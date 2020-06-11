QH has grown quickly and is approaching operational and free cash flow breakeven.

The firm provides staffing for delivery services to major companies in China.

Quhuo intends to raise $35 million in a U.S. IPO.

Quhuo Limited (QH) has filed to raise $35 million in an IPO of its ADSs representing underlying Class A shares, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm operates as a workforce staffing solutions company to Ecommerce and on-demand companies in China.

QH has grown strongly and is approaching operating breakeven, although the financial information is stale.

I hope to see updated financials along with the firm’s proposed pricing and valuation assumptions.

Company & Technology

Beijing, China-based Quhuo was founded to provide staffing services to fast-growing companies in on-demand sectors within China.

Management is headed by founder, Chairman and CEO Mr. Leslie Yu, who has been with the firm since and was previously general manager of SHanghai Origin Myway International Logistics and a senior business manager at DHL Supply Chain [China] Co.

Below is a brief overview video of China's delivery industry by a video funded by the Chinese government:

Source: CGTN

Quhuo’s partners or major customers include:

Meituan

Ele.me

KFC

The company’s primary offerings include:

Food delivery

Ride hailing

Housekeeping

Bike sharing

Quhuo has received at least $148.1 million from investors including Quhuo Holdings, Baidu Online (BIDU), SBCVC, and ClearVue YummyExpress.

Customer/User Acquisition

The firm obtains customers via a direct sales force that seeks relationships with large and medium sized firms.

QH has a nationwide footprint in 73 cities among 26 provinces including top tier provinces and lower-tier cities.For the three months ended December 31, 2019, the company had more than 40,800 on-demand, active workers.

G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been dropping as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

General & Administrative Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 2019 7.8% 2018 11.0%

Source: Company registration statement

Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report, the global market for employment services is expected to reach over $659 billion by the year 2025.

China is expected to grow at '5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$47.4 billion in terms of addressable opportunity.'

The main drivers for this expected growth are a steady shift towards a 'gig economy,' continued demand increase by consumers in an increasingly urban environment as populations shift from rural to urban centers, and increased digitization.

Management says the industry remains highly fragmented within each industry vertical and existing service suppliers have limited operational experience or smaller geographical coverage.

Financial Performance

Quhuo’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharply growing topline revenue

Increased gross profit but lower gross margin

Operating losses but operating margin approaching breakeven

Uneven but positive cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 2019 $ 295,296,000 36.2% 2018 $ 216,834,559 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior 2019 $ 23,310,000 35.9% 2018 $ 17,152,647 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin 2019 7.89% 2018 7.91% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin 2019 $ (1,789,000) -0.6% 2018 $ (7,632,794) -3.5% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) 2019 $ (1,690,000) 2018 $ (6,266,765) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 2019 $ 2,533,000 2018 $ 2,912,794

Source: Company registration statement

As of December 31, 2019, Quhuo had $26.3 million in cash and $70.3 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, was negative ($17,000)

IPO Details

Quhuo intends to raise $35 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ADSs representing underlying Class A shares, although the final amount may differ.

ADSs representing underlying Class A shares will be entitled to one vote per share versus 15 votes per share for Class B shareholders.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

approximately 20% for expanding our business in multiple industry settings, including ride-hailing, housekeeping and other services; approximately 20% for upgrading our technology infrastructure; approximately 20% for marketing and brand promotions; approximately 20% for funding potential strategic acquisitions, investments and alliances the remaining balance for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Roth Capital Partners, Valuable Capital, and Tiger Brokers.

Commentary

Quhuo is seeking a smallish IPO for its expansion plans within China and within its existing vertical focus areas.

The firm’s financials indicate strong revenue and gross profit growth while approaching operating breakeven.

QH is generating operational cash flow and is nearly at breakeven for free cash flow.

G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenues have increased.

However, the company’s financials are now more than five months out-of-date. It is typical to have the most recent quarter included in the financials, so the absence of that element is unusual.

The market opportunity for delivery service staffing within China is large and expected to grow at a significant rate.

The industry has received a further boost as a result of the Covid19 pandemic which increased delivery demand as well as got some additional consumers in the habit of ordering food or products to be delivered.

I’m hopeful we get updated financials from the firm as well as learning management’s proposed pricing and valuation assumptions.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

