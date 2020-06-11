We Ended Up In A 'Bubble Of Greed' Which Can't Be Explained By The Fed

To me, the only good clarification for this market rally is a bubble. I don't suggest timing the burst of this bubble, but suggest taking some profits and hedging.

The economic improvement neither is a valid reason for this stock market surge, as risks for a second wave hitting the economy are high and it could take years to recover from this shock.

The last months have proven again that timing the market is very risky, with many professional analysts (even technical analysts) and hedge funds burning their hands by initiating a short position on the way up. However, market timing is not the same as reducing portfolio risks via hedging when extreme short-term market fluctuations are led by market sentiment rather than fundamentals. At Insider Opportunities, where we strive for market outperformance and confident investing, we don't time the market but we hedge risks significantly when greediness is getting too high. With the S&P 500 (SPY) gaining 46% since the bottom in March, it is a great time to look whether this bull market was guaranteed and start looking at the attractiveness of hedges.

Drivers of this bull market

Fed stimuli

The first reason for the bull market is the Fed pumping money into the system. In fact, the Fed expanded its balance sheet by $3 trillion (+71.68%) since the beginning of 2020, which interestingly enough is comparable to the ~$4.5 trillion which is added in total market capitalization for the S&P 500 firms since the bottom in March. Importantly, the Fed has announced that it will provide unlimited QE to assure that there will be ample liquidity available in the market. Their focus is to increasing market liquidity, primarily by buying corporate bonds, to decrease the probability of highly indebted firms going bankrupt as the COVID-19 crisis reduces cash inflows significantly. With these trillions of money flooding into the financial market and interest rates being reduced to 0%, asset prices surge significantly.

Economy reopenings as virus develops better-than-feared

Back in March and April, the impact and changes of the virus were inestimable. At that point, we were unable to predict how the virus would develop (mutations) and what the impact on the economy would be. If there is one thing the market doesn't like, it is fear and uncertainty. Hence, the stock market dropped. However, since May this changed drastically as the number of deaths started decreasing, economies started reopening and the health crisis stabilized with Gilead (GILD) getting approval for Remdesivir and big advancements being made on vaccines by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Pfizer (PFE), Moderna (MRNA) etc. The icing on the cake for bulls was the recent surprise in unemployment numbers, with 2.5 million jobs being created in May.

Fed stimuli: not unprecedented and slowed down drastically

The problem with these factors is that they are not at all in proportion with the recent market rally. And no, the statement "the Fed will keep pumping up the market" is not a good reason for this discrepancy. Let me explain.

Fed stimuli did not increase asset prices in 2008-2009 by that much

It has been a headline a countless times over the past months: "The Fed pumps the markets higher", "Don't fight the Fed" ... It is easy to assume that the market goes higher solely caused by an increase of liquidity by the Fed. But is that really the truth? Let's find out what happened in the great financial crisis 2008-2009.

As you can see in the graph below, there was not at all a correlation between the increase in the Fed's balance sheet and the stock market prices in 2008-2009. Most say that the current stimuli is unprecedented (this should be the word of 2020). By looking more carefully, I found that the current Fed balance sheet increase as % of GDP is 14% (3 trillion on 21.5 trillion), which is not that much higher compared to the 9.2% (1.3 trillion on 14.5 trillion) during the great financial crisis.

Slowdown in Fed stimuli

It is important to note that the Fed liquidity increase is slowing down drastically over the past weeks, as you can observe in the chart below. In fact, the last weekly data of June 3rd showed a weekly increase of "only" $68 bln, which is getting more and more to normal levels. If the market would be that correlated as the media tells us, we should not have seen the extension of the market rally of another 13% in May. I believe that this disconnect between what investors believe about the Fed and the real facts, implies significant risks.

Economic data shows improvement but downside risks are severe

I think that with the hard facts stated above, we can say that the market rally can't be explained by the Fed stimuli in a big way. So what about the economic improvement?

On Friday 5th, the market rallied by an astonishing 3% as employment numbers were better-than-feared. This is positive news, for sure, but nothing to be that excited about. The unemployment rate went down from 14.7% in April to 13.3% in May, which is still 330 bps higher compared to the peak during the financial crisis.

Yes, a strong surge in economic activity is anticipated for the coming months. But it is fair to assume that we will not recover from this shock in a couple of months. Moreover, I believe the downside risks for a worse second wave hitting the economy are significant, as was the case with most historical pandemics. Investors should be aware of that risk. This could be the death of many levered firms such as airlines (DAL) (AAL) (UAL) (LUV), retailers (OTCPK:JCPNQ) (LB) (M) and other hard-hit industries.

How to approach this "bubble of greed"

With the fear & greed index being at 67 and thus approaching extreme greed, I believe we are creating a bubble of greed where the stock market is disconnected from all fundamentals (even the Fed stimuli). This is also backed by the fact that the most risky assets, such as bankrupt Hertz (HTZ) and no-revenues Nikola Corp. (NKLA), are seeing the strongest surge of all stocks. Don't let the market fool you!

In my opinion, if I look at these with an objective view, the probabilities of a second correction are very high at the moment. However, as the famous saying goes, "Markets can remain irrational longer than you can remain solvent".

At Insider Opportunities, we do NOT want to bet against the market. We keep following our strategy, which is outperforming the market by picking out the winning stocks with insider activity. There are always attractive stocks in each market environment. For example, we included HP Inc. (HPQ) in our portfolio at a free cash flow yield of >13% last week and expect a strong return from that investment in the mid term. While sticking to your strategy, I would recommend reducing risks significantly by two actions:

1. Sell a part of your stocks which ran ahead of themselves. There are numerous stocks which are trading at much higher forward P/E levels compared to their 5-year average, while they will be hit significantly by this crisis and will get hit much more if a second wave hits the economy soon. For example, I recommend taking profits on Apple (AAPL), Mastercard (MA), Alphabet (GOOGL) and Facebook (FB). Yes, these are high-quality companies but their prices make no sense at this moment, which could get punished significantly when a second correction happens. I am not talking about companies such as Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN) and Slack Technologies (WORK) which could witness a net benefit from this pandemic and thus deserve a higher valuation.

2. Hedge your long portfolio

I am not suggesting that it is interesting to sell most of your positions. I believe it is much more interesting to hedge your portfolio, which is not impacted by market timing. At Insider Opportunities, we included put options which will only drag down the portfolio by 1.7% if the market keeps going up, but decreases our portfolio devaluation to only 6% if the market goes down 20%. You can buy put options of market ETFs such as (SPY) (IWM) (DIA) at pretty good prices right now as the VIX went down to historical levels. However, waiting out a lower VIX index (or only buying a small part of puts now) makes sense as this makes options cheaper to buy. Therefore, waiting out a fear & greed index of 80 could be a smart entry point for option hedges. The past three years have shown that this is a strong indicator for market corrections. All three major crashes were preceded by a fear & greed index at 80. The other way around, when the index hit 80, it was followed by a crash in 4 out of 6 cases. Right now, we are at 66.

Conclusion

We are approaching a bubble of hope in which the stock market is psychologically navigated and disconnected from all fundamentals. This article has proven that not the Fed, nor the economic revival can justify this recent bull rally. If there is anything that you should have learned from 2020 is that timing the market is impossible. It is not implausible that this bubble keeps growing over the coming weeks, but a correction could be close. Therefore, try not to get tricked by the media and bulls/bears, but keep sticking to your own strategy and reduce risks by hedging your long positions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.