The 50-Year Challenge

An alternative: pick 50 stocks, go do something else for 50 years, and at the end of that period look at your portfolio.

Every so often someone mentions that they prefer to invest in index funds because it is a more convenient way to buy a diversified portfolio than simply hand picking the stocks yourself.

I beg to differ.

Take the Invesco Nasdaq 100 ETF (QQQ). Did you realize that 40% of the entire fund is concentrated into just 5 stocks? Indeed, (QQQ) is now a highly concentrated bet on Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB) and Alphabet (GOOG) and (GOOGL) (which might explain why the index continues to perform well despite widespread economic gloom - each of these tech companies has demonstrably pandemic-resistant business models).

Well now just hold on a minute. The remaining 60% of the fund is more heavily diversified, right?

I suppose that depends on what you think "diversified" means. In my view, the question isn't just about portfolio weight - it's also about how much influence that weighting has on the overall returns. The whole point of diversification (in my opinion) is that your personal fortunes are not tied to just a few particular companies. A company that comprises 10% of your portfolio can account for considerably more than 10% of the portfolio's returns depending on how well (or poorly) that company's stock performs.

I wanted to visualize what I'm talking about so I used the backtesting function on https://www.portfoliovisualizer.com/ to back test a proportionately weighted portfolio consisting ONLY of the top 5 holdings of (QQQ). You can see that they outperformed the fund by nearly 10% a year since 2012. To my mind, that factoid suggests the fortunes of (QQQ) fund holders now rests heavily on the broad shoulders of a very narrow handful of stocks (and will continue to do so each year if the top 5 companies continue to comprise an ever increasing portion of the overall portfolio).

You could say the same thing about the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500, albeit to a lesser extent. The top 5 positions of the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) now comprise 34% of the entire portfolio. These holdings are; Apple, United Health (UNH), Home Depot (HD), Boeing (BA) and Goldman Sachs (GS).

The top 5 stocks in the portfolio would have outperformed the overall index by 11% per year on average since 2012 according to portfoliovisualizer.com. I think it fair to say that much of the returns (DIA) investors enjoy are becoming more and more tied to a narrow slice of the overall portfolio.

The Dow Jones has been reconfigured over the years, but just for fun, how well would the current top 5 holdings of the Dow Jones have outperformed the entire index since 1999? Answer: 15% PER YEAR on average. Obviously there is a survivorship bias problem with the analysis but I think it's fun to backtest portfolios... and I get to do everything that I want to do (more on that later).

The S&P 500 is significantly less concentrated than the Dow Jones or Nasdaq 100. The top 5 holdings of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) comprise 20% of the entire portfolio. The holdings are; Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Alphabet.

Since 2012, a proportionately weighted portfolio consisting only of the top 5 holdings would have outperformed the entire index by over 15% per year. Once again, the top 5 holdings are just jogging along effortlessly without breaking a sweat whilst the remaining 495 companies are stuck half a mile behind, wheezing, slogging along, badly outpaced and outclassed. With each passing year, the returns (NYSEARCA:SPY) investors enjoy seem increasingly intertwined with the fortunes of only 5 companies (albeit less so than might be the case with the Nasdaq 100 or Dow Jones Industrial Average).

If you believe that "diversification" means "my fortunes are not tied to just a few companies," then index funds are may not measure up to your expectations. What's an investor to do?

I can see two alternatives, one viable and one not (at least not in my opinion).

Alternative number one: buy an equal weighted index fund. The problem I have here is that virtually every single equal weight fund (I shouldn't say that - I only looked at a few of them), rebalances the fund portfolio periodically. Trimming the roses to make room for the weeds as my hero Peter Lynch once put it. And worse, these funds charge fees. Fees = bad.

Alternative number two: take the 50 Year Challenge. It's easy to do. Just buy the top 50 companies of the S&P 500 (ideally using a zero commission brokerage), allocate the same amount of capital to each position and then go do something else for 50 years. Click the DRIP button on your brokerage homepage and unleash the force of compounding. You'll get plenty of diversification and you eliminate the lunacy of rebalancing and expunge management fees from your financial life. The bad news is that if you are lucky then you will end up with a highly concentrated and poorly diversified portfolio as some of your 50 companies go belly up whilst the majority perform precisely the market average and perhaps one or two holdings go parabolic in price. You can deal with that high-class problem (or not) in 50 years but in the meanwhile... don't.

Which brings me to the burning question of the day which is IF an investor were to take the 50 Year Challenge, what should the investor do with herself or himself after buying the top 50 companies of the S&P 500 in equal shares?

Answer: spend less than you earn. Avoid getting into debt. Avoid conflating "needs" with "wants". But when it comes to buying and selling investments, don't.

Should you read about companies? Or the stock market? Or read about buying or selling stocks?

Answer: No!!!!! What use is information if you are committed to never act on it? Zero. You shouldn't even be reading this article if you are currently taking the 50 Year Challenge.

Okay, maybe there is some value added if you are at the architectural stage of creating your 50 Year Challenge portfolio. Otherwise, you're wasting your time reading this. Go away. Leave now!

What, you're still reading? Fine, then I will provide the only actionable investment advice for 50 Year Challenge investors: how to construct a truly miraculous cocktail that I call "The 50 Year Challenge Manhattan." You need four ingredients.

