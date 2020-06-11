COVID-19 became the trigger to push share prices lower and also was used as the reason to set share prices higher on easing pandemic measures.

In February, I wrote about Boeing's (NYSE:BA) share price declines going viral, and a month later, we marked the opportunity in Boeing. In this analysis, I will have a look at how share prices developed and what the reasons are for that development and what the big risks are, even though the calls in both directions have proven to be accurate.

Boeing share price decline: Right move, wrong reason

Share prices heading down actually did not come as a surprise. Ever since the Boeing 737 MAX crisis has had Boeing in its grip, the fundamentals started eroding. Based on previous estimates, as you find in the table below, we projected a share price of $76 per share.

Table 1: Cost projections Boeing 737 MAX crisis (Source: AeroAnalysis)

At the time, we also noted that market sentiment was holding up Boeing's share prices in combination with the technical picture. Fundamentally, there wasn't a lot, if anything at all, that supported Boeing's share prices. As soon as market sentiment turned, driven by COVID-19 going global, we saw Boeing shares tanking together with the market, and critical support levels were broken accelerating the selloff. As a name supporting the travel industry, that, of course, made sense as we saw more and more countries heading into a lockdown. On top of that, for the first time in a year, investors got worried about Boeing's liquidity which accelerated the selloff.

Boeing would end up hitting a 52-week low of $89, $13 higher than what we projected as a result of the Boeing 737 MAX crisis. I think that hasn't been too bad of a call, given that many of our $100-range or sub-$100 range projections were made when Boeing shares were trading in the $300-$350 bandwidth, and I took quite some heat for that, but on the price level, we saw the "fundamental" target being reached within 5%.

Boeing flies higher

While Boeing headed down, we already prepared a report marking the opportunity in Boeing's shares. That is not because I am a contrarian investor, but because throughout the Boeing 737 MAX crisis we clearly saw one thing, and that is the market is irrational, and there really is nothing bad with that because, even in an irrational market, there is money to be made. My main concern was that, over the entire time frame, from the first MAX crash to the moment COVID-19 became a real concern to the world, investors refused to factor in costs of the Boeing 737 MAX crisis into the share prices. That concern, as odd as it may sound, also was pivotal in marking the opportunity in Boeing's share prices. The thesis wasn't built on some huge spreadsheet crunching numbers but on the simple fact that investors had been selling Boeing into the right range for the wrong reason. The market used the COVID-19 outbreak to justify lower share prices, and a big group of investors or Boeing critics said,

"Finally, they are taking the hit from the Boeing 737 MAX crisis".

With COVID-19 being used as the excuse to sell, I recognized that, as soon as lockdowns would be easing, Boeing shares would also benefit, and that happened as shares climbed as air travel started to pick up again. Sending Boeing as high as $230, a 158% gain. As I said, even in an irrational market, there is money to be made.

What also played a role is that with Boeing's high index weight, shares of the jet maker provided a solid opportunity to pull the broader marker higher as market sentiment turned more positive on easing COVID-19 concerns.

Conclusion: Opportunity materialized, risks remain

When we marked the opportunity, what we did note is the following:

So, Boeing does offer opportunity, but with a risk of further divergence between fundamentals and share price. As an investor, you just have to decide for yourself what you think the impact of COVID-19 will be and whether that will be a lasting one or not.

While I anticipated Boeing moving higher again, what remains is that the fundamentals still do not match the price levels, or vice versa. Missed airline profits, as we portrayed in Table 1, will be lower as airlines lost a very strong position in negotiating compensations with Boeing. Looking at the 3rd row in the table, that shows the low impact scenario for Boeing with almost $12B in missed airline profits. Boeing recognized $7.4B in liabilities and has $5B in additional abnormal production costs adding up to the ~12B after subtracting of insurance coverage. That brings the target to $233. However, that does not include the depreciation on share price level from reduced production levels or reflect the significant debt load Boeing is carrying at the moment. So, Boeing is a name that has been very rewarding for investors since March, but the balance sheet is still a mess. I'd proceed with caution. An additional concern is that the number of ship sets Boeing ordered from Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) is highly ambitious.

At the same time, many investors have been able to benefit from Boeing's share prices appreciating years ago as Dreamliner cash concerns were present, but people who did their due diligence could get a grasp on the program cash prospects and positioned themselves accordingly, booking solid profits. So, what should be kept in mind is that you don't necessarily need to wait for the fundamentals to flash you a buy sign, because, in today's market, you might miss the opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.