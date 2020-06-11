With Luckin Coffee well and alive (and its expansion plans are supposedly still uninterrupted), are Starbucks shareholders celebrating its downfall too early?

Could Starbucks achieve the same pace of recovery elsewhere in the world, given the contrasting attitude towards "work-from-home" between China and the western world?

How much of the missed sales from those "third place" customers could be offset by "pickup" and delivery orders?

However, I have three doubts that made me wonder if the 10 percent share price drop year-to-date suffered by Starbucks has reflected the challenges, some of them due to structural changes.

Consumerism in China is well and alive. The Chinese also continue to clamor for international brands and are still likely to go for their Starbucks coffee.

Several unjustified drivers are seemingly keeping the share price of Starbucks (SBUX) relatively buoyant. There could be a sell-off in its shares when investors admit their confidence in the beverage giant is misplaced.

I frequently write on Chinese internet stocks and contribute regularly to Seeking Alpha's Chinese Internet Weekly column. Readers of my prior articles would recognize my optimistic view of the Chinese economy even when the path to recovery from the deleterious effect of the COVID-19 pandemic was far from obvious.

Big data from the internet giants like Alibaba Group (BABA), and Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY)(OTCPK:TCTZF), as well as e-commerce players JD.com (JD) and Pinduoduo (PDD), have since validated the resilience of the Chinese consumers. For the first day of the mid-year shopping extravaganza, JD.com revealed that the sale of the premium Chinese liquor Moutai was an incredulous 118 times higher than the same period last year.

It is not so much due to pent-up demand or that the Chinese are drowning their sorrows. JD.com reckoned that the spike was mainly attributable to shoppers buying items that were proven to be excellent preservation of value like gold and houses.

Other than that, consumerism in China is well and alive. The Chinese also continue to clamor for international brands. On JD.com, the transaction volume of Apple (AAPL) products in the first hour on June 1 was thrice that of the same period last year. The sales of international watch brands grew more than 50 percent year-on-year. L’Oréal, Lancôme, P&G's (PG) SK-II were the top-selling cosmetic brands.

That is to say, even if the common sense understanding that Chinese consumers are (or would be) facing some sort of belt-tightening due to the fallout from the slower economic growth following the pandemic measures is correct, they are still likely to go for their Starbucks coffee, especially if they are already a regular. So far, so good.

However, I have three doubts that made me wonder if the 10 percent share price drop year-to-date suffered by Starbucks has reflected the challenges, some of them due to structural changes rather than something ephemeral.

The doubts are:

how much of the missed sales from those "third place" customers could be offset by "pickup" and delivery orders? while the company is projecting comparable sales in China to trend towards "roughly flat by the end of Q4", I wonder if Starbucks could achieve the same progress elsewhere in the world, given the contrasting attitude towards "work-from-home" between China and the western world. with Luckin Coffee (LK) well and alive (and its expansion plans are supposedly still uninterrupted), are Starbucks shareholders celebrating too early?

I will elaborate in the subsequent sections.

Could missed sales from those "third place" customers be offset by "pickup" and delivery orders?

China has long been labeled as a nation of tea-drinkers than coffee lovers. Nevertheless, it bears noting that "the third place", the phrase coined by the beverage giant years ago to describe the concept of consumers having somewhere to spend the time that isn't home or work, is perhaps nowhere more applicable than China.

This is because customers who may not appreciate the quality of coffee at Starbucks, or like coffee at all, could still choose to have their cuppa in its outlets due to the statement of prestige and affluence. This phenomenon has been well documented over the years. Thus, to conclude that the practice of social distancing limiting the seating capacity at certain outlets would have little or no impact after "things normalized" seems rather disingenuous.

Sure, the acceleration of the rollout of its "pickup" store concept as guided in its SEC filing on Wednesday and the delivery orders could ameliorate the missed sales from those "third place" customers. The billion-dollar question is, how much of the missed sales could these alternatives offset the latter?

My opinion is that a substantial chunk could be eliminated as long as the social distancing is in place whether mandatorily by law or self-imposed by hygiene-conscious customers. I found it baffling that the executives could tout the "third place" story as a key value proposition of Starbucks pre-COVID-19 and insisted that the concept "isn't going away" but avoided providing a convincing justification.

It's as though when it isn't convenient for the company to market its once-brilliant selling point, which was previously repeated ad nauseam, the executives just decide to play it down as much as possible. However, problems won't go away because we don't talk about them.

Starbucks is guiding the comparable sales in China to trend towards "roughly flat by the end of Q4". This sounds comforting but should shareholders be satisfied with flat revenues when they are paying a P/E ratio of 58 times on a forward basis?

Shareholders should also bear in mind that before the devastating, behavioral-changing COVID-19 pandemic struck Earth, Starbucks was already struggling to achieve decent operating income growth. Its three-year compound annual growth rate ('CAGR') on a trailing-twelve-month basis is -2.62 percent.