First, start with 2 parts Maker's Mark 46 (Maker's Mark 50 doesn't exist as far as I know, but 46 comes pretty close). This particular bourbon costs a bit more than regular Maker's Mark, but owing to the unique aging process the taste is far more subtle, warm, rich and buttery. I should point out that it is extremely difficult to source good bourbon in Lisbon - particularly rarities like Maker's Mark 46. There is only one store I know of that has it (and this store also happens to have one of the greatest selection of wines and spirits anywhere in Europe). The "Garraferia Nacional" roughly translates to the "National Bottler." You can find the store near in Baixa, not far from the waterfront.

Second, add a generous dash of Angostura bitters. Again, these are not easy to find in Lisbon but I've had some luck at the gourmet section of the Corte Ingles.

Now here comes the twist. Step three: in lieu of regular vermouth, add one part Martini Fiero instead. The citrus and acidity of Martini Fiero is far more interesting and complex than a regular sweet vermouth, less medicinal-tasting than dry vermouth, and offers bitter undertones that are similar to Campari. If you can't source Martini Fiero, I suggest adding half a part of sweet vermouth and half a part of Campari instead.

Fourth: I use a round ice cube. I make it in a round mold that's about the size of a cue ball. Hey, how about that - a round cube. Astound your geometry enthusiast friends. Large round cubes of ice will not melt as rapidly as smaller square shaped ice which means that I can savor the drink for that much longer without watering it down.

There is an optional step number 5: a splash of orange juice. And I do mean just a splash. I suggest a very sour juice with no pulp. The ideal orange juice to use would be the kind you would not want to drink for breakfast after brushing your teeth. I'm talking about something more akin to lemonade without sugar. Just a dash. Or instead, can you find some burnt candied orange peel? Yes? Then rub it along the rim of your glass and then drop it into the drink.

Instead of reading investment news and commentary, keep drinking this for the next 50 years and then go check your portfolio at the end (assuming that you're in a state at that point where you even care).

While we are at it, let's discuss food. Do you know what goes nicely with a 50 Year Challenge Manhattan? I suggest a smokey hard sausage and goat cheese. And as it just so happens, after many months I have finally been able to return to the finest fancy foods shop in all of Lisbon: Maitre Renard. Shoppers who come here once will not buy French delicacies elsewhere in Lisbon ever again.

Maitre Renard sells only cheese, wine, some condiments (honey, mustard, pate) and a tiny selection of cured meats, but every single item for sale there is hand selected as the very best of the best. Ergo, you do not require a larger selection to choose from. Maitre Renard has done the research and experimentation for you. All you need do is spend (Maitre Renard is not cheap) and eat. I cannot emphasize enough that you should ask the proprietress for suggestions and then follow her advice. Believe me when I tell you that she knows more about cured meat, cheese and wine than you ever could. In fact, she will probably tell you an interesting bit of background about each item that she recommends. The only downside of allowing her to effectively do your shopping for you is that you will likely leave the store with far more items than you intended, and with a significantly lighter wallet.

This month, Maitre Renard focuses on goat cheeses. I found (or rather, I was directed to) a very nice cheese flavored with dried rosemary flowers. It is a very mild cheese, slightly chalky and creamy at the same time. Maitre Renard is the only source I know of that supplies a particular type of dried sausage called the Cendre. What makes the Cendre special is that it is cured for months in a pit filled with oak charcoal and ashes (the name translates to "cinders"). I probably made a mistake by telling friends about this sausage and where to buy it because now the store sells out all the time. I used to walk past the store and press my face up against the window, eyes brimming with hope and expectation. The proprietress would just ruefully shake her head. That's how I'd know that someone else bought all the Cendre sausages before I could do the same.

But don't worry. I finally took matters into my own hands. Let's just say that I recently made a certain arrangement with the proprietress just to make sure that I beat my friends to the punch bowl. Confidentially speaking, she now sends me a text message whenever she gets a new shipment of Cendre sausages, and as soon as I see that text, I do not walk but rather RUN to the store before my friends descend like a gaggle of hungry vultures to pick Maitre Renard's refrigerated curing case clean.

But I digress. The point is that you will find that the crisp, bright and mild flavor of a mild goat cheese, combined with the smokey and earthy tones of a Cendre sausage go flawlessly with the warm citrus flavor of a 50 Year Challenge Manhattan chilling over a large round cube made out of ice.

You've got at least 50 years to kill. Why not devote the time that you'd otherwise spend on your portfolio to doing something far more useful and productive, like eating and drinking?

Oh, and lest we forget. What are my biases and financial interests that cloud my perspective and taint my objectivity? Here is a list of every financial position I hold:

What I plan to do next with my portfolio is to reinvest dividends into more shares of (FB). June is a big dividend month and I'll buy more (FB) this month (assuming there's extra cash in the accounts). I'm not exactly on the 50 Year Challenge myself, but 99% of the time the only investment activity I engage in is to hand pick which stocks to buy when I reinvest dividends. But sometimes (mostly during market panics) I do end up selling certain stocks and buying others, which reduces my returns and wastes my time.

