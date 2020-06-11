Hidden Stock Market Gems: Beiersdorf AG
About: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (BDRFF), BDRFY
by: Daniel Schönberger
Summary
Beiersdorf is one of the world's leading companies in the consumer goods industry with brands like Nivea, Labello or tesa.
Due to its brand names and switching costs, Beiersdorf has a competitive advantage and the overall market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.8%.
Beiersdorf is fairly valued at around €78 in my opinion and therefore still overvalued at this point.
Although I called this series "Hidden Stock Market Gems" it has been a common theme for most companies covered so far, that we are not really talking about small cap companies, but rather mid- or