About two months ago, I covered Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NIO) as it was just starting to exit the worst of the coronavirus situation. March deliveries had just showed solid improvement after factories were reopening after the pandemic, and investors were looking forward to new models and updates coming throughout the year. Since then, shares have more than doubled as seen below, which has resulted in Tuesday's announcement of a much needed capital raise.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

Nio shares jumped almost 12% during Tuesday's trade to close at $6.68, the highest level since March 2019. It's been a dramatic rally from the 52-week low of $1.19, as US investors have recently been bidding up very low quality names, even ones that have or are about to declare bankruptcy. Nio's financial situation has been very shaky during the past few years, as large losses and investments to fund growth have led to substantial cash burn.

Recently, fellow Seeking Alpha contributor Jeremy Raper discussed the major restructuring deal Nio had agreed to with the local government. Part of this deal requires Nio Inc, the company for which these American depositary shares ("ADS") trade, to invest roughly $600 million in Nio China. Thus, it wasn't too much of a surprise to see the following announcement after the bell on Tuesday:

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) (“NIO” or the “Company”), a pioneer in China’s premium smart electric vehicle market, today announced the commencement of the offering of 60,000,000 American depositary shares (the “ADSs”), each representing one Class A ordinary share of the Company (the “ADS Offering”). The Company intends to grant the underwriters in the ADS Offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 9,000,000 ADSs.

At Tuesday's closing price, that would be about $460 million in fresh capital, but we'll see when and at what price the deal actually closes. This was a very opportunistic time to raise money given the sharp rise in Nio shares. Also, investors seem to be happy about May's record high delivery figure, continuing the sharp rebound in recent months as seen below.

(Source: Company news releases, seen here)

The problem for Nio remains its financial structure. The company just cannot achieve profitability while only selling 3,000 or so units a month currently, especially as it works to vastly expand its sales and charging network throughout China. There are too many local brands that sell electric vehicles plus competition from the likes of Tesla (TSLA) and other US/European automakers. Nio is set to launch its third production model later this year, while Tesla is ramping production of its made in China Model 3 now ahead of its made in China Model Y launch either later this year or early next year.

At the end of the March 2020 quarter, Nio had just over $350 million in cash and investments on the balance sheet. However, the company also had over $1.56 billion in total debt, a good portion of which will probably end up being converted to equity in the future. While that will help the balance sheet look better at some point, these expected conversions will only add to the substantial dilution coming from raises like Tuesday's as well as future ones needed to support the business.

With Nio shares having more than doubled in the past few months, the company took advantage of the rally to launch a capital raise this week. This new money is certainly needed to help ongoing growth initiatives, but it will add to the tremendous amount of dilution investors are facing. It will be very interesting to see how the deal prices, and to see the updated balance sheet at the end of Q2 after all of the financial moves that have taken place during this quarter.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.