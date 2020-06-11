Avista should be able to deliver a total return of about 15.4% by the end of 2022.

Investment Thesis

Since we published our first article on Avista (AVA) in August 2019, many things has happened. The company has updated its capital plan to include expenditures in 2023. The pandemic has resulted in the company lowering its 2020 EPS guidance. As the impact of COVID-19 gradually recedes, the company should be able to grow its rate base by 5% - 6% per year and EPS by 4% - 6% per year through 2023 thanks to its 4-year $1.62 billion projects. The company pays a growing 4%-yielding dividend and has the potential to deliver a total return of 15.4% by the end of 2022. This is a good stock to own for investors seeking dividend growth and some capital appreciation.

Recent Developments: Q1 2020 Highlights

Avista finished its Q1 2020 with unimpressive results. The company saw its Q1 2020 EPS declined to $0.72 per share from Q1 2019’s $1.76 per share. The significant decline was due to the one-time termination fee (about $1 per share) paid by Hydro One (OTC:HRNNF) as Hydro One withdrew its acquisition offer in Q1 2019. Even if we exclude the $1 per share benefit from Hydro One in Q1 2019, Avista’s Q1 2020 result still declined by about $0.04 per share. This was primarily due to the impact of Washington regulatory decisions as well as higher operating expenses.

Earnings and Growth Analysis

$1.62 billion of capital projects through 2023

Avista has a four-year capital investment program of about $1.62 billion (or $405 million annually). As can be seen from the chart below, these projects include assets improvement, capacity expansion, and customer related services. Management expects that these projects to help deliver annual rate base growth of 5% to 6% through 2023. It will also help support its long-term EPS growth of 4% to 6% annually.

Participation in Western Energy Imbalance Market will be beneficial in the long-term

Avista announced in its Q4 2019 conference call that it will join the Western Energy Imbalance Market in April 2022. The participation of WEIM will help balance and manage fluctuations in variable generation and load and result in operating efficiency and revenue growth. The cost associated to join the WEIM is expected to be about $25 million and it will take about 3 year to integrate its power generation assets to the market. Therefore, Avista’s decision to join WEIM should be beneficial in the long-term. WEIM should allow Avista to better utilize its power assets and result in higher revenue in the long-term. In fact, management expects about $6 million of annual benefits from participating in the WEIM.

Guidance revised primarily due to COVID-19

Avista has revised its guidance downward due to the outbreak of COVID-19. The company has lowered its projected EPS from $1.95 - $2.15 per share in 2020 to $1.75 - $1.95 per share. This revision is due to the fact of lower electricity demand. The demand impact on natural gas is not material. To provide some quick fact, Avista’s April electricity load declined by 5% year over year primarily due to 12% and 14% decline in commercial and industrial electricity demands respectively but offset by growth of 10% in residential demand. In order to mitigate the headwind caused by COVID-19, the company has implemented a cost-reduction program in order to reduce some operating expenses.

Avista plans to fund its growth projects through a combination of debt and equity issuances

Avista has strong liquidity position with $188 million of available liquidity under its committed $400 million line of credit. As can be seen from the chart below, the company only has about $52 million of debts maturing in 2020. Management expects to issue about $165 million of long-term debt and $70 million of equity in order to maintain its capital structure and support its growth projects.

Valuation Analysis

While 2020 may not be a good year for Avista, we expect that its EPS to normalize in the long-term and meet management’s target of EPS growth of 4% - 6% annually. Therefore, we think its EPS should reach $2 per share in 2021 and $2.09 per share in 2022. We noted that Avista has been trading at an average P/E ratio of about 19.8x in the past 5 -years. Using a slightly conservative P/E ratio of 19.5x, we derive our target price to be C$39.93 per share by the end of 2021 and $41.92 by the end of 2022. Together with its dividend, we have a total return of 7.1% by the end of 2021 and 15.4% by the end of 2022.

2021E 2022E EPS ($) $2.05 $2.15 P/E Ratio 19.5 19.5 Price Target ($) $39.93 $41.92 Dividend ($) $1.68 $1.75 Total Return (%) 7.1% 15.4%

A growing 4%-yielding dividend

Earlier this year, Avista increased its quarterly dividend by 4.5% year over year to $0.405 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of about 4%. The company has consistently increased its dividend in the past and has a sustainable dividend. For reader’s information, Avista targets a payout ratio of about 65% ~ 75% of its EPS. With anticipated EPS growth of about 4% ~ 6% per year in the next few years, we see no reason why its dividend cannot continue to grow.

Risks and Challenges

Avista faces several risks:

(1) Avista faces regulatory risk. A lengthy period of low interest rates could result in lower allowed return on equity.

(2) Adverse weather condition may impact the demand for natural gas and electricity.

(3) Multiple waves of pandemic may cause lower electricity demand in the second half of 2020 and 2021.

Investor Takeaway

We like Avista’s recession resilient regulated utilities business and its $1.62 billion investment projects through 2023. The company should be able to grow its dividend by about 4% ~ 5% annually in the next few years thanks to its capital projects. In fact, we expect a total return of about 15.4% by the end of 2022. Therefore, this is a good stock to consider for investors seeking dividend growth and some capital appreciation.

