For Q2, we expect SIVR to trade between $15 and $18 per share.

These positive forces include its relatively cheaper price (vs gold), its relatively healthier spec positioning, and its relatively greater exposure to the industrial sector, which should enjoy a rebound as lockdown measures are lifted.

However, we expect SIVR to perform strongly in the coming quarters, due to numerous positive forces for silver.

Given the negative price seasonality in silver prices in June, we would not be surprised should SIVR experience more weakness into the month-end.

SIVR has consolidated recently, reflecting some profit-taking in safe-haven assets like gold and silver.

Investment thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Silver weekly report, in which we wish to deliver our regular thoughts on the silver market through the Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (SIVR).

SIVR has consolidated slightly, reflecting a bout of profit-taking in safe-haven assets like gold and silver because investors become more optimistic about the re-opening of the US economy and are induced to chase risk again. The massive policy support from the Fed, which has resulted in a notable easing of financial conditions, is conducive to the current shift in investor behavior toward a more pro-risk mindset.

Given the negative price seasonality in silver prices in June, we would not be surprised should SIVR experience more weakness in the month-end.

However, we expect SIVR to perform strongly in the coming quarters, considering 1)the fact that it has more catch-up to play to gold after its massive underperformance in Q1, 2)its relatively lighter spec positioning, and 3)its relatively higher exposure to the industrial sector, which could enjoy a rebound due to the lightening of lockdown measures.

We expect SIVR to trade in a $15-$18 per share range in June.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About SIVR

SIVR is an ETF product using a physically backed methodology. This means that SIVR holds physical silver bars in HSBC vaults.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting punished by the contango structure of the Comex silver forward curve (forward>spot), contrary to a futures contract-based methodology.

For long-term investors, SIVR seems better than its competitor SLV, principally because its expense ratio is lower (0.30% for SIVR vs. 0.50% for SLV), which is key to make profit over the long term.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

The speculative community left its net long position in COMEX silver little changed in the week to June 2, according to the CFTC. This comes after three weeks of speculative buying.

We continue to believe that a positive shift in speculative sentiment toward silver has emerged since May.

Given the light spec positioning in the silver futures market, we think that there is plenty of room for additional speculative buying pressure in the months ahead.

While silver's net spec length is at just 22% of OI (vs a historical high of 57% of OI), gold's net spec length is at 46% of OI (vs a historical high of 53% of OI).

The contrast between gold's and silver's spec positioning suggests that silver prices could outperform gold prices in the months ahead, which currently constitutes our best working hypothesis.

Implications for SIVR: An increase in net long speculative positions in COMEX silver would push the COMEX silver price higher, which, in turn, would lift SIVR.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors bought silver at a robust clip of 370 tons in the week to June 5, according to our estimates. This was the 12th straight week of ETF buying.

In contrast, ETF investors stopped their gold purchases last week. This indicates that ETF investor sentiment has become brighter for silver than for gold.

One interpretation could be that investors may prefer to get relatively more exposure to silver than gold because the re-opening of the global economy may boost manufacturing activity, which, in turn, may stimulate silver demand in the industrial sector. As a result, ETF investors buy silver in anticipation of the improvement of its fundamental demand outlook.

ETF investor behavior is consistent with our view that silver prices should outperform gold prices in the months ahead.

Implications for SIVR: Strong investment demand for silver in anticipation of stronger demand from the industrial sector could push the COMEX silver spot price higher in the coming months, thereby exerting upward pressure on SIVR.

Our closing thoughts

The sustained risk rally has put some downward pressure on safe-haven assets like gold and silver over the past week, resulting in some weakness in SIVR.

We have warned that SIVR could come under pressure in June due to the negative seasonal price patterns in silver.

However, we continue to hold that silver should outperform gold in the months ahead because 1) it is still relatively cheaper than gold after its underperformance in Q1, 2) its positioning is relatively healthier, and 3) it has relatively stronger exposure to the industrial sector, which could enjoy a rebound as lockdown measures are progressively being lifted.

We, therefore, prefer silver over gold in the months ahead. For Q2, we expect SIVR to trade in a $15-$18 per share range.

