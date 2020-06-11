Summary

Beiersdorf is one of the world's leading companies in the consumer goods industry with brands like Nivea, Labello or tesa.

Due to its brand names and switching costs, Beiersdorf has a competitive advantage and the overall market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.8%.

Beiersdorf is fairly valued at around €78 in my opinion and therefore still overvalued at this point.