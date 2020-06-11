The odds strongly favor the VIX reversing its current rally with several studies indicating the chances of a 1-month drop in the territory of 70-80%.

Over the past 24 hours, we have seen a strong increase in volatility as the S&P 500 sells off once again. This selloff in the market has resulted in the ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY) rising by over 18% in today's session (at the time of writing) and has erased a few weeks of losses seen in the note. While this pop in volatility has been nice for the VIXY bulls, I believe that in the long-term VIXY remains a losing proposition. Specifically, I believe that this recent surge in volatility represents an excellent time to take profits on any remaining long VIXY positions.

VIX Markets

Today we've seen a very large surge in volatility with the VIX rising by over 20% or 5.6 points. Movements like this are somewhat rare in the relatively short history of the VIX (with only around 345 days in the last 27 years seeing movements of this caliber or more). Fortunately, while events like today are fairly rare, we do have the ability to quantify what has historically followed movements of this caliber.

In the above chart, I have gone back to the 345 days which contain a VIX-rally of 5.6 points or more during a trading day and shown the percentage of the time that the VIX rose over a certain day interval in the future. The data essentially shows that there's about a 70-80% chance that the VIX will drop over the next week and about an 80% chance that the VIX will be lower 1 month from now. In other words, the odds favor more downside after a movement similar to what we've seen today.

Another study which I frequently rely on is the outright level of the VIX graphed in such a way to show the historic odds that the VIX was higher over the next month.

At the time of writing, the VIX is sitting around the vicinity of 33-34. Over the past 27 years, when we've seen the VIX reported in this range, the index tends to fall over the next month about 80% of the time.

And again, we can also look at the relative position of the VIX versus its trailing 1-month high and low to assess future probabilities.

The VIX has just hit a new 1-month (~20 trading day) high. Historically speaking, when this happens, the VIX is lower over the next month about 70% of the time.

We've just visited three separate studies which are all saying basically the same thing:

Similar 1-day moves: VIX drops 80% of the time over the next month

Similar VIX levels: VIX drops 75-80% of the time over the next month

VIX hits fresh 1-month highs: VIX drops 70% of the time over the next month

The odds are pretty strongly stacked against continued upwards momentum. The case could be made that we are going to see the S&P 500 continue to selloff based on the spreading economic collapse from the coronavirus. And given that there's a correlation between changes in the S&P 500 and the VIX, this would indeed likely push VIXY higher in the short-term.

Ultimately however, I believe that even if the S&P 500 does continue to selloff for a month and in the process truly be a "this time is different" situation which overrides the strong directional probabilities seen in our prior studies, I still and quite bearish VIXY due to its methodology.

VIXY's Methodology

If you've been following VIXY for some time, then you're likely aware that there's a problem: over lengthy periods of time, it just keeps dropping. If you're familiar with VIXY's methodology however, this likely isn't much of a surprise. For example, here is the 10-year return of the methodology which VIXY seeks to directly replicate through its VIX futures holdings.

You are reading this correctly. VIXY is seeking to replicate an index which drops at an annualized rate of about half per year. In other words, if you invest in VIXY, the longer you hold the ETF, the greater the chances that you will never recover your initial investment.

I have covered this in depth in my recent articles, so I won't hammer the point too hard here. But this continuous losing streak is a very really problem that a good percentage of traders and investors in volatility ETPs aren't aware of. For example, when I first encountered volatility ETPs several years ago, I didn't believe the data presented in the chart above - in fact, I thought that I was seeing an error in my charting platform. After all, there's no way that investors would continue to park hundreds of millions of dollars in a family of volatility ETPs which shred 50% or more of value per year…right?

The value-shredding problem is called "roll yield" and it is exactly why VIXY makes for a very poor long-term investment and exactly why I suggest that investors take their profits and walk away from the note. Here is the entire problem of roll yield contained in a single chart.

This chart is the average difference between the first and second month futures contract and the spot level of the VIX segregated by the day number in a trading month. This is an average of the past 10 years of data.

What this chart basically shows is this:

On average, VIX futures are priced above the spot level of the VIX

On average, during the month, VIX futures price to reduce this differential between spot and futures

It's that simple. VIXY is holding the front month futures contract at the start of the month and ends the month holding the second month futures contract. Each day it shifts a percentage of holdings from the front month futures contract to the second month futures contract so that when the first contract expires, it will be 100% in the second month contract.

Since VIXY is holding futures which are shrinking in value in relation to the spot level of the VIX, it is almost always losing value on a relative basis to the VIX. This small erosion in value is hard to notice in that the VIX is a volatile index and these slight adjustments can be masked by the noise.

How it works in practice is that if you compare the difference in performance between the VIX and VIXY, you'll notice a slight difference in the returns where the VIX will be up 5% during the day and VIXY will only be up 4.75% or so during the day. For day traders, this difference probably doesn't matter that much.

But if the longer you hold, the more noticeable it becomes. For example, here is the difference in performance between the VIX itself and the index VIXY follows using the past 10 years of data.

This chart shows a very clear trend in that the longer you hold VIXY, the greater your underperformance of the VIX. And since the VIX basically goes nowhere through time (with 80% of all data points staying under 20 or so), this underperformance translates into real and consistent losses for VIXY holders.

We have covered a lot of studies with thousands of calculations going on behind the scenes, but the underlying message is pretty clear. The odds strongly favor the VIX reverting this movement and even if we do continue to see the S&P 500 sell off, the long-term odds are strongly stacked against the ETP. For that reason, I suggest taking profits on any remaining VIXY long positions.

Conclusion

