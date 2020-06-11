In the roughly 696 days since my bullish piece on Murphy USA (MUSA), the shares are up about 41% against a gain of 14% for the S&P 500. Much has happened at the firm since, so I thought I'd check in on the name again. In addition, a stock that's trading at $114 is a completely different entity than one trading at $80. In my view, it's actually somewhat arbitrary to suggest that Murphy at $80 is the same investment as Murphy at $114. With apologies to the people at Kellogg's, in some sense we must "review this company again for the first time." Finally, I suggested a short options trade in my earlier article, and I think it's important to write about that also, because it reveals an important downside of my preferred strategy. I don't have a short put recommendation at this point, unfortunately, but I think a brief discussion of short puts would be helpful notwithstanding.

I want to keep a certain level of suspense in my writing, as I walk investors through the twisted labyrinth that passes itself off as my mind. I want to try to keep people on the edge of their seats, excitedly wondering if I'm going to offer up a riveting discussion of the benefits of accrual vs. cash accounting or maybe something about Miller Modigliani indifference. I'll admit those and many other topics are fertile soil for interesting drama, but I have to acknowledge that many of you are too busy to read an entire 1,600 word screed, so I'll come right to the point. Skip this sentence if you don't want me to spoil the ending. I recommend either selling the shares if you own them, or eschewing the shares until price drops to more accurately represent value here.

Financial Snapshot

A quick review of the financial history here suggests that this is both a growth company and a zero growth company, depending on the time frame examined. For example, over the past seven years, revenues have declined at a CAGR of about 3.3%, and net income is down at a CAGR of about 5.5%. That said, things have certainly turned around nicely since 2016, with revenues up at a CAGR of 6.5% since then. I think the growth theme remains intact, as evidenced by the fact that revenue was 2% higher and net income was 1585% (!) higher in the first quarter of 2020 relative to the same period a year ago. This was driven largely by a 13% increase in merchandise sales and a 64% uptick in "other revenues." Petroleum product revenues were down slightly by .8%.

It's not all delicious road trip food and competitively priced petroleum products at Murphy USA, though. The level of long term debt has grown dramatically over the past several years, up at a CAGR of 9.2% since 2013. Although debt has declined over the past three months, I think the level of debt is of sufficient size that I must spend some time writing about how easily (or not) the company can meet its upcoming financial obligations.

A Screwdriver Can Drive a Nail

I usually use this tool to review the sustainability of a particular company's dividend, but it's so versatile that an investor can use it to work out the relative solvency of a given firm by comparing resources on hand to upcoming outflows. In order to estimate the ratio of resources to outflows, I've poured over the most recent 10-K, and compiled the size and timing of upcoming financial obligations. You, dear reader, are the direct beneficiary of my toil. Your extreme gratitude is all the thanks I need. Of these outflows, CAPEX is the most imprecise, so I need to describe how I came to the figure of $250 million. It is the mid range of the company's estimate of 2020 CAPEX of between $225-$275 million. In addition, the average CAPEX expense over the past four years has been $236 million, so I don't think my future outflow estimates are wildly far off the mark.

Source: Latest 10-k

Against the approximately $300 million outflows this year, and the $265 million next year, the company has cash on hand of ~$275 million. Additionally, the company has generated an annual average cash from operations of ~$331 million over the past three years. Thus, I think the company has sufficient resources to cover upcoming requirements, but the coverage is much thinner than many other companies I've looked into recently.

Source: Company filings

The Stock

I need to apologize to my regular readers because you're about to be subjected to an avalanche of repetition. A great company can be a terrible investment at a sufficiently high price, and a troubled company can be a great investment at a sufficiently low price. This gets us to the idea that we need to examine the stock in isolation from the underlying business. The fact is that stock price movements are often governed more by forces that have nothing to do with the underlying company.

When I look at a stock, I judge whether the price is low enough in a few ways. Most simply, I compare the ratio of stock price to some measure of economic value like earnings, free cash flow, and the like. I specifically want to see the company trading at a discount both to its own history and to the overall market. When I first wrote about the stock, I considered it a table pounding buy because the shares were trading at a price to free cash flow of 7.7 times. Today, those same shares are trading at 22 times free cash flow. The PE has also marched ever higher over the past few years, per the following. The shares became more expensive (and more volatile) in early 2019 and have stayed elevated. This isn't a great sign in my estimation.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

In addition to looking at simple ratios of price to some value, I also want to look at the assumptions currently embedded in stock price. In order to do that, I turn to the methodology employed by Professor Stephen Penman in his book "Accounting for Value." In this book, Penman walks an investor through how they might isolate the "g" (growth) variable in a standard finance formula to work out what the market must be thinking about a given company's future. Applying this methodology to Murphy USA suggests the market is assuming a growth rate of just over 6% in perpetuity. I consider this to be a fairly optimistic forecast, and for these reasons, I can't recommend buying the shares at these levels.

Options Update

In my previous article on this name, I recommended that nervous investors sell the January 2019 puts with a strike of $70. These were bid at a price of $2.55, and they expired worthless. In some sense, this trade was a success, but in another way it certainly wasn't. What I mean is had an investor simply purchased the shares at the time my article came out, they would have made a much greater return. From the time I wrote about Murphy to now, an investor could have received approximately $6.50 in put option premia on these shares. This obviously compares unfavorably to ~$35 per share in capital gains an investor could have received from simply buying the stock. So when I write that options writers take on significantly less risk than many stock holders, that's true, but the other side of that coin is that they often forego returns.

At this point in our regularly scheduled programming, I would normally recommend selling another short put to generate income, enhance returns, and lower risk. The problem in this case, though, is that the premia on offer are too thin to justify the risks involved. In particular, I would be willing to write puts with a strike price of $75, as I think these shares represent great value at that level. The problem is that puts with that strike are very illiquid and the bid prices are inadequate. For example, the January 2021 puts with a strike of $75 are currently bid-asked at $.05-$4.90. It's not worth the effort, and I wouldn't be willing to buy the shares at a higher price than this, so I'm left with no alternative to waiting for shares to drop in price.

Conclusion

When the market was excessively pessimistic about Murphy USA's prospects, I thought it was a great investment. The valuations that were available then were nicely correlated with great future returns. At the moment, the market seems to have switched poles and is now excessively optimistic about these shares in my view. For that reason, I suggest people either take profits in these shares now, or avoid the name until price falls to more closely match value. I think the case of Murphy USA is instructive in a few key ways. First, it helps drive home the point that a stock that's trading at $79 is a much different animal to that same stock trading at $115. I think assuming that there's a continuity between the two is true in some sense, but is quite arbitrary in another. Second, this episode demonstrates one of the key downsides of my preferred strategy. Short puts reduce risk (often dramatically), but in isolation they also often generate far lower returns. Investors who are considering this strategy should keep that in mind.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MUSA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'll be selling the shares today or tomorrow.