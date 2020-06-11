4 Bearish Reasons The Bull Market Might Be Intact

There appear to be several strong reasons to remain bullish. However, the 'easy money' might be behind us.

Bull markets need bears. The more bears there are, the more dry gunpowder exists to propel a market higher.

The drawdown and recovery are understandably surreal to many, myself included.

Remember the bear market? It erased a big portion of your life's savings within a couple of weeks. At the time it was a big deal.

It was the fastest decline on record. Stocks were destroyed within weeks, in anticipation of mass economic shutdown. The fall correctly foreshadowed the economic carnage to come. Stocks as leading indicators proved correct.

The chart below compares the recent drawdown to others dating back to the beginning of the 20th century. We just lived through something historic. One might think that something of such magnitude would lead to a protracted bear market or, at a minimum, a slow, painful market recovery.

Source: TheIrrelevantInvestor.com

As it turns out, it only took about 50 days for the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) to recover 100% of its losses. The S&P 500 (SPY) is not far behind.

Data by YCharts

The recovery was just as aggressive as the drawdown. The following chart illustrates rolling 50-day returns for the S&P 500 going back to 1950. As you can see, the recent experience is the best 50-day return on record.

Source: TheIrrelevantInvestor.com

The drawdown and recovery are understandably surreal to many, myself included. I feel like I've just been forced to ride a roller-coaster against my will. I feel OK, but I'm in shock. Very few expected this.

Remember when Goldman Sachs was calling for the S&P 500 to hit 2000 (and then subsequently changed their mind, raising their year-end target to 3000)? Market predictions whipsawed as fast as the markets changed direction.

Well, some market predictions whipsawed. Many investing 'gurus' remain vehemently bearish to this day.

It was the retail investor that really took advantage of this massive rally, as demonstrated by the massive number of account openings at online trading platforms like Robinhood.

The following chart, created by James Bianco of Bianco Research, illustrates the massive divide between retail and guru investors.

Bianco explains:

This is a ratio of an index of the favorite stocks among Hedge Fund "Gurus" versus an index of retail investors' top holdings. A falling ratio means the retail favorites are outperforming the Guru favorites. And a plunging ratio, as this chart shows, means the retail investor favorites are totally crushing the Masters of the Universe's picks.

So will the rally continue?

It's reasonable to suspect the best days are behind us. Some smart people think they are. But forget about what other people think. Instead, let's look at some of the data and form our own opinion.

I've said it before, bull markets need bears. The more bears there are, the more dry gunpowder exists to propel a market higher. Some of the most meaningful investing quotes highlight this:

"Buy when there's blood in the streets." -- Baron Rothschild "Bull markets are born on pessimism, grown on skepticism, mature on optimism and die on euphoria. The time of maximum pessimism is the best time to buy, and the time of maximum optimism is the best time to sell." -- Sir John Templeton

After such a massive rally, particularly given the retail participation, you'd think that sentiment must be at an all-time high and that only the most curmudgeon bears remain. I was surprised to see this was not so.

Below, I provide four examples for why bearish sentiment still appears to exist to a meaningful degree within the market.

1) Cash balances remain high

Balances in cash, money market and deposit accounts remains unusually high, despite the massive rally. This suggests to me that a lot of dry gunpowder can be put to work relatively quickly to drive market indices higher.

This allocation to cash is understandable. The economy is terrible (but slowly recovering), jobs have been slashed and people are fearful for the future. The reasons don't really matter, however. The fact is once those fears lift, a lot of money is available to invest in risk assets.

Data by YCharts

2) Bearish sentiment remains elevated

Cash balances are high not only because of economic worries. In addition to general economic worry, people remain concerned about the markets. The AAII data in the chart below shows that bearish sentiment, although declining, remains at the higher end of its historical range.

While I think Baron Rothschild would agree that blood is no longer in the streets, bearish sentiment still has quite a ways to decline. As bearishness declines, more investors re-enter the markets and put cash to work.

3) Margin debt remains low

Investors borrow to invest when they are confident in their ability to earn a return. Relatively low margin debt suggests that many investors lack confidence in their abilities. This is a good thing. It implies that as confidence continues to rise, there is room to apply more margin, further fueling the rally.

Data by YCharts

4) Consumer sentiment is in the gutter

Perhaps the crowning bearish indicator is consumer sentiment, calculated by the University of Michigan. This broad-based indicator is a great generalization of how the population feels. It can be a proxy for 'animal spirits' and, while not a great indicator for short-term moves, it has provided a great barometer for general market oversold/overbought conditions. Currently, consumer sentiment is about 30% lower than it was as the market - and economy - peaked earlier this year.

Data by YCharts

I want to be clear: I'm not saying the market can't correct (or worse). However, I do believe the market does benefit from the support of a foundation of moderately bearish sentiment.

Of course, this isn't the only reason to be bullish.

Bonus reasons to remain bullish

After such a powerful market move, it is natural to think the best days are behind us. Nobody wants to chase a rally. However, contradicting this thought process Ryan Detrick, CMT of LPL Research recently posted the following table. This table looks at the greatest 50-day rallies since 1950 and then shows the subsequent 1-month, 3-month, 6-month and 12-month returns. After a massive 50-day rally, market momentum has tended to continue with subsequent 12-month returns averaging 17.3%. It appears that momentum might have a high auto-correlation.

Source: LPL Research

Another reason to remain cautiously optimistic is that, although the Covid-19 virus is still a threat, I believe the initial panic has passed. Over time, the virus will become more manageable in terms of hospital capacity, treatments and (if we're lucky) a vaccine.

While a second wave might occur, one must question whether governments retain the political goodwill to enact another lockdown. I highly doubt it, given the evolving public attitude and knowledge that a second economic shock would be devastating. Instead of a second lockdown, we're more likely to see tighter rules for the public (e.g. masks) and businesses (e.g. customer spacing) to reduce economic disruption.

People are fed up with lockdowns and want to get out and get active again. The four charts below illustrate the speed at which the economy is normalizing. Some areas will recover faster than others, but the trend is definitely up.

Bull in a china shop

Just because I'm providing several reasons the bull market might continue, doesn't mean the market will go straight up - especially given the speed of the recent rally. Bulls need to carefully navigate the market because at these valuation levels it remains 'breakable'.

I realize it sounds like I'm hedging everything I just previously wrote. However, I think it is dangerous to put the blinders on when trading.

I'm neither a bull nor a bear. Instead, I simply seek information to place on a scale. There are points for the bulls and points for the bears. In the end, which story outweighs the other depends on the volume of evidence.

Did you miss the rally?

It's not comfortable buying something that has already risen 30, 40, 50% in a short amount of time. One might not wish to chase a stock that has gone parabolic, like American Airlines (AAL). The 'easy money' might be gone, so is the rally over? Not necessarily. The rally might just shift down to a slower (aka more traditional) speed.

Data by YCharts

Not all stocks have fully recovered. There are two sectors which have lagged the rally by a decent margin: Energy (VDE) and Financials (VFH). Of course, energy has been decimated by a decline in oil prices and financials by low interest rates and credit risk. There might be a long way to go before both of these sectors recover.

My suggestion is to start by understanding your personal risk tolerance. Know how much loss you can tolerate. Don't chase the market because of a fear of missing out. Instead, seek good long-term value that fits within your personal risk budget.

Data by YCharts

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not advice. Please contact a registered investment professional to discuss your personal financial circumstances. While every effort was made to ensure accuracy, the information in this article contains no warranties with regards to accuracy.