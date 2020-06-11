Seasonality is negative for gold prices in June, inducing us to expect some weakness in the weeks ahead. This would be a great buying opportunity over the very long run.

ETF investors have ceased their significant and steady gold buying last week, which could suggest a change in sentiment.

Gold’s spec positioning remains quite long, suggesting more de-grossing in the weeks ahead.

The re-opening of the US economy is boosting investor optimism, resulting in a further rise in US real rates, which is negative for gold demand.

SGOL has come under pressure in recent days, which falls broadly in line with our expectations.

Investment thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Gold Weekly report. We discuss gold prices through the lens of the Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Share (SGOL).

SGOL has weakened a little since our last update, which is not a surprise to us.

Although we are constructive on gold prices over the long run, we have recently warned that some profit-taking could take place in the near term.

Numerous factors could contribute to the wave of selling, including a rebound in long-term US real rates on increased investor enthusiasm over the re-opening of the US economy, a stretched spec positioning, and negative seasonal price patterns.

Against this, we are patient and await more weakness before buying the dips.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About SGOL

For investors seeking exposure to the fluctuations of gold prices, Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Share (SGOL) is, in our view, a great long-term investment vehicle, with a small expense ratio of 0.17%.

The average spread over the past 2 months is at 0.07%, suggesting that the ETF is also well-suited for investors with a short-term horizon.

Further, the legal structure of the Fund prevents trustees from lending the precious metal held in the Fund.

The Fund physically holds gold bars in vaults based in London (UK) and Zurich (Switzerland) custodied by JP Morgan.

SGOL’s assets total $1.75 billion.

Importantly, SGOL, which was launched in September 2009, tracks closely its benchmark - the London PM fix for gold, as the chart below shows.

Source: SGOL

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

The speculative community cut by the equivalent of 59 tonnes its net long position in COMEX gold in the week to June 2, according to the CFTC. This was the second straight week of spec selling and the largest weekly decline since April.

Despite the wave of spec selling since February, gold’s spec positioning remains heavy, with a net spec length at 46% of open interest, which is close to the historical high of 53% of OI.

As a result, we would not be surprised to see more speculative profit-taking in the coming weeks, especially if the macro environment turns less friendly for gold and US real rates continue their advance on increased investor conviction to chase the risk rally.

Implications for SGOL: The decline in net long speculative positions in COMEX gold is negative for the COMEX gold spot price, which, therefore, negatively impacts SGOL.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors left their gold holdings little changed in the week to June 5, after 11 straight weeks of inflows.

The prolonged increase in risk-taking appetite seems to have convinced some investors to slow down their gold purchases and start chasing risk again.

If the Fed continues to convince investors that it is ready to support further the financial markets and avoid at all cost an ugly deleveraging, ETF investors with a short-term investment horizon could liquidate some gold positions and assert more upside exposure to risk assets like equities.

Implications for SGOL: Some profit-taking from ETF investors in the short term would be consistent with our view that the COMEX gold spot price could come under temporary pressure after big gains earlier this year. Nonetheless, we continue to believe that investment demand for gold will increase in the long term, which will ultimately benefit SGOL.

Closing thoughts

The recent weakness in SGOL comes in line with our expectations. We think that the re-opening of the US economy could boost investor optimism and therefore, push US real rates higher. In turn, monetary demand for gold could contract, pushing the COMEX gold price and thus SGOL further lower.

A weaker SGOL would also be consistent with a negative price seasonality in gold prices in June.

Against this, we are patient and await more weakness in SGOL to reinforce long-term long positions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.