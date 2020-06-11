China's Recovery Doing Better Than PMIs Indicate - So Will We

The Chinese recovery is the one to watch though and that's doing rather well.

That US unemployment is already - for the moment at least - falling makes us all think it'll come back quickly thus the markets are rising.

Of course we're all trying to work out how fast the economy is going to come back after the lockdown - that's the biggest current determinant of stock market valuations.

How quickly?

It's entirely obvious, given the way that economic growth works, that we'll get back to where we were at some point in the future. We did, after all, beat the GDP level before the Great Depression even if it took us some time, heck we did eventually beat the levels from before the Roman Empire's collapse even though it took rather too many centuries to do that.

The question is therefore not whether it's how long?

There are those who tell us that the entire economy has suffered permanent scarring and therefore we need to entirely change the way we do everything. Those making this claim do, to be fair, seem to be those who insist we've got to change everything anyway. There are also those like myself who think that the economy's going to come roaring back. That we'll have perhaps a quarter of the fastest economic growth we've ever had.

Now, whether we get back to exactly where we were or not, well, that's still open. But I have been predicting that V shaped recession all along. The more data that comes in the more likely this looks like being true too. The fall in US unemployment announced to us just a few days ago is one example of that - the recovery has already started.

China and US services PMI.

It's worth concentrating on the services PMIs because they do make up the majority of a modern economy. Even in China it's 60% of the whole and in the US more like 80%. That we even pay attention to the manufacturing side of the economy is just an historical hangover from when that was the more important segment of the economy.

And here's the thing, the China services PMI is showing that the recover there is well under way. Not finished yet, not by a long shot, but it is happening. It's a reasonable bet that this is what will happen with the US economy as well. A very reasonable bet given that China is the one and only example of what happens after a voluntary lockdown of the economy that we've got.

US services PMI

We've that US number here:

The seasonally adjusted final IHS Markit US Services Business Activity Index registered 37.5 in May, up from April's record low of 26.7 and slightly higher than the ‘flash’ figure of 36.9. The rate of reduction in activity softened notably amid some reports of businesses returning to work, but was nonetheless the second-sharpest since data collection began in October 2009.

As we all know a higher number but one that's still below 50 does not show growth in the economy it shows a slower rate of shrinkage. So, that's not good, we're not over the hump as yet:

(US services PMI from IHS Markit)

We know that the recovery will come - see above about Rome and the Middle Ages - but it's not here yet and we'd dearly like to know when.

China services PMI

There are two different versions of the China PMIs, one from the state itself:

In May 2020, China’s non-manufacturing business activities index was 53.6 percent, up by 0.4 percentage point than the previous month.

And:

(China non-manufacturing PMI from Chinese national statistics office)

And there's the private sector one from Caixin in association with IHS Markit:

At 55.0 in May, the seasonally adjusted headline Business Activity Index rose from 44.4 in April to signal the first increase in services activity since January. Furthermore, the rate of expansion was the steepest recorded since October 2010. Companies mentioned that an easing of restrictions related to the COVID-19 outbreak had driven the renewed expansion of activity.

And:

(Caixin China services PMI from IHS Markit)

That the two different sources are offering us largely the same information increases our belief in those figures. After all, we're more than a little wary of official Chinese economic numbers.

So, the recovery is happening in China. Growth is, as listed, the fastest in a decade. Sure, there's a lot of ground to make up but it is actually happening. It's also worth noting that this is all domestic growth - exports are still falling. Given that the rest of the world is all still locked down this shouldn't be surprising. But the implication is good - growth will really start to roar as we all open up again.

There is one other issue

There's a wrinkle in the way that the PMI is calculated. We saw it here:

This is something that is common to both measures, ISM and IHS. If supplier delivery times stretch out, then this is counted as being evidence of the economy expanding. Or of not contracting if you prefer. If everyone's getting busier, then there will be more call on suppliers for supplies. Which may well not be there and have to be produced. So, a lengthening in supply times could - should - be taken as an increase in production. In normal times that is. Except, of course, this isn't normal times. Here the thought is that supply times are extending because the supply chain is broken. It's more difficult to get things when part of the supply chain is closed down. This is thus a sign of decreased, not increased, production.

Some versions of the PMI (manufacturing, for example) were understating the slowdown in the economy because of those lengthenings of delivery times. This is now true in reverse - some versions of the PMNI will be understating the expansion.

This is, of course, now reversing, delivery times are falling. Which is, as above, an indication usually of falling output. And yet here and now it's operating the other way around - it means that more suppliers are open so that deliveries are not being delayed.

As ever, to truly understand what a statistic is telling us we've got to grasp how it is compiled and why. That is, the expansion is faster than it is being recorded as.

My view

This is all sniffing the air to see how the recovery is going to go. As I've long said I expect it to be V shaped with little long term damage to productive capacity. There's nothing we're seeing yet - except in the eurozone which is perhaps a matter for another day - to make me change my mind.

The investor view

No one statistic, unless it's truly extraordinary, should determine our actions. It's the balance of them that indicates. Everything we're seeing tells us that the recovery in the US has already started - that falling unemployment - and the information we're getting from China, several months ahead of us in the process, is that the recovery is going to be sharp and swift.

The stock market indices are getting close, now, to agreeing with this so we're getting to the point where there's no easy money in this macroeconomic view. We are getting back to where we were, having to look to specific situations to discover value rather than being able to call the market as a whole. Or, at least, being able to call the market based upon the statistical evidence on offer - we're always able to guess after all.

Soon be time again to be looking for value in a specific stock rather than being able to just ride the market as a whole.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.