The company has already lost the 5G modem business to Qualcomm and AMD is capturing market share now.

The dominant market leadership position of Intel (INTC) continues to take shot after shot. The latest salvo comes from Apple (AAPL), which is expected to announce it's moving its Macs to internal chips in a move away from the chip giant. Intel has rebounded close to pre-virus highs similar to most tech giants, but my investment thesis continues to shy away from stock due to failed execution and tougher competition in the sector.

Another Big Loss

Intel continues losing a ton of business with Apple. First, the company couldn't develop a quality 5G modem, losing that business to Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), and eventually leading to the sale of the business to Apple. Second, Apple is poised to announce a move to in-house Mac chips at the WWDC on June 22.

While the Mac isn't a dominant player in the PC sector, Gartner lists the U.S. PC unit share sold during Q1 at 12%. The global estimate of the PC market share is below 10%.

The chip is based on ARM technology using the TSMC (TSM) foundry. Intel investors shouldn't shake off the loss of another business despite the relatively small size of the current Mac product line as the lost business continues to mount and the competitive threats are only growing.

Apparently, Berntsen estimates the Mac business accounts for ~4% of the revenue base for Intel and up to mid-single digits of their earnings stream. The problem isn't this lost business alone, but the combination of losing the 5G modem business to Qualcomm and other market shares including the ongoing data center loss to Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD).

The biggest risk to Intel is that Apple might actually produce a better chip and cause more PC sales to shift to Macs. Apple could actually grab a larger portion of the market due to TSMC moving ahead of Intel in its ability to fabricate chips at smaller, more advanced chip nodes.

New Street Research analyst Antoine Chkaiban doesn't see a shift of the full Mac product line as likely due to compatibility issues with existing software, but even Apple just starting with the low-end Macs slowly erodes market share over the next few years. Even a small shift only increases the odds of Apple gaining into PC chips they are unlikely to relent.

Weak Outlook

After Intel reports an expected strong Q2 next month, the business prospects could turn dismal for the business. The company has already warned on a lower PC replacement cycle this year along with a slowdown in data center sales would lead to a very weak 2H. The numbers are further hit by the loss of the modem business (estimated at $2-3 billion in annual revenues) as Apple starts selling 5G phones using chips from Qualcomm.

The end result here is a Q3 forecast for sales dipping nearly 7% followed by 13% losses in Q4/Q1. Though New Street Research has highlighted the risk of losing the Apple Mac business for years now, this hit wasn't likely in the analyst estimates for 2020 or 2021.

Source: Seeking Alpha earnings estimates

The Berntsen estimate amounts up to $3 billion in annual sales, assuming a 4% revenue target is accurate. While Apple is unlikely to move all chips to internal sources in the first year of this transition away from Intel, the total business again adds up to a big hit to quarterly revenues already expected to decline big time from Q3'20 to Q2'21.

For Apple to switch to in-house chips, the company has to either save a substantial amount of money or have a better-performing chip. With better performance, Apple would potentially gain more market share.

The risk to Intel is that Apple gains market share and the estimated sales loss in 2-3 years doubles from the Berntsen estimate of up to a 4% revenue hit. Suddenly, the analyst forecast for 2022 revenues growing nearly 7% could actually disappear.

Remember, this is happening while Intel is under assault from AMD. Analysts forecast AMD growing revenues in the $1.6 billion to $2.0 billion range each year through 2023. Pretty soon, AMD will capture real market share growing from $6.7 billion in 2019 revenues to $13.8 billion in 2023.

This revenue amount captured by AMD doesn't even include the amounts discussed in this article being donated to Qualcomm and Apple. The ability of Intel to generate any revenue growth, much less growing at 7% annual clips appear highly unlikely. Such a growth rate would require Intel to generate revenue gains in the $5 billion range while the company is donating large amounts of revenue to competitors. Considering the company has consistently failed to produce 10nm chips while TSMC is quickly moving toward 5nm, Intel appears on the wrong side of the competitive landscape.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Intel appears set to lose another big business from Apple. The company is donating far too much market share over the next year for the stock to rally as too many investors appear unaware business is about to decline. Investors should avoid the chip giant until the company shows signs of regaining technology leadership.

