The largest five individual stock positions are Berkshire Hathaway, Alphabet, Johnson & Johnson, Cisco Systems, and Baidu, and they account for ~57% of the portfolio.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Tweedy, Browne's 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Tweedy, Browne's regulatory 13F Form filed on 05/13/2020. Please visit our Tracking Tweedy, Browne Portfolio series to get an idea of their investment philosophy and our previous update for the fund's moves during Q1 2020.

This quarter, Tweedy, Browne's 13F portfolio value decreased ~22% from $2.77B to $2.15B. The number of holdings increased from 43 to 46. The largest position is Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) at ~15% of the portfolio. The largest five individual stock positions are Berkshire Hathaway, Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Cisco Systems (CSCO), and Baidu (BIDU). Combined, they are at ~57% of the portfolio. 29 of the 43 13F stakes are significantly large (over ~0.5% of the 13F portfolio each) and they are the focus of this article.

Tweedy, Browne has released a number of investment research papers over the years and that is a valuable resource for anyone looking to learn from their value-investing philosophy. Also, Christopher Browne authored the book "The Little Book of Value Investing", a great introduction.

Note: Tweedy, Browne's flagship Tweedy, Browne Global Value Fund (TBGVX) has a global orientation with non-US allocation at ~90% of the portfolio and cash at ~13%. The top five holdings are Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY), Roche Holding (OTCQX:RHHBY), Diageo plc (DEO), Heineken (OTCQX:HKHHF), and Zurich Insurance (OTCQX:ZURVY). Together, they are at ~23% of the fund. Per Q1 2020 commentary, the fund returned -21.37% for Q1 2020 compared to -19.91% for MSCI EAFE. Since inception (1993), annualized returns are at 7.96% compared to 5.37% for MSCI EAFE.

New Stakes:

Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) and Delta Air Lines (DAL): These two are the new positions this quarter. The medium-sized 2.45% ALV position was established at prices between ~$40 and ~$82 and the stock currently trades at $66.51. DAL is a 1.23% of the portfolio stake purchased at prices between ~$21 and ~$62 and it is now at $31.64.

Stake Disposals:

None.

Stake Increases:

Berkshire Hathaway: Berkshire Hathaway is a very long-term stake that has been in the portfolio since before the financial crisis. It is currently their largest position at ~15% of the portfolio. Back in 2009, it was a very small 0.60% of the portfolio position. The bulk of the current stake was purchased in 2010 and 2012 at prices between $65 and $90. Q3 2016 saw a ~42% reduction at prices between $142 and $151 while the pattern reversed next quarter: ~37% increase at prices between $143 and $167. The stock currently trades at ~$192. There was a ~12% selling in Q4 2017 and that was followed with minor trimming over the next three quarters. Q4 2018 saw a ~10% overall increase while the last five quarters have seen only marginal activity.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF): The 2.79% KOF stake saw a ~55% stake increase last quarter at prices between $55 and $62. That was followed with a ~85% increase this quarter at prices between ~$38 and ~$65. The stock currently trades at ~$45. For investors attempting to follow, KOF is a good option to consider for further research.

Fox Corporation (FOX): The FOX stake was a minutely small position established in Q2 2019. Next quarter saw the stake built to a 2.72% portfolio position at prices between $31.50 and $38. There was a ~15% stake increase last quarter and that was followed with a ~72% increase this quarter at prices between ~$20 and ~$38.50. The stock currently trades at $29.73.

Note: Tweedy, Browne's third quarter commentary said that they purchased FOX at a price estimated to be at 8% earnings yield. Also, they mentioned the focus on live programming, profitability of Fox News, and insider buying as attractive attributes.

3M Company (MMM): MMM is a 2.48% long-term stake first purchased in 2008 at low prices. The five quarters through Q2 2017 had seen a combined ~46% reduction at prices between $165 and $213. There was a ~8% selling in Q4 2017 and that was followed with a ~18% reduction next quarter at prices between $215 and $259. The five quarters through Q3 2019 had also seen a ~15% combined selling at prices between $160 and $220. The stock is now at ~$164. This quarter saw a ~12% stake increase.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA): CMCSA is a very long-term stake that has been in the portfolio since before the financial crisis. The stake was reduced by ~11% in Q4 2015 at prices between $28 and $31.50. Q3 2016 saw another ~16% selling at prices between $32.50 and $34. There was a two-thirds reduction in Q4 2017 at prices between $35 and $41. Q4 2018 also saw a ~23% selling at prices between $33 and $39.50. The stock is now at $41.36 and the stake is at 0.76%. This quarter saw a ~5% stake increase.

Note: The prices quoted above are adjusted for the 2-for-1 stock-split in February 2017.

American Express (AXP), U.S. Bancorp (USB), and Union Pacific (UNP): These small positions (less than ~1.5% of the 13F portfolio each) were increased during the quarter.

Stake Decreases:

Alphabet Inc.: GOOG is a top-three ~14% position first purchased in 2012 at much lower prices compared to the current trading price of ~$1,465. Q3 2016 saw a ~9% trimming at prices between $692 and $787. Since then, the activity has been minor.

Johnson & Johnson: JNJ is a large (top three) position in the portfolio at ~11%. It is a long-term stake. The position was built from 400K shares to just over 4.3M shares between 2009 and 2012 at prices between $48 and $72. Since then, the stake had seen minor selling in most quarters. Q4 2016 saw a ~20% reduction at prices between $111 and $120 and that was followed with minor trimming over the last three years. The share count is now at ~1.87M. The stock currently trades at ~$148. Tweedy, Browne is harvesting long-term gains from this position.

