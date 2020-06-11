The impact of the coronavirus pandemic is mixed; growth in wholesale revenue due to increased data usage could be offset by an increase in bad debt provisioning for enterprise clients.

Telekom Malaysia withdrew its FY2020 guidance, but market consensus still expects the company's FY2020 revenue decline to be in the low-to-mid single-digit percentage in line with its earlier guidance.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain my Neutral rating on Malaysia-listed telecommunications services provider Telekom Malaysia Berhad (OTC:MYTEF) [T:MK].

This is an update of my prior article on Telekom Malaysia published on December 6, 2019. Telekom Malaysia's share price has increased by +13% from RM3.91 as of December 5, 2019, to RM4.42 as of June 10, 2020, since my last update. Telekom Malaysia trades at 6.7 times consensus forward next 12 months' EV/EBITDA versus its historical 5-year and 10-year mean consensus forward next 12 months' EV/EBITDA multiples of 6.6 times and 6.5 times, respectively. The stock also offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 2.5%.

Telekom Malaysia withdrew its FY2020 guidance, but market consensus still expects the company's FY2020 revenue decline to be in the low-to-mid single-digit percentage in line with its earlier guidance. The impact of the coronavirus pandemic is mixed. The growth in wholesale revenue due to increased data usage could be potentially offset by an increase in bad debt provisioning for enterprise clients. Notably, there is also increased uncertainty over Telekom Malaysia's plans to become a national 5G infrastructure provider. This is because there continues to be political uncertainty in the country and a recent decision by the authorities to award the 5G spectrum without a tender was subsequently reversed.

In uncertain times like these, listed telecommunications companies such as Telekom Malaysia tend to act as defensive shelters for investors, as evidenced by the company's share price performance highlighted above. On the other hand, Telekom Malaysia's forward dividend yield is unattractive compared to most of its regional telecommunications peers. As such, I think a Neutral rating for Telekom Malaysia is justified.

Readers have the option of trading in Telekom Malaysia shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the ticker MYTEF, or on the stock exchange of Malaysia with the ticker T:MK. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For shares listed in Malaysia, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the stock exchange of Malaysia is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $4.5 million and market capitalization is above $3.9 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors who own Telekom Malaysia shares listed in Malaysia include The Vanguard Group, Norges Bank Investment Management, BlackRock, and APG Asset Management among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Withdrawal Of FY2020 Guidance

Telekom Malaysia announced its 1Q2020 financial results on May 20, 2020, and the company also disclosed that it was withdrawing its FY2020 guidance. In the company's 1Q2020 results press release, Telekom Malaysia noted that it "does not believe it can estimate the full financial impact (of the coronavirus pandemic) with reasonable accuracy at this time." At the company's 1Q2020 earnings call on May 20, 2020, Telekom Malaysia emphasized that "it is prudent to revisit the 2020 guidance when there is a better clarity", and cited factors that contributed to the withdrawal of guidance such as "the length and severity of the pandemic" and "associated changes to the consumer behavior."

Earlier in February 2020, Telekom Malaysia had guided for a low-to-mid single-digit decline in revenue and EBIT to exceed RM1.0 billion for FY2020. The EBIT guidance is less relevant since Telekom Malaysia has generated EBIT in excess of RM1.0 billion for every year in the past decade and its FY2019 EBIT was RM1,568 million. As a result, the focus is on Telekom Malaysia's FY2020 revenue guidance. Notably, market consensus expects Telekom Malaysia's revenue to decline by -4.2% YoY from RM11,434 billion in FY2019 to RM10,955 million in FY2020.

In Malaysia, a partial lockdown, referred to as the Movement Control Order or MCO in the country, was initiated on March 18, 2020. Lockdown measures in Malaysia have been gradually relaxed, and Malaysia transitioned into Conditional Movement Control Order/CMCO and Recovery Movement Control Order/RMCO, starting from May 3, 2020, and June 10, 2020, respectively. In the case of Telekom Malaysia, the company's physical points-of-sale, 182 TMpoint outlets across the country, have reopened since May 12, 2020.

