Although I called this series “Hidden Stock Market Gems” it has been a common theme for most companies covered so far, that we are not really talking about small cap companies, but rather mid- or even large-cap companies with a market capitalization of several billion dollar. The company covered in this article is also fitting that description as we are talking about one of the biggest German companies listed in the DAX (which includes the 30 biggest public listed companies) with a market capitalization of €25 billion: Beiersdorf AG (OTCPK:BDRFF) (OTCPK:BDRFY).

The different companies covered so far where mostly companies that could report high growth rates for a very long timeframe. Beiersdorf had some troubles delivering high revenue growth rates in the recent past, but it still shows high levels of stability and consistency – and that is what I actually am searching for and hence it makes sense to include Beiersdorf in this series.

Business Description

Beiersdorf is one of the world’s leading companies in the consumer goods industry with more than 20,000 employees and headquartered in Hamburg, where it was also founded in 1882 by Paul Beiersdorf. In 1890, Beiersdorf sold the company to Oscar Troplowitz and after the death of Troplowitz in 1922, the stock company Beiersdorf AG was founded. Today, Beiersdorf is controlled by maxingvest AG, which is holding more than 50% of voting rights and is also controlling the German company Tchibo.

(Source: Beiersdorf Annual Report 2019)

The company is reporting in two different business segments – the consumer business and tesa.

Consumer Business : This business segment is responsible for 82% or revenue and is focused on skin care as well as body care and includes brands like Elastoplast, Hansaplast, Eucerin, Labello, Nivea and Coppertone. These are brand names, which are trusted by consumers around the world. In 2019, the segment generated €6,274 million in sales and reported 4.8% organic growth and an EBIT margin of 14.3%.

(Source: Beiersdorf Investor Presentation)

From the €7.7 billion in sales that Beiersdorf generated in 2019, 49.1% of revenue is coming from Europe. About 33% of revenue stems from Africa/Asia/Australia and 17.9% of revenue was generated in America. When looking at the consumer segment, Europe could only report 2.3% organic growth (with Europe reporting 3.8% nominal growth and 3.0% organic growth), but higher growth rates were achieved in Latin America (6.3% nominal growth and 6.4% organic growth) and especially North America (12.4% nominal growth and 3.8% organic growth). And the highest organic growth rates were reported in Africa/Asia/Australia with 8.4%.

Growth

When thinking about growth rates – and not in the past, but what growth might be realistic in the years to come, Beiersdorf can profit from several positive trends – like many other companies operating in this industry. First of all, we have to mention the growing population all over the world, but especially in emerging countries. And not only is the population growing, in many of these countries more and more people are entering the “middle class” and have a higher disposable income and are able to afford these products (like skin care products).

And when looking at the developed countries, men’s care products are also a new source of growth. Among males we are seeing an increasing awareness for personal hygiene and grooming and it is expected that this trend will last in the years to come leading to high growth rates. According to a study from Grand View Research, the global men’s skincare products market size was about $11.6 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.2% in the years between 2020 and 2027.

Another driver of growth for beauty and personal care products are the social networks like YouTube or Instagram, which are filled with content about beauty, personal care and related themes. By producing that content, they are promoting (directly or indirectly) the products of Beiersdorf and its competitors. Hand in hand with that trend, we are also seeing a continuous increase in online beauty spending. In case of Beiersdorf, digital media grew 40% last year, ecommerce grew 23% in 2019 and ratings and reviews for the products grew even by 70%. And like many other companies, Beiersdorf is accelerating its digital strategies and selling directly to consumers by cutting out the middle man, which might lead to higher margins.

(Source: Beiersdorf Investor Presentation)

And even in the first quarter, which was already affected by COVID-19 (with sales declining 3.6%), eCommerce grew 23% and Beiersdorf grew its online spending 43% compared to the same quarter last year.

According to another study, the global beauty and personal care products market is expected to grow from almost $500 billion in 2018 to about $750 billion in 2026 with a CAGR of 5.8%. The growth will be driven by the young population who wants to invest in grooming, looking beautiful and is also looking out to maintain healthy.

