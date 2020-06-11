Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) CEO Joe Papa Presents at Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference Call (Transcript)
Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)
Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference
June 10, 2020 03:50 PM ET
Company Participants
Joe Papa - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Joe Gordon - President and Co-Head of Bausch + Lomb International
Art Shannon - SVP, Head of Investor Relations and Global Communications
Conference Call Participants
Terence Flynn - Goldman Sachs
Presentation
Terence Flynn
Good afternoon, everybody. I'm Terence Flynn, the Biopharma Analyst at Goldman Sachs. This afternoon, we're very pleased to host Bausch Health Companies. Today, joining us from the Company, we have Joe Papa, Chairman and CEO; Joe Gordon, who is President and Co-Head of Bausch + Lomb International; Art Shannon, who's Senior Vice President and Head of Investor Relations and