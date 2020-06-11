I compare and contrast Wayfair and Bed Bath & Beyond showing just how cheap Bed Bath is in comparison.

Investment Thesis

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) trades in the bargain basement. There are plenty of reasons that justify this valuation, such as its continuous decline in comp sales.

However, with the correct team, CEO Mark Tritton could pivot this furniture retailer to be relevant online as well as offline and stabilize its top line.

I show that there is a significant discrepancy between Wayfair's (W) valuation and Bed Bath's.

Ultimately, investors would do very well to watch this stock, and any insights into a successful online pivot during the upcoming earnings call in July, and shareholders may be rewarded here.

The Market Looks For Direction

One moment the market is doom and gloomy, the next euphoric, and then repeat. Since late February, the market has been swinging wildly, enough to warrant another look at Bed Bath. Having recently looked over Wayfair, I note that its recent earnings call discussed how sales have been up 90% year-over-year since its quarter ended (March 31) through to very early May.

Having said that, as I noted in that article, Wayfair's revenue growth rates have been steadily decelerating:

So I decided to take a renewed look at Bed Bath, particularly given that it trades at such a large and chronic discount to Wayfair. Are there reasons for this disconnect? Between boring, brick and mortar, furniture sales, and cool, online, furniture sales? And if there are no reasons for this disconnect, will the disconnect reverse?

Many Questions Remain At Bed Bath

Investors have long ago braced themselves for the horrific Q2 2020 report. If there was ever a chance to go full throttle and do a large water bath accounting, this will be an opportunity like no other.

Indeed, investors are clearly willing to look beyond this quarter, as we have seen all stocks rally since the lows in March.

But let's take a step back and discuss the underlying facts:

The long-term underlying trend of negative comps have been in place long before COVID-19. Remember, Bed Bath is yet to report its fiscal Q1 2020 results, which will come out on the 8th of July after hours. However, during the whole of 2019, the economy was strong, yet Bed Bath was reporting horrible single-digit declines.

So after Q2 2020, is there still something worth watching here?

A Full New Team

Readers may remember that when CEO Mark Tritton took the reins of Bed Bath, at the peak of the holiday season in fiscal 2019, he totally cleaned house. He went 'left swipe' on everyone and only CFO Robyn D'Elia survived.

Well, that was until recently when Gustavo Arnal was brought on as the new CFO. Previously, Arnal had been CFO of direct-selling Avon, before it got acquired at a nice premium by Natura (NTCO).

With Triton and Arnal both leading Bed Bath, together with the COVID-19 environment, I believe that Bed Bath has a once in a lifetime opportunity to turn a new leaf. But will the market see it the same way?

Shorts Are Still In Control

The latest figures point to Bed Bath's stock being shorted around 62% of its float. I can't see how a short thesis here could be compelling.

If anything most of the bad news is now out already. At a $1 billion market cap, the risk-reward here appears to be negatively skewed.

It's not that short investors are betting on Bed Bath as a fraud going to $0. In the best-case scenario, Bed Bath could return to the lows it set back March, so there's possibly a 30% downside as the share price retraces lower. Hardly enough to build a compelling short thesis here.

So What Options Are Left?

In the past, Bed Bath's leases would have strangled its profitability. But nowadays, with the high street empty as many stores go digital-only, I wonder if there will be any wiggle room here to bring down leasing costs?

Separately, Bed Bath had many non-recurring events during Q4 2020 which bolstered its operating cash flows. I have addressed this previously already. Essentially, approximately $500 million in inventory liquidation, $27 million in cash that was added back from the loss on sale-leaseback transaction that improved its cash flow from operation. Otherwise, fiscal 2019 would have been even worse.

Accordingly, despite finishing the year with $1.4 billion in cash, Bed Bath has subsequent to its fiscal year-end drawn down on $236 million of its credit facility. Realistically, there is no way to ascertain the level of cash burn Bed Bath has had to endure during its fiscal 2021, particularly with most (if not all) its shop doors closed.

Accordingly, I believe that the writing is now is on the wall. Bed Bath needs to have a very strong and compelling online, direct-to-consumer strategy if it wishes to remain relevant in the years ahead.

Valuation - Cheap Absolutely And In Comparision With Wayfair

Wayfair's long-term target is to have its gross margins reaching 25%-27%. In comparison, during Bed Bath's atrocious fiscal 2019 results, its gross was approximately 32% - the lowest point in decades.

In other words, Bed Bath at its worst is still better than Wayfair's best-case long-term target.

Meanwhile at the EBITDA level, presently, Wayfair is unprofitable. However, Wayfair is aiming to one day have 8%-10% EBITDA margins. On the other hand, Bed Bath right now is already making approximately 7% EBITDA margins.

Consequently, I demonstrate how Wayfair's ambitions are Bed Bath's reality.

Indeed, for all intents, both companies have largely the same amount of revenue (for our purposes). However, Wayfair is valued at 1.8 times trailing sales, while Bed Bath is worth just 0.1 times trailing sales.

The Bottom Line

On balance, Bed Bath & Beyond certainly has numerous problems. However, I make the argument that I believe that its valuation already factors in a significant amount of pessimism.

If Bed Bath is able to come out in July, when it reports its Q1 2020 results with a clear strategy of how it will revamp its online strategy, this investment opportunity could be well worth considering.