Wide Economic Moat

But as mentioned in countless articles in the past, high growth rates for the industry by itself are no guarantee for high growth rates of a company operating in that industry. In order to keep competitors at bay, a company also needs a competitive advantage (or economic moat) – otherwise competitors will steal market shares over time. The economic moat of Beiersdorf is based on two different aspects: on the one side, we have intangible assets – especially the different well-known brands like tesa or Nivea – and on the other hand, high switching costs (especially of the products under the tesa brand).

First of all, we look at the different brands. In order to create a competitive advantage, a brand has to change the behavior of the customer or otherwise the brand name is worthless (or at least doesn’t qualify as a wide economic moat for the business). And one way a brand name can create a competitive advantage for a company is by reducing search costs for the customer. By recognizing a brand, I know I can trust the product and be sure I will get a similar quality as in the past and a similar product. Customers ascribe high quality to Nivea or Labello and will purchase the products again and again without really considering alternatives. According to BrandZ, Nivea is on the 14th spot of the most valuable brands in Germany and has a brand awareness of 99% in Germany. And while Nivea is a valuable and well-recognized brand, the other brand names of Beiersdorf are also valuable for the company.

Aside from the consumer business, Beiersdorf also sells many self-adhesive products under the brand name tesa. And while tesa is also a powerful brand name and the reducing of search costs described above also applies, tesa has an additional powerful moat – switching costs. This moat is extremely powerful for products, that are rather cheap compared to the total costs of goods sold, but have a huge effect on the end product or outcome. Basically, when there is an extreme mismatch between the costs/input on the one side (extremely low) and the output/products on the other side (extremely high), switching costs are extremely effective. And when looking at tesa, we have cheap products that cost only a few dollars, but the benefit of the product is extremely high (or to put it differently: the damage of that particular item missing would be immense for the end product – like a car). This is especially the case if the small item is responsible for the safety of the product.

Switching from tesa products to the maybe cheaper product of a competitor could create an economic risk for the customer. Economic Risk Costs are the costs of accepting uncertainty with the potential for negative outcome when adopting a new provider about which the customer has insufficient (or at least very little) information. In this case, the switching costs are also the financial expenses, but especially the time that has to be invested before finding a similar product or service. And even after finding a similar product and having invested all the time and effort, the economic risk still exists because the company might only find out after time if the product is of similar quality. And considering that adhesives are often responsible for safety and these products are rather cheap – comparing it to the overall costs of a vehicle for example where tesa is used – the product has strong switching costs.

Dividend

After the Financial Crisis, Beiersdorf cut the dividend from €0.90 in 2008 to €0.70 in 2009 and since then, the company kept the dividend stable. However, earnings per share increased from €1.65 in 2009 to €3.17 in 2019 and the company did not increase its dividend and was often criticized from investors for not raising the dividend. It was understandable for Beiersdorf to keep the dividend only stable in 2010 or 2011 as Beiersdorf had to report lower earnings, but in the following years the earnings increased and the payout ratio got lower and lower to only 22% in 2018 and 2019 – giving Beiersdorf room to increase the dividend. Considering the low payout ratio and stable dividend for a decade (while the share price increased), the dividend yield is only 0.7% right now.

(Source: Author’s own work)

Intrinsic Value Calculation

To determine if a company is a good business, we look at growth rates, the economic moat or the balance sheet. To determine if a stock is a good investment, we also have to determine an intrinsic value for the stock. And to calculate an intrinsic value we look at the past performance, the expected growth rate and especially the performance during past recessions.

Beiersdorf is often described as a recession-proof business as the demand for its products (consumer products) is pretty stable – independent from the current position in the business cycle. But when looking at the number during the last two recessions, the picture is a little different. During the Financial Crisis, revenue declined from 2008 to 2009, but only from €5.97 billion to €5.75 billion (reflecting 3.7% decline in revenue). Two years later – in 2011 – revenue decline again. This time from €6.19 billion in 2010 to €5.63 billion reflecting a decline of 9.0%. When looking at the recession following the Dotcom bubble, revenue decreased two years in a row. From 2002 with a revenue of €4.74 billion to €4.67 billion in 2003 and €4.55 billion in 2004. This reflects a total decline of 4%. These are acceptable numbers and there are many companies reporting way worse numbers during recessions. But in this series, we covered other companies that performed with higher levels of stability during recessions.

