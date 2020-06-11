Because of the extra equity from the rescue package and reduced earnings potential I think the stock is a sell.

While Lufthansa was very profitable during the last 10 years, earnings potential has been reduced much because of the coronavirus.

Global Deep Value Stocks is a long only newsletter. I do not discuss ideas like this one at Global Deep Value Stocks.

In May Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCQX:DLAKY) agreed to a rescue package to keep the company alive in these difficult times. In the beginning of June the company reported its results over the first quarter of 2020. In this article I discuss what losses can roughly be expected in the second quarter of 2020 and what the rescue package means for investors.

Guidance

During the first quarter of 2020 Deutsche Lufthansa lost €2.1 billion including €1.2 billion earnings before tax and interest ("EBIT"), with only 2 weeks being much affected by coronavirus restrictions. After that almost all planes stayed on the ground in April and May. In June the company expects to use 15% of the capacity again. The company expects this will gradually increase to 30% by the end of September.

Moreover, the company expects cash burn of €800 million per month during the coronavirus crisis. While the company did not specify how cash burn will develop, I assume this means Deutsche Lufthansa will burn at least €2.4 billion until the beginning of July. We do not know how much the company will burn in the third quarter but the company said it expects to use about 40% of its pre-coronavirus capacity during Autumn. So, it is reasonable to assume it will be 30% or less during Summer.

Furthermore, in 2021, the company expects to keep 39% of its planes on the ground and 26% in 2022. If these expectations turn into reality, the company might not be profitable in 2021 and 2022.

Estimated losses

For me there is too much uncertainty to estimate losses over the third and fourth quarters. But I will give a rough idea of the loss over the second quarter of 2020.

In the first quarter the loss was already €1.2 billion, including tax and interest but excluding €1.0 billion of losses from "other financial items". Based on the disclosed cash burn of €800 million per month, I estimate a loss of at least €3.4 billion over the second quarter. This is about €1 billion more than the disclosed cash burn allowing for extra losses from depreciation and impairments and losses financed with increased accruals.

Rescue package

To mitigate this recession the German government bought new shares for €300 million at €2.56 per share. This is way below the current share price of about €10.4 but not far from tangible book value per common share. Apparently, the German governance did not want to pay for intangible assets such as landing rights.

Furthermore, the company will get €5.7 billion for "silent participations". In fact, these instruments are similar to what others call cumulative preferred shares, although in a mix with debt. In the quarterly report, the company says the equity component of these participations will be €4.7 billion.

Here is the relevant section in the quarterly report:

The WSF will make silent participations of up to EUR 5.7bn in total in the assets of Deutsche Lufthansa AG; of this amount, approximately EUR 4.7bn is classified as equity in accordance with the provisions of the German Commercial Code (HGB) and IFRS; in this amount, the silent participation is unlimited in time and can be terminated by the Company on a quarterly basis in whole or in part; in accordance with the agreed concept, the remuneration on the silent participations is 4% for the years 2020 and 2021, and rises in the following years up to 9.5% in 2027.

If the company does not pay the "remuneration" (I would call it preferred dividend) a part of the participations can be converted up to 10% extra common shares for 5.25% less than the market price.

Apart from new equity, the company also gets a credit facility of €3.0 billion for its German operations. Furthermore, the company takes €1.4 billion of extra debt to finance losses at its Swiss operations. This 5-year loan is 85% guaranteed by the Swiss government and secured by shares in the 2 Swiss airlines the company owns. So, Deutsche Lufthansa has pledged the shares in its 2 Swiss airlines. Furthermore, the company is negotiating with Belgian and Austrian governments to finance losses at Belgian and Austrian subsidiaries.

So, for now in total we have €0.3 billion of extra equity in common shares, €4.7 billion of extra equity similar to preferred stock and €5.4 billion of extra debt.

Balance sheet

To get a better idea of the consequences of cash burn and losses and new equity infusions, we have to look at the balance sheet. Using the facts and assumptions above, I made a table with key balance sheet data at 31 March 2020, at 30 June 2020 before the equity and debt infusion and at 30 June 2020 after the equity and debt infusions. The numbers are in billions of euros, except for per share data.

In billion € 31 March 2020 30 June 2020 before extra debt and equity 30 June 2020 after extra debt and equity Tangible Assets 41.6 38.2 48.6 Tangible Book 5.6 2.2 7.2 Tan Assets / Tan Book 7.4 17.4 6.8 Tan book / common share (€) 11.7 2.51 2.61 Current debt 3.1 3.1 3.1 Non-current debt 8.4 8.4 13.8 Cash and short term investments 5.1 2.7 13.1

After looking at this table, I think the rescue package has fixed any short-term liquidity issues. However, the company stays roughly as leveraged as it was before the coronavirus and there are more losses to come, after the second quarter.

What structurally may have changed is business travelling. During the lockdowns companies have learned many meetings can be replaced with video-conferences. So I expect airlines to sell fewer business class tickets. But business class tickets have much higher profit margins. Therefore, I think structurally reduced business traveling has reduced profitability of most airlines, including Deutsche Lufthansa.

Since leverage cannot be infinitely stretched investors face the risk of another equity infusion. Actually, I expect such an equity infusion before the end of this year, even without a second lockdown.

Valuation

During the last 10 years, the company generated about €13 billion of earnings before interest and tax. On average that is about €1.3 billion per year. Currently, the enterprise value is about €14.5 billion so based on this average EBIT the EV/EBIT multiple is about 11.2. Even in the current stock market that is not cheap.

But management is pretty clear in its projections. During the next 2-3 years, a substantial part of the fleet will stay on the ground. In addition, the company has to give up some slots to be eligible for the rescue package. With fewer flights and less business travel, it cannot be as profitable as it used to be.

Currently, the share price is about €10.4, which corresponds to a very generous valuation of about 4 times estimated book value. It is also way higher than the €2.56 per share the German government paid. This discount of more than 75% suggests shares of Deutsche Lufthansa are way overvalued.

Bottom line

I think shares of Deutsche Lufthansa are way overvalued both in terms of P/B and earnings potential. Therefore, I think the stock is a sell.

A catalyst for the stock price to decrease is the publication of the results over the second quarter. These results will contain the new balance sheet including the new equity and extra debt. I suppose more investors will do their calculations for the enterprise value and EBIT. An enterprise value of about €10-11 billion better reflects the reduced earnings potential. That corresponds with a stock price of about €5 with the shares still at twice tangible book.

Take a free trial to my newsletter Global Deep Value Stocks on Seeking Alpha. High returns through small positions in stocks with favorable statistical properties.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Global Deep Value Stocks is a long only newsletter. I do not discuss stocks like Air France-KLM in Global Deep Value Stocks.