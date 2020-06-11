Unlike large cap and mid-cap stocks which featured very limited companies with negative total returns, this list depicts 22 companies in the small cap space that have lost investors money.

In a pair of recent articles, I have recounted companies down since the market bottom. Only one S&P 500 (SPY) - beauty products company Coty (COTY) - had produced negative total returns from the trough for stocks on March 23rd through the recent publication of that article. In the S&P Midcap 400 (MDY), that number doubled to two constituents - poultry producer Sanderson Farms (SAFM) and department store retailer Dillards (DDS) through the publication of a related article on mid-caps. In the small-cap space, there are 22 constituents that have produced negative total returns during the eleven week rally. In the table below, I have listed the worst performing decile of the S&P Small Cap 600 (IJR) since the market bottom, highlighting the 22 companies that have lost investors money over that time horizon.

Here are my takeaways from this list:

Financials were well represented with 7 regional banks, 4 P&C insurers, and 3 thrifts among the worst performing decile with commercial real estate exposure and business interruption insurance among the main drivers.

Apparel companies and retail REITs were also heavily represented on this laggards list as brick-and-mortar retail faces secular headwinds exacerbated by the stay-at-home orders.

Like in the large-cap and mid-cap space, some of the companies on the laggards list were not in stressed sectors, but rather companies that did quite well during the market drawdown, and have simply not recovered as much as other cyclicals. American States Water (AWR) and California Water Services Group (CWT) were on this laggards list. The two water companies have paid increasing dividends for 65 and 52 years respectively. Cincinnati Bell (CBB), which is being acquired by Macquarie, eHealth (EHTH), and WD-40 (WDFC) all had posted positive total returns through the bottom in stocks and have not bounced as much as the broad market.

In the large cap space, the laggards list had averaged 17-18% returns off the market bottom. In the mid-cap space, it was 16-17% for the worst performing decile. In the small-cap space, this list is roughly flat on average, and down sharply for the year.

In the large cap space, 20 of the 50 lagging stocks (40%) off the market bottom had produced positive total returns. In the mid-cap space, that figure was 7 (17.5%). In the small-cap space, only 5 companies (8.3%) in the worst performing decile had produced gains for investors on the year.

The small-cap laggards list looks a little different than the mid-cap and large-cap lists. While there are some companies on this list that were leaders through the downturn, and have just failed to rise as swiftly in the broad rebound, there are more companies with secular headwinds or balance sheet concerns. For investors looking for long-term value plays from this list, I would encourage a focus on balance sheet and creditworthiness. Small-caps have still lagged year-to-date, and when the recovery ultimately takes hold, I do expect them to outperform broadly.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IJR,MDY,SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.