says (onto Cincinnati).

At the end of the day, the secular decline of malls is such a severe headwind, so I prefer to sit on the shorelines and see what unfolds. Moreover, I don't want to own anything specialty mall, especially not apparel, at least not at current valuations.

