On March 16, as the COVID-19 pandemic was taking hold in the U.S. and lockdown orders were being implemented, I described fuel retailer and C-store operator Casey's General Stores (CASY) as a "port in the coronavirus storm." Specifically, I argued that the company's focus on non-fuel merchandise and its Midwestern footprint would protect it from the worst effects of the pandemic. Casey's is unique in the fuel retail sector for its abundant and diverse prepared food offerings, and I expected that increased demand for this service as restaurants were shut down and higher fuel margins due to falling fuel prices would offset the impact of reduced fuel demand as lockdowns went into effect.

The company's share price held up well while the lockdowns were in place, even achieving a YTD gain up until this week's release of its latest earnings report (see figure). It has strongly outperformed the broader energy sector over the same period despite the fact that the lockdown orders caused demand for retail fuels to decline rapidly in March and April.

Data by YCharts

The company's FQ4 earnings report for the period through April 30 showed just how well some of its operations fared in the face of the lockdown orders. Revenue declined by 17% YoY as the prices of gasoline and diesel fuel fell sharply in March and April on week national demand (see figure). GAAP EPS, on the other hand, increased from $0.68 to $1.67 over the same period. The YoY earnings increase was largely attributable to the fact that Casey's COGS declined by 25% over the same period, more than offsetting the impact of the lower revenue result.

Data by YCharts

Somewhat surprisingly, the YoY earnings increase was attributable to the incredibly strong performance of the company's Fuel segment alone. That segment saw its gross profit margin soar from 7.5% in FQ 2019 to 19.9% in the latest quarter, causing its gross income to almost double over the same period. The company's food segments (Grocery & Other Merchandise, and Prepared Food & Fountain), by contrast, experienced modest YoY declines to both gross margins and gross income. The two segments' margins fell from 31.5% and 62.2% to 30.4% and 60.0%, respectively, on a YoY basis. Gross income declined by 2.4% and 12.8% for the respective segments over the same period.

The primary reason for the Fuel segment's strong performance was solid fuel demand and extreme margin expansion. The company's same-store sales of fuel fell by 14.7% YoY, whereas U.S. gasoline demand was 17% lower over the same period. Meanwhile, the fuel margin per gallon increased from $0.19 to $0.41 YoY as fuel prices collapsed. The fuel margin increase per gallon more than offset the negative impact of the reduced sales volume.

The company's food segments experienced a different situation, however. Both G&OM and PF&F experienced YoY same-store sales declines of 1.9% and 13.5%, respectively. Their margins also declined, however: those of the G&OM segment fell from 31.5% to 30.4% while those of the PF&F segment fell from 62.2% to 60% over the period. The PF&F segment's poor performance was particularly unexpected given that Casey's was one of the few businesses that was able to offer prepared food during much of the quarter in many of the states in which it operates.

Ultimately the company's EPS missed only modestly by $0.03 (the revenue result beat the consensus by $50 million). Its share price has declined by 5% since the earnings report's release, though, with SA News attributing the sell-off to the company's low FQ4 consolidated gross margin rate (29%) relative to the consensus (30.9%). The company's subsequent earnings call also made clear just how bad the operating environment had proven to be for the PF&F segment; whereas its same-store sales were up by 5.5% in the first six weeks of FQ4, the last six weeks saw a decline of 30%. Many of the regions in which Casey's operates restricted self-service food, coffee, and fountain offerings under the lockdown orders even as the stores themselves were allowed to remain open. The company took matters a step further by temporarily suspending all of its self-service food and beverage options in the name of customer safety.

Casey's FQ4 earnings were good, then, if not quite as good as the market had expected them to be. Its share price has certainly served as a port of safety for energy investors since early March. What the earnings report also demonstrated, however, is the new risks that the company's investors will face through the rest of 2020.

First, the recovery of fuel demand in the company's FQ1 to date has not achieved the hoped-for V-shape. Gasoline and diesel demand remained 20% and 24% lower, respectively, in the first week of June than at the same point of 2019 (see figure). While the relaxation of the lockdown orders that characterized March, April, and May has caused some recovery of demand, continued travel restrictions, the coronavirus's persistent presence across the U.S., increased telecommuting, and a weakened economy have kept Americans from making a full return to driving.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration [EIA] now expects gasoline demand in Q4 2020 to still be more than 7% lower than in Q4 2019 (see figure). Likewise, the EIA further expects diesel fuel demand to be 9% lower over the same period. Even by Q4 2021, the EIA believes that demand for both fuels will be 3-4% lower than in Q4 2019.

The EIA's estimate assumes that there is no widespread return of this spring's lockdown orders by the end of 2021. That assumption is looking to be increasingly overly-optimistic. While many health experts have warned of a possible "second wave" of COVID-19 infections this coming winter, the surge in new cases and hospitalizations that has occurred in large states such as California, Florida, and Texas since Memorial Day prompted Bloomberg to recently state that the second wave has already arrived in the U.S. Worse, the virus's 2-week incubation period means that the effects of the large protests that have occurred in many cities since Memorial Day, which have been characterized by a lack of social distancing and the widespread deployment of respiratory irritants, have yet to be reflected in the data. While this does not mean that the universal lockdowns will return this summer, heightened public worries about the risk of infection can be expected to keep fuel demand below seasonal levels. Moreover, a stronger presence of the virus during the summer months will make efforts to prevent a major wave this winter that much more difficult.

Casey's therefore finds itself caught between a rock and a hard place. Restaurants are reopening and supermarkets are adjusting to the pandemic, removing the motivation for consumers to shift their food demand to its C-stores. Fuel sales volumes are expected to remain lower-than-normal for at least the next six quarters, hurting the company's long-term same-store fuel sales. The rapid decline of crude extraction and refining levels that has occurred since March has caused gasoline prices to rally strongly since late April, though, which will result in margin compression for fuel retailers. Casey's General Stores was a safe investment while widespread lockdown orders were in effect earlier this year, but I now expect its share price to underperform in the coming quarters for the above reasons.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.