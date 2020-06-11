New Gold (NGD) has recently announced that it decided to sell the Blackwater Project to Artemis Gold. In addition, the company announced a sale of $400 million 7.50% senior notes due 2027 which will be used to fund the redemption of outstanding 6.25% senior notes due 2022. The sale of the Blackwater Project was thoroughly addressed in an article by fellow contributor Peter Arendas while I want to focus on the bigger picture.

Now that we have the benefit of hindsight, it is clear that New Gold's management has been focused on two main goals for the past few years - the turnaround at the Rainy River mine and the avoidance of bankruptcy in case of additional problems with Rainy River.

In 2019, the company implemented a hedging program which is going to cost it dearly in 2020 as the main goal of this program was to protect the company's cash flows from gold prices below $1,300 per ounce. At the beginning of 2020, New Gold announced new life of mine plans for Rainy River and New Afton which indicated that Rainy River will have one more year of high costs. Then, New Gold announced a sale of the 46.0% cash flow interest in New Afton mine for $300 million. Now, these steps are complemented by the sale of Blackwater Project and the offering of new notes.

In my opinion, all actions by New Gold's management are very logical if we assume that the first target of the management team was to prevent the worst outcome for shareholders. While the hedging program is unfortunate, New Gold believes that the turnaround at Rainy River will be completed by 2021 and the company will be focused on free cash flow generation.

I believe that the sale of Blackwater will not hurt the perspectives of New Gold shares since the company did not have the money to fund the project and its first goal was to deal with debt. New Gold finished the first quarter with $400 million of cash on the balance sheet and $750 million of long-term debt. Interestingly, New Gold decided to push maturities to 2027 rather than use the cash on hand and the proceeds from the sale of Blackwater to get rid of the 2022 debt and reduce its indebtedness to $350 million. Potentially, the company will need the funds for an acquisition of a smaller project than Blackwater - at least, this looks like a logical explanation to me. There's really no sense in carrying significant amounts of cash on the balance sheet at times of high gold prices and low interest rates.

I'd note that the interest rate on 2027 notes is somewhat disappointing given the current gold price environment and the interest rate environment. Nevertheless, the new financial setup looks more favorable for New Gold. The company has two producing mines, $750 million of debt with the nearest bond maturity in 2025, and about $500 million of cash (C$50 million will be payable twelve months following closing of the Blackwater deal).

The impact of this transformation should be positive for New Gold shares since the management team has eliminated the bankruptcy risk and the only major risk left is the operating risk at Rainy River (New Afton is a proven mine).

Will this be enough to take New Gold shares above $1.50? Some additional gold price upside may make it happen despite the fact that New Gold's cash flows will be under pressure from unfortunate hedges in 2020. The market is forward-looking, and some investors may start preparing themselves for 2021. The key task for New Gold now is to avoid problems at Rainy River while potentially looking where to park excessive cash.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.