Net income fluctuated much more over the years. Between 2008 and 2011, net income decreased three years in a row. In 2009, net income decreased from €562 million in 2008 to €374 million – reflecting a decline of 33.5%. In 2010, net income declined 15.0% compared to the year before and 2011 net income declined again 21.4%. Overall, net income decreased 55% between 2008 and 2011. In the recession following the Dotcom bubble (or the crash of the so-called “Neuer Markt” in Germany) in the years 2000 till 2002, the picture was completely different. From 1998 till 2006, the company could increase its net income every single year.

When looking at the long-term performance of Beiersdorf (last four decades), we see much higher growth rates than during the last 10 years. Since 1980, revenue of Beiersdorf increased with a CAGR of 7.07% and net income increased with a CAGR of 10.10% in the same timeframe. However, when looking at the last decade (from 2009 till 2019), revenue increased only with a CAGR of 2.90% while net income increased with a CAGR of 6.74%.

(Source: Beiersdorf Investor Presentation)

For 2020, I will assume a similar free cash flow as in 2019. While I expect revenue and cash from operations to decline, capital expenditures in the last two years have been extremely high and we can expect them to be lower again in the years to come having a positive effect on free cash flow. And while I don’t think Beiersdorf will be able to perform like in the Dotcom recession, I think a stable free cash flow is a reasonable assumption here. For the years to come, I will assume 5% revenue growth as a realistic number. Additionally, Beiersdorf might also be able to improve margins, which will add 1-2% additional growth and could lead to about 7% growth for earnings per share and free cash flow. And for perpetuity, I would assume 6% growth. Using these numbers (and a 10% discount rate) will lead to an intrinsic value of €78.26 for Beiersdorf. And as for every other company in this series I will also add 20% margin of safety to reflect the high levels of uncertainty, which leads to a preferred entry point of €62.61 for the stock.

Technical Analysis

Like in the previous articles within this series, I will also look at the chart and use a little bit of technical analysis to find support levels for the stock, that could be a good entry point. In case of Beiersdorf, I find it rather difficult to identify clear, distinctive support levels. But a first major support level can be found between €80 and €83 as at around €80.50 we find the lows from 2019 and the March 2020 lows were also close to that region. And at €83 we have the 61% Fibonacci retracement level, that could provide additional support. The next strong support levels can be found in the area between €55 and €62, but between €80 and €62 we have several highs and lows, but these are not really strong support levels. The best support level in that region is probably the 50% Fibonacci retracement at €72.50.

And if the stock should drop lower, we have several support levels between €55 and €62. At €62 we have the 38% Fibonacci retracement. At around €61 we currently have the 200 months simple moving average. At around €55 we have the highs of 2007 and 2008 before the Financial Crisis. And at around €45 we also have a long-term trendline (white line), that could also become a strong support level if the stock should drop so low.

(Source: Author’s own work created with Traderfox)

In bullish times with rising stock prices, support levels that are far away from the current stock price often seem absurd and extremely unlikely. Therefore, it is helpful to look at the performance of a stock in past bear markets. Between 2001 and 2004, Beiersdorf decreased 51.4% and in the years between 2007 and 2009 following the Financial Crisis, the stock decreased 49.6%. When assuming a similar decline this time it would lead to €56.66 and it would be a perfect pullback to the highs the stock set before the Financial Crisis, which actually seems to be a likely scenario.

Conclusion

Especially in the last few years, Beiersdorf had trouble to grow its revenue and in the last ten years, annual revenue growth was below 3%. And while we should not expect extremely high growth rates for Beiersdorf, a solid revenue growth in the mid-single digits seems realistic as the overall industry will grow at a similar pace and the economic moat will protect the business of Beiersdorf. I didn’t go into detail above, but the balance sheet of Beiersdorf is also stable with very little debt (D/E ratio is 0.11). Nevertheless, Beiersdorf is still overvalued at this point and has to decline at least 20% to reach its intrinsic value.

