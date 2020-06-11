Shares more than doubled on the first day of trading, indicating that Vroom may have left money on the table.

In yet another sign that investors are starved for exciting new issuances even amid a choppy stock market, used car seller Vroom (VRM) soared in its public debut. Not only did New York-based Vroom price its IPO above its initial intended range, but the stock also saw furious Day 1 trading action, taking the stock up more than 2x over its original issuance price (though company insiders have been enriched, they must also be stewing at having left money on the table in the IPO).

And unlike many of the other strong IPO performers this year, Vroom opened around $39 and continued to catch a bid throughout the rest of the day (despite a down day for the stock market in general), whereas most recent IPOs have drifted downward from the opening bell. Take a look at the Day 1 chart below:

Data by YCharts

There's a lot of information to digest on Vroom, but my initial take on the stock: based on comps, there may be opportunity for Vroom to go higher. Direct competitor Carvana (CVNA) has unexpectedly boomed this year despite headwinds from the coronavirus, showcasing investors' enthusiasm in the used-car e-commerce space. We'll get into Vroom's relative valuation in detail in this article, but note for now that its current implied valuation is cheaper than Carvana's.

Final IPO details

First, here's a look at the mechanical details of the Vroom IPO:

Vroom shares priced at $22, above an initial estimated range of $18-20

Shares popped 118% on the first day of trading to settle at ~$48

on the first day of trading to settle at ~$48 Vroom sold a total of 21.25 million shares in its IPO, raising the company's share count by 23% and earning $467.5 million in gross proceeds

Net proceeds after fees will be approximately ~$431.5 million. Intended uses for this cash are still vague, with the company listing "general corporate purposes" and potential acquisitions as likely destinations.

With 115.237 million shares outstanding post-IPO, Vroom currently stands at a market cap of ~$5.52 billion (still small relative to Carvana (CVNA), which is worth $19.34 billion but also has a much larger revenue base)

Vroom has a typical "green shoe" option which allows underwriters to purchase an additional 15% of the offering, opening the possibility of selling an additional 3.19 million shares and raising another ~$70 million for the company.

Like most IPOs, Vroom's insiders are subject to a 180-day lockup period expiring in early December

The lead underwriters on the deal were Goldman Sachs (GS) and Bank of America Securities (BAC)

Here's a look as well at the top shareholders in the company post-IPO:

Figure 1. Vroom major holders Source: Vroom finalized prospectus

L Catterton, a private equity firm, is the company's largest shareholder with about 17% ownership post-IPO. Paul Hennessy, Vroom's CEO, owns a relatively small ~1% stake (though that stake is now worth a cool ~$60 million).

A better way to buy

If not yet overwhelmingly obvious, Vroom is an online used-car marketplace, exactly like its competitor Carvana. Vroom believes that the auto industry, especially used cars, is gravitating in the e-commerce direction just like every other consumer category. Vroom believes that e-commerce is a "better way to buy" for the following key reasons:

Broader inventory selection than is typically available at a retail dealership

than is typically available at a retail dealership Research and buy in the same place. Consumers are presented with all the information upfront, and Vroom believes its sales process is more transparent than traditional dealerships

Consumers are presented with all the information upfront, and Vroom believes its sales process is more transparent than traditional dealerships No-haggle pricing (some consumers may view this as a negative); Vroom prices its inventory using proprietary algorithms

(some consumers may view this as a negative); Vroom prices its inventory using proprietary algorithms Convenience and delivery. Vroom takes care of shipping vehicles to their new owners.

Here's a look at what the Vroom landing page looks like:

Figure 2. Vroom landing page Source: Vroom.com

Some other key metrics to note about Vroom. The company's site received nearly 1 million average monthly visitors in Q1, and the company has been extremely successful in building popularity, with site traffic up 130% y/y.

We note as well that Vroom owns its own inventory. It's not a marketplace model where Vroom facilitates transactions between buyers and sellers; Vroom's customers are purchasing directly from Vroom's inventory (which the company acquires from auctions, dealerships, and the like). At present, Vroom has about 5,100 cars for sale on its website, and its Q1 balance sheet listed $179.6 million of inventory.

Figure 3. Vroom key metrics Source: Vroom finalized prospectus

Vroom can also acquire cars directly from retail customers. The diagram below, taken from Vroom's IPO filing, flowcharts the process of selling a used car to Vroom:

Figure 4. Selling to Vroom Source: Vroom finalized prospectus

The growth thesis for Vroom: "used is the new new", and low e-commerce penetration in a huge market

The premise of Vroom as an Amazon of used cars is simple. But what is the company's premise for growth?

Vroom's basic growth pitch to investors is the fact that currently, penetration of internet and e-commerce within the used auto space is very low. As you can see in the chart below, used auto makes up the largest category of consumer spending at $841 billion per year (or ~40 million used car units sold in 2019, representing an average transaction size of $21k per car). Used cars generate 32% more in annual sales than new cars, and in Vroom's opinion "used is the new new". Per the company's own statement in the IPO filing:

Consumers are becoming increasingly willing to buy used goods. In 2019, 64% of vehicle shoppers considered buying a used vehicle before making a purchase decision, up from 61% in 2018.10 At the same time, the average price differential between new and three-year-old used vehicles grew from $11,000 in 2015 to nearly $14,000 per vehicle in 2018.11 As a result, owning or leasing a new vehicle has become increasingly unaffordable."

