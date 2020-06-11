Musk's message appears to have been designed principally to boost Tesla's share price by catching some of the enthusiasm of Nikola's recent IPO.

The Tesla Semi was unveiled in Nov. 2017 with deliveries slated for 2019; so far, just two prototypes have ever been built.

On June 10, Elon Musk stated that it was "time to go all out" to bring the Tesla Semi to volume production.

Elon Musk, Tesla's (TSLA) celebrity CEO and chief spokesperson, is back in the headlines. In a published email, and subsequent tweets, Musk stated that the Tesla Semi, the electric vehicle company's long-awaited Class 8 truck, would be given renewed priority:

"It's time to go all out and bring the Tesla Semi to volume production. It's been in limited production so far, which has allowed us to improve many aspects of the design."

Musk's comments sent Tesla's stock surging past $1000, putting the upstart EV maker within a hair of taking Toyota's (TM) crown as the world's most valuable automaker. Yet, there was little in the way of detail in Musk's message, leaving many reporters and analysts questioning whether it was serious. Indeed, it appears likely that Musk was motivated less by an intent to actually accelerate Semi production than by a desire to plug into the hype surrounding another name: Nikola (NKLA).

Nikola, an automaker developing a lineup of fuel cell trucks, went public last week to much fanfare. The blowout IPO sent its stock soaring. With the market and media intensely focused on Nikola's story, Musk evidently felt compelled to thrust Tesla back into the conversation.

Musk's latest public promotion of the Tesla Semi may help buoy the company's already bulging share price for a while, but it also puts pressure on Tesla to deliver. That may prove challenging, given the continued limitations of battery-electric vehicle technology. If Tesla fails to deliver, it may struggle to support its vaunted valuation.

The Incredible Shifting Development Timeline

The Tesla Semi was unveiled on November 16th, 2017. At the time, Musk claimed the Semi would redefine trucking with its mind blowing specs. According to Musk, the Semi would enter volume production in 2019.

In Tesla's Q4 2017 update letter, the Semi was given pride of place with a section devoted to lauding its disruptive potential and claimed specs:

"The unveiling of Tesla Semi on November 16 launched Tesla into a new product category that will have a transformative impact due to a total cost of ownership that is superior to diesel trucks."

With so much significance attached to the Tesla Semi program from the outset, one might reasonably expect Tesla to highlight the program as it progressed. Yet, the company's public and investor communications since then have consistently downplayed the importance of the Semi, often neglecting to mention it at all. When the Semi does come up in the Tesla's quarterly update letters, it rarely gets more than a passing mention:

Q1 2018: No mention of Tesla Semi.

Q2 2018: No mention of Tesla Semi.

Q3 2018: No mention of Tesla Semi.

Q4 2018: "Our 2019 capex, the vast majority of which will be to grow our capacity and develop new vehicles, is expected to be about $2.5 billion. We believe this amount should be sufficient to continue to develop our main projects, such as Gigafactory Shanghai, Model Y and Tesla Semi, as well as for the further expansion of our Supercharger, service and retail networks."

Q1 2019: "Our 2019 capex, the vast majority of which will be to grow our capacity and develop new vehicles, is expected to be about $2.0 to $2.5 billion. We believe this amount should be sufficient to continue to develop our main projects, such as Gigafactory Shanghai, Model Y and Tesla Semi, as well as for the further expansion of our Supercharger and service networks."

Q2 2019: No mention of Tesla Semi.

Q3 2019: "We are planning to produce limited volumes of Tesla Semi in 2020."

Q4 2019: "We are planning to produce limited volumes of Tesla Semi this year."

Q1 2020: "We are shifting our first Tesla Semi deliveries to 2021."

According to Tesla's latest official statement in April, the Semi will not be delivered until 2021, two years behind schedule. Meanwhile, just two prototypes have been produced to date.

Musk has attempted previously to blame the repeated Semi production delays on battery production bottlenecks. But this is, at best, a partial explanation. The problems facing the Semi are more fundamental. Specifically, the Semi's claimed performance specs, which were beyond the limitations of battery physics in 2017, remain out of reach in 2020.

More Sizzle Than Steak

While stirring up some excitement, Musk's latest statements on the Tesla Semi offered little in the way of concrete information regarding an updated development timeline, a fact that Bloomberg reporter Dana Hull was quick to point out:

"In April's earnings release, Tesla said they were shifting first Tesla Semi deliveries to 2021. Batteries have been the constraint. So not sure what is actually new here. The internal email is vague on timing."

It seems vanishingly unlikely that Tesla has cracked the battery physics problem since April, so why the sudden renewed attention on the Semi? The vagueness of Musk's comments is telling, as is the timing, which coincides with Nikola's post-IPO bull run.

Excitement around Nikola has been contagious and the stock has soared since its debut. In what can perhaps only be described as intense speculative euphoria, Nikola's market capitalization briefly surged past Ford's (F) this week. Despite having yet to deliver a single vehicle.

Given this context, it appears likely that Musk's comments on the Tesla Semi were more about catching the Nikola hype wave than meaningfully accelerating the production timeline, as Bloomberg's Gabrielle Coppola opined:

"Elon Musk wasn't about to let a revenue-less manufacturer of zero-emission semi trucks steal the spotlight from Tesla Inc."

This view was shared by Wall Street analysts, both bull and bear. Robert W. Baird's Ben Kallo, a long-time Tesla bull, opined that Musk was simply "making noise because of Nikola." According to Cowen & Co. analyst Jeff Osborne, a Tesla bear, Musk's comments were likely designed to keep Tesla in the trucking news conversation:

"Given some of the other news flow in the past month to two months on the Class 8 truck market, I think he's probably trying to keep Tesla in the marketing cycle just for all the mega trends going on in trucking."

While there is substantial sizzle in Musk's latest Tesla Semi update, there is precious little to sink our teeth into. That appears to be by design.

Investor's Eye View

During Tesla's Q4 2019 earnings call Q&A in January 2020, Musk claimed that Semi production delays were the result of prioritizing battery production for use in other vehicles, especially the Model 3 sedan:

"If you don't improve that, you end up shifting unit volume from one part to another and you haven't actually produced more electric vehicles. That's one reason we have not accelerated production of the Tesla Semi. Because it does use a lot of cells. Unless we have got those cells available, then accelerating production of the Semi would mean making fewer Model 3 or other cars."

As I discussed earlier in this article, Musk's explanation is incomplete at best. However, let us consider for a moment that it is the principal cause of delayed Semi production. It would mean that Tesla now has excess battery cells that can be reallocated from the Model 3 and other vehicles to the Semi. That would imply falling demand for Tesla's existing product lineup. Recent price cuts to the Model 3, Model S, and Model X are evidence of softening domestic demand. Moreover, the addition of the Model Y to Tesla's referral program has caused even the most ardent Tesla boosters to worry about weak demand for the company's latest model.

Ultimately, the signs of demand trouble that have mounted in recent weeks are unlikely to have an impact on actual Tesla Semi production, given the persistent technical challenges facing the platform. But they are a symptom of a broader challenge facing Tesla and its bulging market cap: The company is priced for far more than perfection.

Promoting the Semi in the wake of Nikola's successful IPO may help to distract investors from the deteriorating fundamental story. For a while, anyway. But fundamentals always win out in the end. Even if it takes considerably longer than anyone thought was possible.

Trade very carefully.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.