Cisco Systems: CSCO position was first purchased in 2011. It is currently their fourth-largest 13F stake at ~10% of the portfolio. The bulk of the position was purchased in 2012 at prices between $15.50 and $21. Q1 2016 saw a ~45% stake increase at prices between $22.50 and $28.50. The stock currently trades at $47.42. The three years through Q1 2019 saw a ~44% reduction at prices between $41 and $54. Next quarter saw another ~25% selling at prices between $51 and $57.50. They are harvesting gains. Last three quarters have also seen minor trimming.

Baidu Inc.: BIDU is a large 6.32% portfolio stake purchased in Q1 2017 at prices between $168 and $186 and the stock is now well below the low end of that range at ~$117. The position was increased by roughly two-thirds in Q2 2019 at prices between $108 and $185. Next quarter saw an about turn: 40% selling at prices between $94 and $119. There was a ~15% stake increase last quarter at prices between $99.50 and $129. This quarter saw similar selling at prices between ~$83 and ~$145. For investors attempting to follow, BIDU is a good option to consider for further research.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK): BK is a large ~6% stake first purchased in 2010 in the mid-20s price range. Q1 2016 saw a ~40% stake increase at prices between $32.50 and $38. There was a ~11% selling in Q3 2016 at prices between $37 and $42. Since then, the activity has been minor. The stock currently trades at ~$40.

AutoZone (AZO): AZO is a ~4% position purchased in Q3 2017 at prices between $493 and $595 and increased by ~75% in Q2 2018 at prices between $596 and $693. The stock currently trades well above those ranges at ~$1,127. Q1 2019 saw a one-third selling at prices between $810 and $1,000 and that was followed with a ~11% trimming next quarter. Tweedy, Browne is harvesting gains. There was minor trimming in the last three quarters.

Wells Fargo (WFC): WFC is a 3.35% of the 13F portfolio position. The initial stake was established in 2010 with the bulk of the current position purchased in 2011 at prices between $25 and $34. Q3 2016 saw a ~12% reduction at prices between $44 and $51 and that was followed with another ~14% selling the following quarter at prices between $43.50 and $57.50. The next two years had also seen minor selling. Q1 2019 saw a ~15% further reduction at prices between $46 and $52. The stock is now at $29.71. There was minor trimming over the last four quarters.

ConocoPhillips (COP): COP was a minutely small position in 2007. The majority of the current 1.6M share stake (2.29% of portfolio) was purchased in 2009 at prices between $22 and $40. The stock currently trades at $45.91. The three quarters through Q3 2016 had seen minor reductions. Q4 2016 saw a ~14% selling at prices between $40.50 and $53. 2017 saw another similar trimming at prices between $43 and $56. There was a ~9% reduction in Q2 2018 and minor trimming in the last seven quarters. Tweedy, Browne is harvesting long-term gains.

Note: The figures quoted above are adjusted for May 1, 2012, COP spinoff of Phillips 66 (PSX) whereby COP shareholders received one share of Phillips 66 for every 2 shares of COP.

Emerson Electric (EMR): EMR is a long-term 1.37% stake. The position was first purchased in 2008 and doubled the following year at a cost-basis in the low-30s. Around 40% of that original position was sold in 2010 in the low-50s price-range. It has since been further reduced. Q4 2016 saw a ~20% selling at prices between $49 and $58 and that was followed with a ~20% reduction in 2017 at prices between $56 and $70. Next year saw another ~35% selling at prices between $55 and $80. The stock currently trades at $65.88. The last five quarters have seen minor trimming.

MRC Global (MRC): The 0.66% MRC stake was purchased in Q3 & Q4 2015 at prices between $11 and $16. Q3 2016 saw a ~22% selling at prices between $12.50 and $16.50 and that was followed with a ~6% trimming in Q1 2017. Q3 2017 saw a ~15% increase at prices between $15.40 and $17.50. Last quarter saw another ~20% selling at prices between $10.80 and $15.15. The stock is now at $6.56. This quarter saw another ~7% trimming.

Goldman Sachs (GS): GS is a small 0.66% of the portfolio stake established in Q4 2018 at prices between $155 and $232. Since then, the activity has been minor. The stock currently trades at ~$214.

Diageo plc, National Western Life (NWLI), Novartis AG (NVS), Phillips 66, Unilever (UN) (UL), and Verizon Communications (VZ): These small positions (less than ~1.5% of the 13F portfolio each) were reduced during the quarter.

Note: Although the 13F position is small, the firm has a large stake in Diageo. The rest of the shares are held in London market which is outside the realm of 13F filings.

Kept Steady:

None.

Other minutely small (less than 0.5% of the 13F portfolio each) positions in the 13F portfolio include Alcon Inc. (ALC), American National Insurance (ANAT), Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT), Baxter International (BAX), Carnival Corp (CCL), CKX Lands (CKX), CNH Industrial (CNHI), GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), HSBC Holdings (HSBC), Halliburton (HAL), Merck & Co. (MRK), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B), Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN), Total SA (TOT), UniFirst Corporation (UNF), and WPP plc (WPP).

Note: GlaxoSmithKline, HSBC, Novartis AG, Royal Dutch Shell, and Total SA are top positions in the firm. Shares in these European businesses are primarily held in their native markets and so are outside the realm of US 13F filings.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Tweedy, Browne's 13F stock holdings in Q1 2020:

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B, GOOGL, GSK, WFC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.