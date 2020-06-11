Just like the snowball gathering speed and size as it races down the hill, stock rallies can easily feed off of themselves. Nowhere does that seem to be more evident than electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA), which broke through $1,000 a share Wednesday to set a new all-time high. The company is now the world's largest automaker by market cap, and investors seem to just keep buying no matter what.

I mentioned in a previous Tesla article that at the end of last week, the average street price target was only $657. That was more than $200 below where the stock closed Friday, so you had to wonder if the latest leg of the rally would influence any analysts. Well, Dan Ives at Wedbush came out on Wednesday morning hiking his base case target from $800 to $1,000, while maintaining a Neutral rating. The bull case price was hiked by $150 to $1,500. Ives' case for the increased value was basically the same bull cases that we've been hearing for months, the China ramp and upcoming battery day.

Wednesday's jump of more than 7% was also aided by CEO Elon Musk's leaked e-mail about wanting to bring the Tesla Semi to volume production. It's been almost 940 days since the Semi was unveiled, and it was supposed to be on the roads in limited quantities late last year. In its Q1 2020 investor letter, Tesla management stated that first deliveries of the Semi have been pushed back to 2021. Production of the battery and powertrain will take place at the Nevada gigafactory, but Musk said most other work will be completed at other locations. There's also no concrete timeline for when volume production will actually start, or how much of an impact the Semi will actually have on Tesla's financials.

Elon Musk's tweet just so happens to coincide with the success of Nikola Corporation (NKLA), which has seen its stock price more than double recently as it looks to battle Tesla and others in the truck market. Nikola, which essentially has no meaningful revenues yet, topped a $30 billion market cap this week, passing the trading value of auto giant Ford (F).

There were also two major pieces of negative news for Tesla that came out late on Tuesday. First, key executive Robin Ren has departed, and he has been talked about as the main person in charge of Tesla's success in China. The other item was that Electrek reported Tuesday evening that four Tesla employees at the Fremont factory tested positive that day for the coronavirus. While that may not be a surprise given how many people work at the factory, Tesla fought local government orders to get the plant back open in May, stating it could deliver a safe working environment. Ford recently stopped production at a factory due to a positive test, so will we see a similar response from Tesla?

I mention the rally feeding upon itself, and there's another catalyst that could send shares even higher. I previously discussed the possibility of Tesla being added to the S&P 500 index, which could happen in the next few months if Tesla is GAAP profitable in Q2. Here's a key piece of that article - look at what this MarketWatch article had to say about this situation earlier this year:

At current valuations of around $100 billion, Tesla would debut in the top 70 names of the index. With a total market capitalization of about $28.1 trillion at the end of 2019 we could expect Tesla to command a weighting of about 0.35%. That may not sound like a huge amount to a casual observer. But we all know a few basis points adds up in a hurry when you put enough zeros behind the numerator it's applied to. Considering S&P's own literature claims $9.9 trillion is benchmarked to the S&P 500, Tesla shareholders should salivate at the prospect of exposure to 0.35% of that figure that adds up to about $35 billion. This back-of-the-envelope math is all based on current numbers, of course, and will surely change in the coming months.

Back when I wrote that article, I took a look at three top S&P 500 ETFs - the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO), and the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - those three alone would have had to add about $4.85 billion in Tesla shares. Well, given Tesla's rise to a market cap of more than $185 billion, the implied weight in the S&P 500 index would now be about 70 basis points, give or take, up from around 58 basis points in my previous update. Combined with the overall market rally and new money coming in thanks to global stimulus, the above three ETFs alone would now have to add almost $6.9 billion in Tesla shares if the company is added to the index. This gives Tesla management even more of a reason to try and get the company GAAP profitable this quarter, and it could deliver Elon Musk another tranche of his massive pay package before the end of 2020.

As Tesla shares broke through $1,000 on Wednesday, it certainly seems like the rally is feeding off itself. With many analysts having price targets that are significantly underwater, price target raises like Wedbush's seem likely to come moving forward. Elon Musk's Semi tweet was certainly used to take the shine off of Nikola's rally as well as provide some cover for two negative news items out late Tuesday. The higher that shares go, the potential inclusion in the S&P 500 also becomes more of a catalyst as it would mean a larger amount of Tesla shares would need to be purchased by funds tied to the index. Unless the Fremont factory is shut down again or we get some really bad sales data in the near term, it only seems like a matter of time before we are talking about Tesla breaking the $200 billion market cap level.

