Chairman Powell Doesn't Have Whatever It Takes

In yesterday's press conference following the Fed's two-day meeting, Chairman Powell reiterated that he would do "whatever it takes" to support the economy by using all the Fed's tools. The problem is that the toolbox is practically empty, and the tools remaining have been misused and worn out.

I can no longer tell whether Chairman Powell is stupid or simply playing dumb, based on some of the answers he gave to questions posed by journalists. He claims that monetary policy is data dependent. The Fed's economic projections are for growth of 5% and unemployment below 10% in 2021, yet he stated that "We're not thinking about raising rates. We're not even thinking about thinking about raising rates." In fact, the Fed is forecasting a zero-interest-rate policy until 2023! This policy is not consistent with these forecasts, which is why the stock market sold off following the press conference.

To suggest we will have zero-interest rates until 2023 means that there is not likely to be much of a recovery at all, and it certainly won't be the V-shaped one that the stock market has already priced with this bear-market rally. The Fed knows it has used up all its ammunition and the only tool it has left is the ability to manipulate financial asset values.

Source: Federal Reserve

When a journalist asked Powell if he was concerned about having promoted wealth disparity by levitating stock prices with monetary policy, he responded by saying "inequality is not related to monetary policy," and that "it has been going on for some 40 years." That was insulting and detached, especially after listening to him purport to be concerned about the millions who are unemployed.

He claimed that the Fed doesn't "target a particular level of asset prices" in the stock market. Yet every time the stock market has come close to a correction during his tenure, he has responded with a policy action. The Fed may not target an upside level for stock prices, but it is clearly focused on preventing any downside.

Powell said he "wants markets to be working and investors to price risk," but that is also a ruse. Interest rates are how investors price risk, and once the Fed started to manipulate them with its quantitative easing programs, it destroyed the pricing mechanism of a free market. If the Fed wanted investors to accurately price risk, it wouldn't be using tax-payer money to buy junk bonds. Chairman Powell lost what credibility he had left with investors and the public in yesterday's press conference. He never had mine in the first place.

From my purview, the Fed's only accomplishments so far this year have been to foster the V-shaped recovery in financial markets that you see below and to monetize the $3 trillion in debt issued by the federal government to prevent long-term interest rates from rising. Additionally, it has allowed corporate America to binge on another $1 trillion in debt, because evidently the best remedy for an over-indebted economy is even more debt.

The Fed no longer has any influence on the real economy. It had already started lowering short-term interest rates before the pandemic-induced recession. Chairman Powell was concerned that true price discovery might find its way into markets in late 2018, when investors started to sober from years of free money at zero-percent interest. The Fed cut interest rates three times in 2019 to stave off every threat of a stock market correction. As a result, Powell only had 150 basis points left before collapsing rates back to zero again in March.

The federal deficits are now so large that its asset purchases are equally as ineffective as its interest-rate policy. All it can do is to consume the additional debt being issued to try and maintain the current level of long-term interest rates. Therefore, interest-rate policy and quantitative easing no longer do much to stimulate the real economy. The real economy is what you see below, and it is in stark contrast to the virtual one seen above in the chart of the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ). The public is awakening to the fact that the wealth created in the market by the Federal Reserve isn't trickling down to the average Americans who are the foot soldiers of the real economy. That is an undercurrent of the protest and riots that have spread across the country.

Source: St. Louis Fed

The greatest trick the Fed ever played on the general public was convincing it that its policies were designed to directly benefit the American citizenry. They are not. They are designed to benefit its member banks and the corporatocracy that rules this country. If they were for the people, the trillions of dollars the Fed has disbursed into the financial system since the Great Recession in 2008 would have led to rising wages, faster rates of economic growth and a narrowing of the wealth disparity that is ripping this country apart. Everyone would be wealthier, but most are not.

Instead, we are repeating the monetary policy steps taken in 2009 that resulted in the haves having even more, while everyone else scrambles to pick up the breadcrumbs left behind. Large companies will become even larger and more dominant, because very small businesses that are trying to compete can't obtain the credit or the terms that the Fed is offering to their much larger competitors.

By the same token, the wealthy and uber-wealthy will become even wealthier, because they can obtain credit and borrow at lower rates than everyone else, thereby accumulating more real assets and financial wealth at depressed valuations. That is yet to come. Meanwhile, the masses that are suffering the brunt of the current economic storm are left unemployed, underemployed and more indebted.

Chairman Powell doesn't have what it takes to resurrect the economy and build a strong foundation for future growth. That is a job for Congress. He does have what it takes to blow asset bubbles, which is what he is doing now, as his predecessors did before him, which lulls Congress into thinking that we are on the right path. It gives legislators a false sense of accomplishment, allowing them to maintain the status quo and continue profiting from the boom-and-bust cycle that continues to repeat.

We are in the middle of another bust. It is a process and not an event. The recent bear-market rally is a gift to those of us who didn't reduce risk at the beginning of the year. It is an even greater gift to those of us who did and then capitalized on the collapse in risk asset prices in March. I'm still holding small positions in more than a dozen names that I picked up during the decline, but I've taken profits in just as many as this rally has ensued. At the same time, I have built positions in inverse index funds during the rally to hedge my remaining holdings and prepare for the next leg down, whenever that may occur. My best guess is that July will be the turning point, as the reality of second-quarter earnings reports and the end of fiscal stimulus programs weigh heavily on bullish sentiment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Lawrence Fuller is the Managing Director of Fuller Asset Management, a Registered Investment Adviser. This post is for informational purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Lawrence Fuller makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made by him or Fuller Asset Management. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by will be met. Information or opinions expressed may change without notice, and should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any particular security.