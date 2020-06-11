By traditional metrics, it is not easy to find what we would generally call a value stock. Despite depressed earnings and unfavorable conditions for the next couple quarters, the market has risen 30% since April 1st. That combination has left us with a market where a large percentage of stocks either have stretched valuations or are not profitable at all. However, with 3,800 stocks on the public markets, there are bound to be a few exceptions. One stock that I believe fits that bill and presents a good value proposition is BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ).

BJ's Wholesale Club is a leading warehouse club operator on the East Coast of the United States. The company sells grocery items as well as general merchandise and currently sports 218 warehouses and 146 gas stations in 17 states. BJ's draws members because of its low-priced merchandise, and in the balance of the article, we will look at why BJ's stock seems to offer a bargain to investors as well.

Image Source: BJ's Wholesale Club

Increasing Market Share

BJ's operates in the warehouse retail world where bulk purchases and discounts rule the day. Competitors are formidable and include Costco (COST) and Walmart's (WMT) Sam's Club. I'm not sure we can make a definitive statement that BJ's is gaining market share, but recent results put forth in the company's Q1 press release seem to imply as much.

Comparable club sales at BJ's, excluding gasoline sales, increased by 27.0%, including digitally enabled sales growth of 350% for the first quarter of fiscal 2020."

The 27% uptick at existing locations blew away the 1% uptick during the prior full fiscal year. That result also compared favorably to the 10% increase that Sam's Club reported, and to Costco's 8% boost in the first quarter.

The Value Proposition

Below, we'll look at two metrics to determine whether the present stock price puts BJs in the value range. First, we'll look at PE, the most common and most simple metric. By that measure, BJ's looks attractive with a PE in the teens. In fact, the company's present PE is about half of that of Costco, the most commonly known publicly traded name in the warehouse retail space.

Then, for good measure, we will take a look at EV/EBITDA. (Enterprise Value/Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization). By that measure, the results look almost identical. The second metric provides comfort in that EV/EBITDA takes cash and debt into account.

With both measures showing BJ's stock about half as expensive as Costco, our first impression is that the stock is bargain-priced. We do have to acknowledge that larger publicly traded companies, because of economies of scale and other reasons, generally sell at a premium compared to their smaller brethren. What we have to determine is how much of a premium is too much. In other retail segments, the larger Home Depot (NYSE:HD) trades at about a 15% valuation premium to Lowe's (NYSE:LOW). Similarly, Starbucks (SBUX) fetches about a 15% premium to Dunkin' Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN). My feeling is that, with those numbers as a backdrop, combined with the recent, at least perceived, market share gain, shown by BJ's, the 100% premium that Costco enjoys is a bit much.

BJ'S VS. COSTCO ON VALUATION MEASURES

Increasing Growth And Batting 1,000 in Recent Quarters

Comparable sales, as mentioned earlier, grew by 27% last quarter. Adjusted earnings per diluted share grew by 165%. If those were isolated statistics, we could simply write them off. However, it looks like impressive growth will continue next quarter as well. According to Yahoo Finance, the 16 analysts following the stock are expecting earnings of 56 cents per share next quarter. If those numbers come to fruition, that would represent 43% YOY growth.

With the company meeting or beating estimates four quarters in a row, we have little reason to doubt the projections. Simply meeting the projections would bring the company's PE ratio down to 16.5, an even friendlier valuation than we see today.

Earnings Results and Projections: Data Source: Yahoo Finance

The Caution Flag

There are really only two caution flags out there, and they are related. The first reason for skepticism is the thought that last quarter's growth is a one-time thing. The second, and related thought, is that the coronavirus caused consumers to stock up. That being the case, home inventories of BJ's items are currently high, and there will be a substantial slowing of purchasing in the next couple of quarters.

I am not sure that is the case. Certainly, the 16 analysts who are predicting 43% growth don't believe so either. In fact, as the chart below shows, EPS estimates for each of the next two years have been revised upwards more than once in recent months.

EPS Estimates for the Next Two Years. Data by Y-Charts

Conclusion

The market is frothy. Despite almost unprecedented headwinds, the S&P 500 is up 12.25% in the last 12 months. With high valuations, headwinds, limited visibility, and leveraged balance sheets, it is not easy to find bargains. At least not by traditional metrics. However, in a market that consists of 3,800 stocks, there are always exceptions. BJ's Wholesale claims that its stores offer approximately a 25% discount to similar products found elsewhere. While I can't claim that the stock is quite that underpriced, I do believe that, with BJ's, the value proposition is in your favor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BJ over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.