RCHR has grown quickly but is likely facing headwinds from the Covid19 pandemic's effect.

The firm provides a variety of products for precision oncology research.

ArcherDx has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO, although the final figure may differ.

Quick Take

ArcherDx (RCHR) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm provides research use only products for precision oncology applications.

RCHR has grown revenue quickly though it has likely been negatively impacted by the Covid19 pandemic.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more about the firm’s pricing and valuation assumptions.

Company & Technology

Boulder, Colorado-based ArcherDx was founded to develop both research use only and in-vitro diagnostic products for a variety of cancer research and clinical use.

Management is headed by co-founder, president and CEO Jason Myers, Ph.D, who was previously Chief Scientific Officer at Enzymatics, from which ArcherDX was spun out.

Below is a brief overview video of ArcherDx:

Source: Colorado Director of Photography

The company’s primary offerings include:

Research Use Only:

VariantPlex

FusionPlex

LiquidPlex

Immunoverse

Personalized Cancer Monitoring

The firm is developing in-vitro diagnostic products for clinical use.

ArcherDx has received at least $110.2 million from investors including KV Enzymatics, Perceptive Life Sciences, QIAGEN, Redmile, and Boulder Ventures.

Customer Acquisition

The company currently sells primarily to biopharma companies, academic laboratories and contract research organizations [CROs] in 40 countries.

Below is a chart indicating the firm’s current and prospective product and service listing:

Sales & Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been rising even as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 36.0% 2019 30.5% 2018 25.4%

Source: Company registration statement

The Sales & Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales & Marketing spend, dropped to 1.0x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Sales & Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 1.0 2019 1.4

Source: Company registration statement

Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market of cancer diagnostics was valued at $144.4 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $249.6 billion by 2026.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 7.0% from 2019 to 2026.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the introduction of new innovations along with an increasing incidence of cancer worldwide as the population ages and the need for early diagnosis.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

QIAGEN (QGEN)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Illumina (ILMN)

Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT)

Invivoscribe

Numerous competitors expected in clinical diagnosis segment

Management says its system can be expanded to pursue additional products as it seeks to 'democratize precision oncology' through pushing capabilities further to end users.

Financial Performance

ArcherDx’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue, although at a decelerating rate of growth

Increasing gross profit but uneven gross margin

Growing operating losses and increased negative operating margin

Sharply increased cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ 14,790,000 56.5% 2019 $ 50,565,000 77.7% 2018 $ 28,454,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ 9,078,000 36.0% 2019 $ 34,018,000 87.0% 2018 $ 18,191,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 61.38% 2019 67.28% 2018 63.93% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ (17,429,000) -117.8% 2019 $ (37,225,000) -73.6% 2018 $ (4,908,000) -17.2% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ (19,317,000) 2019 $ (40,978,000) 2018 $ (5,553,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ (21,902,000) 2019 $ (37,454,000) 2018 $ (4,603,000)

Source: Company registration statement

As of March 31, 2020, ArcherDx had $36.8 million in cash and $66.3 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2020, was negative ($67.5 million).

IPO Details

ArcherDx intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final amount may differ.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

research and development activities, including development of STRATAFIDE and PCM, regulatory submission and commercialization of our first IVD product, STRATAFIDE, and additional follow-on companion diagnostic claims for STRATAFIDE, commercialization activities relating to STRATAFIDE, and working capital and general corporate purposes, including sales and marketing activities, operating expenses and capital expenditures.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, Stifel, and Evercore ISI.

Commentary

ArcherDx is seeking U.S. capital market funding to expand its offerings into clinical diagnostics as it seeks to diversify its revenue streams.

The company’s financials show the firm has been growing revenue but recently has seen a deceleration.

Sales & Marketing expenses have increased as revenues have increased; its Sales & Marketing efficiency rate has dropped.

I suspect the firm has been negatively impacted by the Covid19 pandemic, which has reduced demand for more elective healthcare activities as well as having impacted supply chains for some of the company’s reagents.

The market opportunity for cancer diagnostics and research tools is expected to grow markedly over the coming years as the rate of cancer incidence increases among an aging global population and new innovations are brought to market enabling greater precision of treatment options.

While RCHR may be temporarily impacted by the Covid19 pandemic, I look forward to learning management’s assumptions on the IPO’s pricing and valuation.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.