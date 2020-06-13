Given the high ratio of RWA vs. loan book size, there shouldn't be any negative surprises in the RWA levels or the CET1 ratio.

We also noticed a relatively low loan loss provision in Q2. Is CWB's loan book stronger, or will we see a higher provision in Q3?

Introduction

After checking up on some of the larger Canadian banks like the Bank of Montreal (BMO) (read here) and National Bank (OTCPK:NTIOF) (read here), I wanted to check if the smaller banks also are appealing or if the loan loss provisions are weighing on the result. Canadian Western Bank (OTCPK:CBWBF) currently has a market capitalization of almost C$2.5B and is one of the smaller banks The share price has recovered quite well since the COVID-19 outbreak, but I wanted to check on the bank's profitability and dividend coverage.

Data by YCharts

Canadian Western has a US listing, but with an average daily volume of just over 1,000 shares, the liquidity is very low. I’d recommend to trade in the company’s securities through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange where Canadian Western is trading with CWB as its ticker symbol. The average daily volume in Canada is approximately half a million shares. And as CWB is a Canadian bank with a primary listing in Canada, it does report its financial results in Canadian Dollars and I will use the CAD as a base currency throughout this article.

Increased loan loss provisions are a necessary evil

In the second quarter of the current financial year (CWB’s financial year ends at the end of October), the bank generated C$191M in net interest income, roughly 5% lower than in the first quarter but almost unchanged compared to the same quarter in 2019.

Fortunately the bank’s non-interest income increased by around C$4.5M and this helped CWB to boost its revenue to C$214M. That’s still approximately 2% lower than in Q1, but it’s also 2% higher than in the comparable quarter in 2019.

Source: financial statements

CWB’s normalized operating expenses were C$102.3M which means the bank generated approximately C$112M in pre-tax and pre-loan loss income. CWB did increase its loan loss provisions, but with a provision of just C$34.9M (just over twice the Q2 2019 loan loss provisions) we can hardly say Canadian Western Bank has aggressively written down its loan book. The net income of C$51.4M after deducting the payments on the preferred shares represents a net income of C$0.59 per share which means its dividend payout ratio is less than 50% as CWB declared a quarterly dividend of C$0.29/share.

And despite being an Albertan bank, it's important to note CWB only has very little exposure to the oil and gas sector: Less than 1% (C$0.2B of the C$29.2B loan book) is related to loans to oil and gas companies. That being said, a large portion of the equipment and leasing loan book will very likely be directly and indirectly related to the industry.

Source: company presentation

The capital ratio remains strongly above the required 7% and dividend should be safe

As CWB is a small bank, it doesn’t get hit with the additional capital requirements the systemically important banks are facing and the OSFI (Canada’s regulator) has set the required CET1 ratio for Canadian Western Bank at 7%, which is substantially lower than the 9% even National Bank needs to obtain (as this includes a Domestically systemically important bank surcharge as well as an additional domestic stability buffer).

Source: company presentation

It’s particularly interesting CWB’s risk-weighted assets are almost identical to its entire loan book. The total asset base of the company comprises of almost C$33B in assets (with C$3.1B in equity, including preferred shares), and with a total RWA of C$26.2B, approximately 79% of the assets are included in the RWA amount. Other banks have a much lower RWA ratio and could be in for larger (negative) surprises in case their existing loan book gets riskier. In CWB’s case, even if the RWA would be 100% of the loan portfolio, the bank would still be meeting the minimum CET1 ratio (which would then come in at 7.2%).

Source: Financial results

Based on the C$26.2B in RWA, Canadian Western Bank’s required CET1 capital is just C$1.83B which means the bank can absorb an additional C$500M in loan losses before its capital ratio would drop below the 7% level.

CWB remains profitable, and even after paying the dividend, it's able to add approximately C$25M per quarter to its CET1 capital ratio. If the total RWA doesn’t change, CWB can boost its CET1 ratio by 0.10% per quarter. The current quarterly dividend of C$0.29 represents a dividend yield of 4.5% based on the closing price on June 10.

Investment thesis

Although Canadian Western Bank isn’t the most attractive bank, it also is a bank where we can expect very few negative surprises regarding an increasing RWA level. The Risk-Weighted Assets already make up almost 80% of the total balance sheet and even if the entire loan book would get a risk ratio of 100%, CWB would still meet the required CET1 ratio. This doesn’t mean CWB is the safest bank out there, as there's also a reason why its RWA level is so high.

I don’t think CWB will run into any capital ratio issues anytime soon. But I'm somewhat surprised by the low level of loan loss provisions in Q2. Maybe CWB’s loan book indeed has above-average quality, or maybe CWB will have to accelerate its loan loss provision pace in Q3. In any case, even if the loan loss provisions would double, CWB’s dividend would still be fully covered.

I currently have no position in Canadian Western Bank but I'm keeping an eye on the option premiums as the out of the money options could be the best way to initiate a long position.

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors! NEW at ESCI: A dedicated EUROPEAN REIT PORTFOLIO!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.