Its EPS 3Y CAGR is a respectable 11.72 percent but that's largely due to the share buybacks conducted in the past years. Starbucks saw its outstanding average diluted shares fell from around 1.5 billion at the end of 2015 to 1.2 billion by the end of Q1 2020.

Loyal shareholders probably aren't shaken by these circumstances but lest you forget, I have other concerns as mentioned earlier.

"Work-from-home" concept is popular in the U.S. but less accepted in China

On April 28, 2020, during the Q1 2020 earnings conference call, Kevin Johnson, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Starbucks, said: "Today, continued recovery in China strengthens our belief that these impacts are temporary." This seems to suggest that he had assumed the pace of recovery in China to mean the same could happen in other parts of the world. I beg to differ and there are two factors to take into consideration.

First, I would caution anyone thinking since the much-feared second wave has not happened in China, it probably won't happen anywhere else. This is because the Chinese seem to have taken virus protection more seriously than most other countries.

Following the lockdown in Wuhan, the Chinese quickly understood the gravity of the situation and took the necessary precaution, including the use of face masks. Those without the proper gears took the effort to improvise (see the photograph as follows). That was before China and the world was aware of the COVID-19 statistics that we are now seeing.

Source: Yahoo News

As businesses were restarting, the government demanded that the companies provide workers with the necessary protective gear. The following photograph shows a Chinese worker at an information desk at Beijing Capital Airport taking no chance.

Source: AFP / Nicolas Asfouri

When schools reopened in China after a long hiatus, teachers weren't taking any chances either. Besides the expected temperature taking, they made the students wear "hats" with meter-long contraptions to help with social distancing.

Source: Twitter

I don't see the same level of precaution undertaken in the U.S. or Europe, where the main markets of Starbucks are situated. This makes me wonder if Kevin Johnson had over-confidently assumed a rosy post-lockdown recovery will happen in the rest of the world as China had experienced.

Second, off the top of one's head, we know there are already several U.S. corporations announcing the flexibility for their employees to work from home even when the government-imposed lockdowns are lifted. For instance, Facebook (FB) announced in May that it would allow its employees to work from home permanently, after Twitter's (TWTR) move to allow its employees to work from home 'forever'.

Other major employers including Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), and Google (GOOGL)(GOOG) have extended their work-from-home options. On the contrary, we have not heard about major Chinese firms offering their employees the option of longer-term remote working and I don't think any company even bothered to contemplate a permanent arrangement.

Local write-ups (content in Chinese) suggest that managers aren't able to shake off their perennial concern on whether their subordinates are skiving if their eyeballs are not on them, an issue made worse during the work-from-home period.

How is this related to Starbucks? Well, we know many Starbucks stores are situated within office buildings or near office complexes. If workers are not returning fully to the same premises, inevitably, the footfall at Starbucks would see a corresponding long-term decline.

Since the "work-from-home" phenomenon is not catching up in China, the Starbucks stores in the country would not be as affected. On the other hand, this means we probably should not take the pace of recovery in the comparable sales in China to model the rest of the world. We have to temper the optimism accordingly to factor the different circumstances in other countries.

Luckin Coffee is well and alive

The argument that as Luckin Coffee retreats, Starbucks could secure better rental terms would need to wait. According to Bloomberg, Luckin Coffee, the scandal-ridden domestic beverage chain, is opening stores "at a breakneck pace in China", even as it remains embroiled with a potential delisting and unfilled executive positions.

Furthermore, Luckin Coffee has seen a spike in users, as coffee drinkers rush to utilize their "free cups" coupons for fear that those would become invalid should the company folds. There's only so much coffee one could drink. If one has drunk a cup from Luckin Coffee, it means one less potential sale for Starbucks. Thus, shareholders who cheered the downfall of Starbuck's rival in China might be popping the champagne too early.

Finally, I recalled before the collapse of Luckin Coffee's share price, there were discussions that Starbucks was considered "cheap" relative to the former's multiples. As it has become clear that Luckin Coffee's financial numbers cannot be relied upon, this argument has become invalid as well.

Risk factors

Although I have listed several areas of concern, if the market liquidity remains ample, the stock markets could continue its good run upwards, lifting even big caps like Starbucks, regardless of its fundamentals.

If there are indeed no second wave and workers resume the lifestyle before COVID-19 struck, Starbucks could see a strong recovery in comparable sales.

Conclusion

To round up, I would like to show the consensus revenue and EPS estimates of Starbucks. Looking at the six-month trend, i.e. comparing the current estimates against those made in December, it's apparent that analysts have revised their forecasts downwards.

The revenue estimates for the fiscal period ending September 2021 to September 2023 are down 8-9 percent compared to six months ago, while the EPS estimates are lower by 16-20 percent. Now, with the share price down only 10 percent YTD as shown in the chart above, it beggars the question if shareholders have factored in the possibility that "business-not-as-usual" could mean normalized earnings might take longer than a year to happen.

Source: Seeking Alpha Premium

Shareholders might want to ask themselves if they are staying vested in Starbucks because they are hoping the situation would improve or they are confident of the mitigation plans undertaken by the coffee chain. Hope is not an investment strategy.

