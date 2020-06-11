Demand for natural gas for use in electricity generation has been a growth driver in the last ten years, it will not be in the next ten years.

In order for the market to balance nearly 20% of daily production needs to come offline, assuming demand in 2020 is the same as 2019, this appears unlikely.

There is plenty of natural gas in the U.S. and prices for the fuel continue at historic lows with supply continuing to outstrip both domestic and international LNG demand. While that is good news for natural gas customers, it's not such good news for natural gas producers. The February/March fall in oil prices looked like it might offer some relief in the form of a reduction in associated natural gas from shale production. That may happen, but even in the absence of COVID19 global natural gas consumption was falling in the first months of 2020. The IEA estimates that during the first quarter, the global demand for natural gas fell by more than 3%.

Complicating the path forward for the US Natural Gas industry is the growth of renewables. Even at the current low natural gas prices, renewables tend to be no more expensive, and often cheaper depending on location, as a source of electricity. The loss of the electricity market as a growth driver for natural gas would be a significant blow to the industry seeing as electricity has been a primary consumer of new supply for the last decade. With market share in the domestic market threatened, even with the potential decrease in supply, natural gas producers must continue to look to Asia and increased levels of Coal to Gas switching as an outlet for supply as a potential market savior.

Natural Supply and Demand

The glut of natural gas in the United States continues to imperil producers. Nevertheless, some producers see a silver lining for the industry in the form of a tighter supply/demand balance arising from the lower associated gas output from recently hobbled frackers. As the graph from a recent EIA paper suggests, although the growth in supply from associated natural gas has been significant to oversupplying the market, it represents only a less significant percentage of overall U.S. supply than is generally understood by the market.

A back of the envelop sketch of the US natural gas market makes it clear that a decrease in associated gas is only going to get us part of the way to a balanced market.

Natural gas consumption last year (inclusive of LNG and exports to Mexico) set a record high of ~85 bcf/day.

This year we expect the net LNG trade out of the US will act as a roughly 2 bcf/d demand pull, so let’s assume all else equal we have demand of 87 bcf/d this year.

Last year we hit a new high in terms of gross production, roughly 112 bcf/d according to the EIA.

Lets assume our demand assumptions are wrong, lets assume demand will be 90 bcf/d or roughly 6% greater than 2019 (seems improbable with all that’s going on but we want to be conservative in our analysis so lets assume it is the case).

This means we need 22 bcf/d of gas production to come offline for a balanced market.

In February of this year Texas produced 26 bcf/d.

So in order to balance the market we need ~20% of daily production to come offline, or a little less than one whole Texas. If all the associated gas came offline it would help a lot, but it would not bring the market into balance.

Regardless of how much associated natural gas comes off the market, the critical basin for balancing supply and demand remains the Appalachia region, which is responsible for one-third of US production. Within the basin, E&P hedging profiles imply modest production support in 2020 that might not result in the desired fall in associated gas this year.

The reason production from Appalachia should be resilient relative to 2019 levels, is that key E&Ps: EQT, Range, Antero, and Southwestern -- producing about 9.4 billion cubic feet per day, or 28% of the basin's volume -- are hedged at 73-93% of gas production at almost $2.70. Cabot is the least covered major Appalachian producer in 2020, but its peer-low financial leverage and low unit costs are favorable. With this type of hedging in place, a drop-in production seems unlikely, as a company level analysis suggests these firms need a price of $2.5 to $3.0 per mmcf natural gas to sustain production.

The situation will become more complicated in 2021. Producers have significantly more spot market exposure and won't be able to reestablish the favorable hedges they currently have in place. This could create a perfect storm for producers. If we assume that we are in a recession, and assume it's at least as bad as 2008, natural gas demand may fall by more than 4 billion cubic feet per day vs. 2019, with a further hit to demand in 2021. To suggest that consumption might erode more severely this time around due to efforts to fight Covid-19 is not a stretch. The idea that any fall in demand may overwhelm lower gas production from oil plays and softer volume in Appalachia and Haynesville seems reasonable in the short term.

When gas crashed to $2.50 per MMBtu in 3Q09 from $13.57 in 3Q08, industrial gas use plunged 7% in 2009, while flows to Mexico dropped about 4%. Price drives a lot of demand, but a strong economy is necessary for the price drop to be taken advantage of. With low prices vs. coal, gas gained share in the power stack, growing from about 21% in 2008 to 37% in 2019. A similar pop seems unlikely in the near term as the continued rise of renewables threatens to do to natural gas what the 2008-2009 fall in natural gas did to coal. CCGT1 is certainly cheaper as a source of electricity generation now than the coal was then. Still, with a Levelized cost of energy2, according to BNEF, of between $33 and $59 per MWh, CCGT is only as economical as solar and onshore wind, not better.

Natural Gas as a Source of Electrical Generation in the U.S.

Natural gas is currently the leading fuel for power generation in the US, accounting for about 37% of electricity produced in 2019, according to the EIA. Lower prices for other energy sources, notable renewables such as solar and wind power, threaten its market share.

The future of natural gas as a source of electricity generation looks increasingly likely to depend on the rate of technology improvements in the solar, wind, and electricity storage space. Although renewables alone (absent storage) cannot serve as baseload power because of their intermittent nature, renewables can expand their presence on the grid significantly in most parts of the US before this becomes an issue that must be solved.

What could change this picture in the short term? A sharp price pop might occur on a combination of weather-induced demand (a sweltering summer) and a sharp V-shaped economic recovery. But will this actually change the picture? It might help the firms on a short-term liquidity basis, but what kind of pop in the price or demand would be necessary to alleviate solvency issues?

The capital-intensive nature of shale gas production has resulted in significant growth in debt at many leading producers. For example, between 2021 and 2023, Antero Resources, CNX Resources, EQT, and Gulfport Energy will need to repay lenders roughly $5.6 billion in debt. $5.6 billion is a sum approximately 38% higher than the combined cash flow from operations of all four producers last year and significantly more than the total FCF generated by all four firms over the previous five years, which was negative $8.6 billion.

Our analysis of company financials suggests that natural gas companies need gas prices at least 50% higher to just standstill. Of course, as natural gas prices increase, a CCGT LCOE increases (all else equal), decreasing its competitiveness relative to solar and wind. Between the 2nd half of 2014 and the end of 2018, a period of time during which Henry Hub spot prices averaged $3.5/MMBtu, the LCOE of CCGT averaged $54/MWh or 34% more than the current mid-range LCOE for solar and onshore wind.

To suggest that the future for natural gas in the US is murky is an understatement. As an abundant and low-cost fuel, it will stay part of the US power generation portfolio for some time. To suggest that it will grow as a source of electricity generation seems a stretch. The industry is due for a shakeup and given a toxic mix of negative economic news, solvency concerns, and competition, the shakeup appears imminent.

Footnotes

1 Combined cycle gas turbine.

2 Levelized cost of energy represents the total cost of ownership over the asset’s effective life per unit of energy produced.