Figure 5. Size of the used auto market

Source: Vroom finalized prospectus

And despite the huge size of the car market and the growing trend of consumers leading toward used versus new, e-commerce channels still make up a tiny <1% of used car sales, versus 16% of retail as a whole.

Figure 6. E-commerce penetration of used cars Source: Vroom finalized prospectus

This suggests plenty of headroom for Vroom to multiply its sales in the future.

Financial overview and valuation

Vroom's financials certainly suggest that the company has been on a tear lately. In FY19, Vroom generated $1.19 billion in sales, growing 39% y/y. Even more impressive is the fact that growth has even accelerated in the first quarter of 2020, up 60% y/y to $375.8 million in revenue:

Figure 7. Vroom historical financials Source: Vroom finalized prospectus

And this growth was in spite of an expected demand headwind from the coronavirus, which Vroom says began impacting its business by approximately ~15% in mid-March. In a (successful) attempt to restore unit sales to pre-pandemic levels, the company began to discount its inventory (which may be a negative red flag for investors in the first earnings release that Vroom issues for Q2). Per the company's results commentary in its IPO filing:

Between March 11, 2020 and March 31, 2020, we experienced an approximate 15% decrease in total ecommerce revenue due to a decrease in consumer demand as compared to the 20 days prior to March 11, 2020. Commencing in late March, we reduced vehicle prices in order to drive vehicle sales and quickly reduce the amount of inventory that was purchased pre-COVID-19 and we paused all vehicle acquisitions other than trade-ins. As a result, we significantly reduced our total inventory levels as well as our inventory floorplan utilization. Due to the inventory price reductions that began in late March, our demand returned to pre-COVID-19 levels, and we experienced robust ecommerce vehicle sales; however, those sales were at a greatly reduced gross profit per unit."

Vroom typically generates ~$1,800 in gross profit per retail unit, as shown in the chart below - expect this number to fall in Q2 as discounts kick in. About half of this profit is earned on the differential between the purchase and sale price of the car, while another half of the gross profit is earned from critical value-added purchases that customers can add on, such as financing and warranties.

Figure 8. Vroom key metrics Source: Vroom finalized prospectus

It's useful, in my view, to pit Vroom directly against Carvana. In the first quarter of 2020, Carvana produced:

52,427 retail unit sales, versus 7,930 for Vroom

$1.098 billion in revenue (~3x Vroom) at a 45% y/y growth rate, vs. 60% y/y growth for Vroom

$2,640 in gross profit per unit, versus $1,799 for Vroom

-$183.6 million in GAAP net losses, or a -17% net margin vs. -$41.1 million and a -11% margin for Vroom

In general, I'd characterize Vroom as a smaller Carvana with a more limited footprint, but far faster growth and potential to be more profitable at scale (Carvana focuses a lot on flashy marketing and prides itself on its iconic "car vending machines," Vroom is more of a no-frills service).

It's important to note that Vroom's valuation puts it at an advantage, at least from an investment perspective, to Carvana. Let's say that Vroom can continue to keep up a ~40% y/y growth pace throughout the rest of FY20 (assuming some headwinds after discounting hits in Q2, plus general deceleration, it's fair to assume that FY20 will grow approximately in-line with FY19). This gives us a revenue forecast of $1.67 billion for the year.

At current share prices near $48, Vroom's market cap is $5.52 billion. After we net off the $169.8 million of cash and $165.5 million of debt on Vroom's Q1 balance sheet, plus tack on the $431.5 million of cash net proceeds that Vroom expects to raise from its IPO, we arrive at an enterprise value of $5.08 billion. This gives Vroom a valuation of 3.0x EV/FY20 revenues.

Carvana, meanwhile, is more heavily indebted than Vroom - it has a market cap of $19.34 billion and net debt of $1.73 billion, giving it an enterprise value of $21.1 billion against a consensus revenue estimate of $4.98 billion (+26% y/y) per Yahoo Finance. That's a valuation of 4.2x EV/FY20 revenues.

Data by YCharts

So hands down, Vroom wins here - it trades 1.2 turns cheaper, despite being a faster grower. The only reason that Carvana could justify its premium to Vroom is its higher gross profit per unit, but over time as Vroom continues to scale it will be able to close this gap. When Carvana went public in 2017, its GPU was also similar to Vroom's in the ~$1,600 range:

Figure 9. Carvana GPU history Source: Carvana 1Q20 earnings release

Key takeaways

Despite nominally surging >2x on its first day of trading, Vroom may still have upside room left, if we believe in at least a ~4x forward revenue multiple in this space (more than justified by Vroom's growth premium to Carvana, in my view). Looking at Carvana's valuation history also shows that the stock has been able to consistently trade at ~3x forward revenues, making Vroom's current ~3x multiple a relatively "safe" entry point. I like that the company offers huge growth in a low-penetration market (with a near ~$1 trillion annual market size for used cars and only <1% penetration by e-commerce, there's plenty of room in the market for both Vroom and Carvana). Keep an eye out for an entry point in this exciting new name.

I'm launching The Daily Tech Download, a Seeking Alpha Marketplace service, on June 22. Subscribers will get access to a daily comps sheet tracking valuation changes in the tech sector and access to exclusive ideas. Stay tuned and contact me for more information.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in VRM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.