Growth In Wholesale Revenue Offset By Potential Increase In Bad Debt

Apart from being Malaysia's incumbent fixed-line broadband operator operating under the unifi brand, Telekom Malaysia also has two other businesses, TM Global (business segment offering wholesale connectivity to the domestic service providers) and TM One (business-to-business arm targeting the enterprise and public sectors).

TM Global is a beneficiary of increased data usage, as Malaysians spend a larger proportion of their time at home as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Telekom Malaysia noted at its 1Q2020 earnings call on May 20, 2020, that "we are looking at a high possibility you can push further on the wholesale revenue" and also added that "on wholesale, so there is an increase because of their customer has demand for this year." Mobile operators need extra capacity to cope with the increase in data demand and that will translate to higher wholesale revenue for TM Global.

On the flip side, TM One could potentially suffer from an increase in customer defaults because its enterprise clients are exposed to economic weakness as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Malaysia's GDP growth has slowed from +4.5% in 1Q2019 to +0.7% in 1Q2020, and Fitch Solutions expects the country's GDP to contract -2.8% for full-year 2020.

A potential increase in bad debt provisioning, especially pertaining to TM One's enterprise customers, going forward is a key concern. At the company's 1Q2020 earnings call on May 20, 2020, Telekom Malaysia emphasized that it expects "the (bad debt) provisions to be quite stable going forward. Nevertheless, Telekom Malaysia's bad debt provisions are under 1% of receivables, which seems a bit low considering the economic headwinds ahead.

Increased Uncertainty Over Plans To Become A National 5G Infrastructure Provider

In my prior article on Telekom Malaysia published on December 6, 2019, I noted that Telekom Malaysia "intends to be the national 5G infrastructure provider, servicing mobile operators with the provision of wholesale wired and wireless services" as per the company's comments at its 3Q2019 earnings call on November 26, 2019. This was positive, as it meant that earlier fears of Telekom Malaysia building its own mobile network to compete with Malaysian mobile operators will not be realized.

In January 2020, Malaysian Communications And Multimedia Commission or MCMC announced that it plans to allocate a 5G spectrum to "a single entity comprising a consortium formed by multiple licensees, instead of individual licensees" via a tender process with the intention to "prevent the duplication of infrastructure." It was expected that under such an arrangement, Telekom Malaysia will likely play a key role as the national 5G infrastructure provider.

Things took an unexpected turn in mid-May 2020 when MCMC awarded a 5G spectrum to five domestic companies without a tender. Subsequently, South China Morning Post reported on June 3, 2020, that the authorities "backtracked" on the earlier decision, following the "backlash over lack of tender."

Given continued political uncertainty in Malaysia with Malaysian former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad aiming to oust current prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin, Malaysia's 5G plans are hanging in the air. A potential medium-term catalyst for Telekom Malaysia, with respect to the company becoming a national 5G infrastructure provider, might not be realized easily.

Valuation

Telekom Malaysia trades at 5.9 times trailing 12 months' EV/EBITDA and 6.7 times consensus forward next 12 months' EV/EBITDA based on its share price of RM4.42 as of June 10, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's historical 5-year and 10-year mean consensus forward next 12 months' EV/EBITDA multiples were 6.6 times and 6.5 times, respectively.

The stock is also valued by the market at consensus forward next 12 months' EV/EBIT and P/E multiples of 15.3 times and 19.9 times, respectively.

Telekom Malaysia offers a historical FY2019 dividend yield of 2.2% and a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 2.5%.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Telekom Malaysia include weaker-than-expected financial performance in FY2020 following the withdrawal of guidance, an increase in bad debt provisioning going forward, and a failure to become a national 5G infrastructure provider.

Note that readers who choose to trade in Telekom Malaysia shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Malaysia) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

