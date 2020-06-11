TPI Composites turned in a solid set of 1Q20 results despite COVID-19 impacts, and the company has done a good job of maintaining productivity despite the impacts.

This is a Z4 Research Post Quarter Quick Story Update

In May, TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) exceeded 1Q20 Street expectations despite modest impacts from COVID-19-related plant closures. While revenue and EBITDA came in ahead of expectations, they were impacted to the tune of $38 mm and $11 mm respectively.

Note that full-year guidance, like many in the wind space, was previously withdrawn in April due to less than desirable visibility related to COVID-19 which has impacted production rates, primarily in China and Mexico, and to a lesser extent in Turkey, India, and Iowa. China is back online after the COVID-19 extended Chinese New Year, and management commented that production from China is likely to exceed original guidance due to plans to delay line transitions. We note that on the 4Q20 call in late February, the company indicated that it would work catch up by operating at higher average capacities via pushed vacation schedules and through agreements with turbine OEMs to stretch production runs between line transitions. We would also expect this last item to result in significantly reduced line transition costs. Our expectation is that Mexico is now largely ramped back up as well.

Wind Macro: Outlook remains strong

Through the 1Q20 report, TPIC had seen NO cancelled orders and NO material change in wind blade demand for 2020 and 2021. Management has been careful to reiterate that the risks from COVID-19 remain in place including potential production delays (possibly supply chain-related), project execution delays, and wind project auction delays.

The Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) 2020 outlook for global onshore wind installs was revised lower by 9 GW to 60 GW, which would still be a record, due to COVID-19. However, the BNEF 2021 forecast was commensurately boosted by 11 GW to 73 GW and the group upped their forecast for 2022 and 2023 by 5% and 7% respectively. The wind industry remains strong.

Transportation: With the first quarter update, TPI announced a transportation segment order for composite parts from a new passenger battery electric vehicle customer.

Transportation revenues have been small and not really growthy and were just 2% of 1Q20 and 1Q19 revenues. Until now, efforts have been focused on the electric bus market.

This new line will be dedicated to a single as of yet unnamed customer and will be for an at-this-time-unguided amount of revenue. We note that prior non-blade revenue which includes transportation, precision molding and assembly, and other revenues was guided to a range of $75-100 mm for 2020. We're not going to speculate on who they will be making components for at this point though currently private player and start-up Lordstown Motors would make some sense.

They expect to announce a production agreement for this automated line based in Rhode Island later this year. Our sense is that the announcement of production (body or structural composite components for a new Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) line) will draw more attention to the name, especially given the recent moves by Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) and the apparent sentiment impact that has had on some related to the space names like fuel cell maker Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) who is getting into cargo fuel cell business.

Weight in BEVs and Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles is key but weight reduction without strength is unacceptable. TPIC is a leader in high strength composite materials and we see them as a natural fit for the auto parts and shells industry as the transition to BEVs and HFCVs (cars, last and middle mile cargo vans, and class 8 trucks) accelerates.

Long-term guidance remains intact at: $2.0 B in annual wind segment sales by 2024. $0.5 B in annual transportation segment sales by 2024.



Nutshell: We see the name as dealing with COVID-19 quite well. We see the potential for the name to reissue guidance at earliest in July and at the latest with the 3Q report. The name will gain increasing investor visibility as transportation becomes "real" to the market later this year and we see the potential for a move on the upper $20s by later 2020. As of last night's close, TPIC is our largest position.

