This article looks at various types of valuation to help steer clear of some of the bloated REITs.

The REIT recovery has been strong with just about every REIT seeing some pricing upside in recent weeks. For much of the sector the movement is warranted as REITs got overly beaten down, but there are some REITs that are getting a bit overheated. Today, we take a look at the 10 most expensive REITs with respect to:

Cap Rate

NAV

FFO

AFFO

The purpose of this exercise is to get a bit of insight as to what REITs to avoid and perhaps some short opportunities. With each metric there are other factors to consider so simply being among the 10 highest does not necessarily mean overvaluation. We will discuss these factors as we go through.

Cap Rate

As a quick refresher, cap rate for a property is net operating income over price or NOI/price. Cap rates for a REIT are the aggregate property level NOI divided by the enterprise value. As a REIT gets more expensive its enterprise value will go up and its NOI/EV goes down since market price does not impact NOI. Thus, a lower cap rate is more expensive. Think of a cap rate as the NOI yield of a REIT, so in buying $100 worth of an 8% cap rate REIT, one is getting $8 of annual NOI.

Below are the 10 lowest cap rates among REITs (most expensive).

Source: SNL Financial

Most REIT assets trade in the 5% to 9% cap rate range depending on a variety of factors. The higher organic growth in an asset class, the lower the cap rate at which is should trade. The same goes for being low capex. Some of those listed above should trade at low cap rates due to the types of assets they own.

Land has nearly 0 capital requirements and appreciates over time, so Safehold (SAFE) which is a ground-lease REIT and Farmland Partners (FPI) should trade at low cap rates. Industrial real estate and manufactured housing are believed to have high organic growth rates, so Terreno (TRNO), Equity LifeStyle (ELS) and Prologis (PLD) should tend to trade at low cap rates. That said, I am doubtful that the organic growth can be enough to justify cap rates quite this low. The 3.78% cap rate of TRNO would require substantial growth for an extended period of time.

NAV

Once again, it is crucial to recognize what exactly we are looking at when considering a price to NAV.

Net Asset Value is a subjective figure which in the case of the figures below is the consensus of sell-side analysts. They construct the NAV by looking at stabilized NOI and applying a cap rate to it. Thus, 2 companies with the same NOI can have quite different net asset values. Below are the 10 most expensive REITs based on premiums to NAV.

Safehold trades at a whopping 2.3X its NAV and I largely agree with the sell side analysts on this one. SAFE has about $1.2B in assets minus liabilities yet it has a market cap of $3.1B. The difference is not depreciation as these are mostly land assets that don’t depreciate. SAFE bought most of its assets in the past few years and I highly doubt they have tripled in value since going on the balance sheet. Thus, when the market price exploded upward, the stock became extremely overvalued.

Community Healthcare (CHCT) is also overvalued as the market price has risen dramatically after the bulk of its capital was raised.

Source: SNL Financial

Pre IPO shares were issued at $19. Another 7.1mm shares were issued at $9 on the IPO and later there were 2 big issuances at $17.75 and $22.45.

REITs are generally stable investment vehicles. These are not biotechs where the R&D spending can hit a cure for some disease and be worth exponentially more. Real estate assets bought a few years ago are still going to be worth somewhat close to the same as they were then. So I simply do not think CHCY can be worth $41.50 a share when their properties were mostly acquired with equity issued at $17.75 to $23.45 per share. The property values have not doubled in the past 4 years. CHCT is heavily overvalued.

Many of the other names on this list I disagree with.

Medical Properties Trust (MPW) and Omega Healthcare (OHI) are being valued by the analysts at rather high cap rates.

Source: SNL Financial

Further, MPW’s NOI is not being credited for the pipeline of growth and the soon to commence NOI. I find both MPW and OHI to be attractive values.

FFO and AFFO

FFO and AFFO multiples are, in my opinion, the best measures of valuation for most REITs. They answer the question; what am I getting for my investment?

