At the current EV/Sales multiple, CrowdStrike (CRWD) might seem expensive by traditional standards, but this isn't a conventional value-type idea and shouldn't be evaluated as such. Looking through a growth lens, however, there's plenty to like about the CRWD story - not only is the company supported by secular growth tailwinds in its core market, but it also stands to benefit from several tangential markets it could naturally expand into. As the longer-term earnings power of a >5,500 strong installed base, as well as the significant operating leverage opportunity, become increasingly apparent, I think the stock will continue to move higher.

Deeper into Black

CrowdStrike's latest quarter was typically strong, with revenue growth of 85% YoY to $178m, well above consensus expectations of $165m (~72% YoY). Strong billings growth drove the outperformance, coming in at $243m (+101% YoY), relative to consensus' $181m, in turn, driving FCF further into the black at $87m for the quarter (vs. $51m in 4Q19).

The 1Q21 performance appears sustainable in the near-term - management raised guidance, effectively flowing through the higher run-rate into the rest of the fiscal year. With revenue growth for 2Q expected to remain strong at ~73% at the midpoint, this would imply continued growth in new business annual recurring revenue (ARR), driving ~75% YoY growth in 2Q ARR, by my estimates (assuming the ~120% net retention rate holds).

I suspect there's plenty of buffer embedded within the guide though, given management has assumed higher churn (despite not seeing an uptick thus far), while pushing out its assumption for ARR weakness into the upcoming quarters.

"First, while we do not specifically guide to ending ARR, we have added the Q1 ending ARR overperformance to our ARR expectation for the full year. However, given the unseasonal strength of Q1 and uncertain economic environment, we are modifying our prior expectation that Q1 would be the low point for net new ARR for the year. Second, while we have not seen a significant increase in contraction and churn as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, given the macroeconomic environment, we have prudently increased our assumed contraction and churn for the year." - 1Q21 Transcript

While I am bullish on CRWD's revenue growth, upcoming plans to invest in its existing sales capacity, and ramp up its R&D hiring plan to disrupt legacy players should weigh on the short-term expense outlook. That said, the fact that management still expects breakeven non-GAAP operating income by 4Q21 is a testament to the operating leverage inherent in the model, in my view.

"We currently intend to continue to hire aggressively. And in some key areas such as R&D, we have increased our hiring plan for the year. This, along with the expectation that select essential travel will be allowed in the third quarter, we expect to see a step-up in operating expenses in Q3 from Q2. We continue to expect to be non-GAAP operating income breakeven in the fourth quarter." - 1Q21 Transcript

This should translate into FCF headwinds in the upcoming quarter, with expense seasonality and new hiring likely to detract from the margin expansion story. The full-year outlook remains decidedly bullish, though, with management maintaining its expectations for positive OCF and FCF. Now, assuming the expense run-rate eases, I see 4Q21 FCF quite easily returning to 1Q21 levels (implying ~$80-90m), driving ~$120-130m in FCF for the full-year.

Secular Tailwinds Boosted by Share Gains

With the role of data analytics ever more important in security, CrowdStrike appears to be a key beneficiary given its cloud-native approach. The numbers don't lie - post-Symantec acquisition by Broadcom (AVGO), CRWD has posted an acceleration in net new customer adds at +830, driving an ~88% YoY growth in 1Q21 ARR.

Also recall from 4Q20 call that on the customer side, CRWD had displaced a next-gen vendor that was securing AWS:

"In the customer's words, CrowdStrike "crushed" the competitive bakeoff against both next-gen and legacy players and won the business" - 4Q20 Transcript

On the partner side, management also noted the growing size of the AWS channel, with ~75% growth in ARR on a sequential basis. This represents a notable acceleration from commentary on the 4Q20 earnings call, which cited gross ARR from the AWS marketplace running at ~32% sequential growth midway through 1Q21.

"And the answer is yes. We've got a great partnership with AWS. It cuts the sales cycle down when we use the AWS marketplace by almost 50%. And just a quick stat from an ARR perspective, just in Q1, we were up 32% quarter-over-quarter with our AWS marketplace deal." - 4Q20 Transcript

The CRWD long-term growth trajectory also appears very much intact, if the rising module density (i.e., cross-sell) is anything to go by - per the 1Q21 deck, ~35% of customers are already on >5 modules (vs. 33% in the prior quarter).

I'd also highlight CRWD's record of sustaining >120% net retention rates (~98% gross), which validates its sticky value proposition, in my view, and gives me a lot of confidence in the sustainability of the business' long-term unit economics, as well as its growth runway.

Tackling a ~$32bn TAM

A key tenet of the CRWD bull case is the expanding size of the total addressable market opportunity at hand - CRWD estimates a fairly sizable $32bn TAM by 2022 (vs. ~$27bn in 2019).

The build makes a lot of sense, in my view - as workforces increasingly go remote, the threat landscape increases exponentially given the proliferation of new endpoints (i.e., connected devices such as laptops and mobile phones), which in turn, become potential points of vulnerability. In that sense, I think CRWD's addressable market now extends well beyond traditional endpoint security, with its lightweight agent and cloud-native architecture enabling protection of all workload types.

A key differentiating factor is CRWD's ease of deployment, which has proven to be particularly value-adding amid a fluid COVID-driven backdrop. Case in point - installing without the need to reboot, as well as the ability to push deployments of 100,000 in a day, have proven to be key positives. CRWD has also been making some positive strides with regard to compatibility, most recently announcing the expansion of a partnership with Google Cloud Platform (NYSE:GCP). As of 1Q21, ~45% of customers have already adopted the cloud-native Falcon Discover platform for IT operations.

With plenty of opportunities ahead, from vulnerability management (Spotlight) to asset management (Discover), CRWD's cloud-native approach and extensible security platform seem to be gaining traction. Thus, I am constructive on the long-term opportunity here, with the significant operating leverage opportunity very much achievable, in my view, should the company successfully execute on its platform strategy.

Forget the Multiple, Run the DCF

As a key beneficiary of a secular shift toward remote work (a theme accelerated by COVID), I am bullish on the long-term opportunity here. In addition to the TAM, I'd also point to the sticky installed base of >5,500 customers, which should continue to drive strong net expansion rates and cross-selling opportunities, in turn, driving significantly greater earnings power.

Using a 7-year DCF, with ~8% WACC and a medium-term FCF CAGR of ~30-40%, this equates to an ~22x seven-year fwd FCF, which seems reasonable for a company capable of delivering ~40% peak FCF margins, by my estimates. Thus, while CRWD screens expensively on one-two year fwd numbers, the company's long-term growth runway and operating leverage opportunity keep me bullish on the name. Key risks to the bull case include COVID-driven macro risks and competitive pressures from larger vendors.