If a REIT trades at 20X FFO, one is getting $5 of annual FFO for each $100 invested. Because it so cleanly generates a cashflow return figure, it allows one to make the judgment call of whether the cashflow is worth the risk. All else being equal, lower multiple is a better valuation. As of 6/8/20 based on Capital IQ consensus estimates for each REIT, the mean and median FFO and AFFO multiples are as follows:

Mean FFO multiple 16.8X

Median FFO multiple 14.7X

Mean AFFO multiple 21.8X

Median AFFO multiple 18.3X

AFFO multiples tend to track a bit higher than FFO multiples because AFFO subtracts recurring capex. One has to be careful with AFFO, however, as many companies sneak stuff in like adding back stock-based compensation.

While the means and medians are in the teens, the variance around it is enormous. There are quite a few REITs that trade in single digit multiples and as you will see below the multiples on expensive REITs can get enormous.

Source: SNL Financial

Apple Hospitality (APLE) serves as a great reminder that FFO and AFFO multiples are a snapshot in time, in this case referring specifically to 2020 estimates. So while APLE has a 95X FFO multiple, it is by no means an expensive REIT. The stock price is down about 20% over the past year and it is generally a low multiple stock.

Source: SNL Financial

It is simply the case that FFO for hotels deteriorated in 2020 due to the economic shutdown. APLE trades at only 9X trailing 12 month FFO - it is just that as FFO approaches zero, the multiple approaches infinity because of how fractions work (P/FFO). Thus, APLE is not an expensive REIT, it is just a troubled REIT. Hotel EBITDA is dangerously low and its recovery will rest in how quickly and to what extent people start traveling again.

More broadly, this example teaches us that in considering FFO multiples we should think about run-rate FFO rather than FFO for a particular period. On this list, most of the companies had fairly stable 2020 FFO and are actually expensive.

TRNO and SAFE are quite pricey on FFO with multiples of 37X and 42X, respectively. Just as the properties did not triple in value since purchase, the FFO generation of the properties did not keep up with the wildly expanding market prices.

There are also a few stocks on here that are expensive for a reason. American Tower (AMT), Equinix (EQIX), and Equity Lifestyle (ELS) all have consistently strong organic growth. In my opinion, the multiples are slightly ambitious for these 3, but I don’t see any opportunity to short given the quality and growth.

Turning to AFFO, we see a few familiar faces.

Safehold, Terreno, and Sun Communities (SUN) all show up from previous lists. Note that SAFE’s FFO multiple was 42X while its AFFO multiple is 95.7X. That is a massive difference and it is largely because AFFO is cash accounting while FFO is GAAP accounting. SAFE does almost 100 year long groundleases with escalators throughout, so the GAAP rent is much higher than the cash rent since GAAP straightlines the entire 100 year period.

I find the AFFO multiple of 95.7X to be the more accurate number because it seems incorrect to me to straightline such a long lease term. If I’m only collecting $5 of rent today I should not book $10 of rent just because in years 50+ of the lease I am scheduled to collect higher rent.

A note on REIT valuation

REIT valuation is nuanced and requires judgment calls. Numbers are useful, but the numbers themselves mean little without understanding. Xenia (XHR) and Apple Hospitality have the most egregiously expensive multiples, but neither is an expensive REIT. Further, one must factor in growth, risk and a whole host of other factors in determining what fair value is for a given REIT.

If a REIT is truly undervalued or overvalued, it will likely find agreement on various kinds of valuation. SAFE, for example, shows up on the top 10 most expensive list in all 4 of these metrics. It is trading at a low cap rate, a large premium to NAV, and extremely high FFO and AFFO multiples. The organic growth rate of its assets is just a small escalator which is simply not enough to justify this kind of valuation.

A couple other REITs also show up across multiple of these lists.

TRNO – low cap rate – high FFO multiple – high AFFO multiple

EQIX - high premium to NAV – High FFO multiple

ELS – low cap rate - high FFO multiple - high AFFO multiple

High valuation is one of the most dangerous characteristics in which to invest. It increases risk as there is more downside in the event something goes wrong and it reduces carrying yield as well as expected return. Be wary of overpriced REITs.

